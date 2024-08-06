“Every collectivist revolution rides in on a Trojan Horse of “emergency.” It was the tactic of Lenin, Hitler, and Mussolini. And “emergency” became the justification of the subsequent steps. This technique of creating emergency is the greatest achievement that demagoguery attains.”

Herbert Hoover - (Memoirs, 1952)

Yes; if your interest is in upturning the apple cart and ushering in a new paradigm; if your interest is in creating a stealth revolution and replacing the old order with the new; then you either create an “emergency” or ride the coattails of an “emergency” that exists already.

Where have we seen this before? Oh, just about all the time now. We give up our rights too easily … for a false sense of security. As Rahm Emanuel famously said (Obama’s Chief of Staff at the time): ‘You never want a serious crisis to go to waste … and what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.’

That’s the playbook of the totalitarian, in a nutshell. Democracy (or more accurately, the design of our Republic) is an impediment to power. It has due process. It has equality before the law. It has states-rights. It has a bicameral legislature. It has a division of power between the judiciary, the executive and the legislative branches. In fact these impediments to totalitarianism are inviolable … except, it seems, during some major “emergency.”

‘Wait - did you just say that if I declare an emergency I can get rid of all barriers to my takeover? Hmmm … I’ve got a great idea.’

State after state, as well as the Federal government declared “emergencies” related to Covid. Under states of “emergency,” civil rights were suspended. Businesses were shut down. Churches were “non-essential.” Movement was restricted. Masks were mandated. Schools were shut. Monies were appropriated from the public purse and directed to favored groups. Budgets were broken. An estimated 4 trillion dollar transfer of wealth to oligarchs is what has been estimated to have occurred. All manner of mandates were enforced. Governmental agencies were weaponized against the citizenry. And emergency states were maintained for years. Once the bureaucrat has tasted power, they don’t wish to let go. Once the bureaucrat has tasted ultimate power, they never want to go back.

We have been living through artificially created crises that ‘must be fixed’ by the very ones who created the crises to start with. Release criminals because of COVID or because of no bail or because of non-enforcement of laws and of course ‘defund the police’ … and then declare a crisis of violence and try to remove the second amendment. Bankrupt the country by reckless spending, legalizing shoplifting, etc … and then ‘solve’ the problem through confiscatory taxes and additional spending. Declare global weather changes to be existential threats to human survival … and then seize more power to ‘fix’ the crisis with solutions that fix nothing but concentrate power centrally, amongst friends of the regime. Declare a multi-trillion-dollar “green new deal” absolutely necessary to save the planet thus clearing the way for another massive transfer of wealth to the connected few.

Declare that your political rival is ‘literally Hitler’ and weaponize the government to prevent him from winning an election (destroy democracy in order to save it). In order to stop the next Hitler one can justify impeachment, made up dossiers, ‘Fed-surrection,’ law-fare aimed at bankrupting and imprisonment, and even attempted assassination. Backroom deals select the next candidate for Democrats; not election. Clearly (we are told) the nation has a right-wing domestic terrorist problem, right?! These right-wing groups must be monitored and dealt with. From the left, real domestic terrorism was called a ‘summer of love.’

Start multiple wars overseas and perhaps declare wartime powers. Release another virus on the nation and seize public health policy powers as a back door to total control, maybe justifying it by pointing to the WHO whose expertise in this matter is unassailable. And of course, open your borders up to drug cartels and worse and then declare what? Perhaps a security or health crisis requiring martial law; a fentanyl crisis requiring more Federal intervention? Allow an assassination attempt on your political rival and then hope for a violent reaction which would ‘require’ a crackdown on ‘domestic terrorists’ like school board moms and abortion protesters etc.

Or perhaps a health emergency will merely require 100% participation in the next gene therapy shot.

‘See - it’s not the shots causing all of these excess deaths. No, it’s actually the virus. So line up for more shots.’ Please - we need to stop falling for this trick.

Or is this alternative take the correct one?

‘Trump is a literal Russian agent. Russia is operating out of the White House.’ Three years of the ‘proof’ being right around the corner all blew up when nothing could be found … other than the hoax being bought and paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign … which fakery couldn’t have lasted for three years but for the collusion of media and governmental agencies … all trying to get rid of the one man who could potentially cut them down to size … and promised to do so.

Trump called Neo-Nazis ‘very fine people.’ Another lie. He was talking about ‘very fine people’ on both sides of the debate for and against removing Confederate statues - specifically Robert E Lee and Stonewall Jackson. It was slick intentional editing and bald face lying that allowed a collusion between politicians and media to edit out the part where he said, just moments before: “... you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides.” And a few sentences later, “and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally - but you had many other people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists …” And on this lie, Biden built his entire raison d'etre for running for president. And the media ran cover for this. And most people still believe it. Perhaps even you were unaware of the actual verbiage.

‘Trump is an anti-Semite.’ Another lie that I still hear to this day. The insurrection. Another lie which I could smell from the get-go, but now investigations are uncovering just how deep the FBI was involved in manufacturing the event. Etc etc. They are truly desperate to keep Trump out. A bazillion lawsuits over nothing in an attempt to make him untouchable or at least to bankrupt him, take his business away, gag him, and perhaps lock him up. So very third world we have become. And if you have been following the true independent investigators, the attempt on Trump’s life couldn’t be mere incompetence. There were too many deviations from protocol to be simple stupidity. Watch this analysis for some of the details - it beggars the imagination: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDz3OJUFIZ4

The real burning question of 2024 is how many of us have awakened to what is being done to our Republic. The corollary is of course, is it too late to turn it around. With a government willing to sue political opponents willy-nilly, ready willing and able to weaponize the FBI to target religious groups and political opponents, courts only more than happy to bury embarrassing cases like Epstein’s case while leaking partial information that distorts events as they actually happened, etc - what will it take to overturn these totalitarian impulses? Where are the Epstein client lists? Who is on them? We all have a hunch, no doubt.

All of the chaos in the world seems to be related to an orchestrated takedown of the west from within. Under the guise of saving the planet, or defeating a virus, or fighting Russia, our rights are trampled. Laws are passed making hate speech or misinformation a criminal act. People are rapidly catching on. Farmers throughout Europe are rebelling against draconian sanctions that would put them out of business and take their land. They are gathering en masse to protest … little noted by a captive media. We have a revolt on our Texan border with Mexico - protesting our own government’s trying to put our country out of business by flooding us with drugs and illegals. The governmental agencies have all the power cards. We have something more important - the realization that liberty is at stake and the need to do something about it. Venezuela is going through upheaval as the left has stolen another election. We saw the same happen in Brazil … and here at home almost certainly in 2020.

Will there be a WWIII as the excuse to exercise martial law? We seem hellbent to cause that to occur. I asked someone in a sensitive position in the military if that is the plan. “I won’t say no,” was his answer. But who knows? You have the WHO coming out with new regulations that essentially turn over national sovereignty to them in case of a health concern. That should frighten you … a single person at the WHO recently declared monkeypox an international health emergency … even against the advice of his advisory board. That declaration over a non-event could be the harbinger of worse to come. Give the WHO power over all governments and then what - one person runs the world? Even now the WHO is working on an ‘international treaty’ that would cede sovereignty to them during a declared health crisis.

You have the UN funding globalist agenda activities. You have the WEF pushing its global reset. All of these are inter-related more than likely. But Russia won’t cooperate. India likely won’t either. And China does what is in China’s interest. Farmers in Europe have risen up in protest over globalist laws to make their lives unbearable and snatch their land. Shades of the old Soviet Union or some impoverished African nations. Elements in Germany, Scotland, Romania, Greece, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Belgium, France and Poland for starters have risen up. Hungary has been bucking the trends for some time now … and of course Victor Orban is thus hated by the ‘elites.’ Argentina is a model of the backlash against globalist tendencies as well. Now we see common folk in the UK rioting against the takeover by foreigners that the government has orchestrated … much like what is happening here in the US. Markets around the world are rightly jittery.

Unleashing global changes as big as what we are seeing always leads to unforeseen consequences. Those advocating for restoring America to its founding ideals need to better organize and prepare for the looming showdown. We need to be the ones to take advantage of the mistakes and missteps that will inevitably be made. I shudder to think what happens if we don’t make the right moves. It’s all seemingly coming to a head very soon.

In health,

DocofLastResort