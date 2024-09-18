Agnotology & Buckeyes:

Agnotology - the study of culturally induced ignorance or doubt, particularly the deliberate production of ignorance as a form of strategic practice by various social or economic interests

This post is actually a condensation of a post by Dr. Pierre Kory. If you follow him on Substack, you can see it in its entirety. For our purposes I want to condense it in order to bring to you its essence (along with my comments of course). All credit to Dr. Kory.

It appears that a nurse working at THE Ohio State University Hospitals, a highly respected medical institution, noted something odd on one of the system’s webpages. On the very same page where they tout their offering of Covid ‘vaccines’ for anyone aged 12 or up, at the bottom it says: “The medical center is not offering the Covid-19 vaccine to employees.”

One can speculate as to why this is written there and what the meaning might be. But I don’t think that Dr. Kory’s interpretation is far off the mark.

Kory questions why OSU would not offer or even still mandate this ‘life-saving’ treatment to its employees. Don’t they love them anymore? Are they admitting that it is not effective? Worse, are they admitting it is not safe? Are they saying they don’t care anymore about the safety of their employees, only their patients? What gives? They are suddenly but quietly deviating from the infallible CDC recommendation.

Dr. Kory notes that originally, the main driver of the fanatical push for everyone to take the shot was financial. I can personally vouch for how much finances drive hospital policy. So if we stick to the financial calculation explanation, then perhaps there is no longer a government backed financial reward to both diagnose and treat (or prevent) Covid amongst staff. If that is the case, then what could the newer financial incentive be leading to an opposite calculation and the dropping of the shots?

One might think of a further loss of nurses to either quitting over continuing mandates or perhaps losing more staff to sudden ‘coincidences.’ But one must also consider the power of looming lawsuits. And these have been building all around the country for some time.

Dr. Kory labels it “reprehensible” that the university no longer ‘offers’ the shot to its employees but still makes it readily available to patients. That conclusion must be reached if the hospital now recognizes (admits?) that these shots are useless and potentially dangerous. Why are they then still exposing patients to it?

Importantly, this nurse informant describes a further change in the air at OSU Medical Center. The nurse reports a shocking number of doctors and other employees who have died or gotten very ill “suddenly.” And it has people talking. Most are still fearful of making the obvious association to the mRNA, but still, there is an apparent crack in the wall of silence. The link to the mRNA shots is something of ‘an open secret’ at this point.

This is a quote from Dr. Kory’s conversation with the nurse: “Yes, this is huge. Lots of internal cases of deaths and disabilities. They quit posting internal obits for staff. The comments underneath them were showing that people knew why everyone was dropping dead for baffling reasons. So those went away.”

A few other things reported: physicians dying or retiring early due to disability; lawsuits by physician family members over the mandates that led to these deaths; one case where a widow demanded an autopsy that specifically looked for spike and indeed the heart was found to be ‘loaded with spike;’ worsening outcomes of organ transplants in vaccinated patients to the point where no longer are the recipient or the donor asked to get the shot (it had been mandatory for both); large increases in neurological issues and cancers - and more.

I am hearing similar stories at my institution. One hears these things all around. I promise that there will be no admission that there could even possibly be a link to the mRNA shots. Don’t you know that correlation isn’t causation?!

Still, more and more people are beginning to speak the unspeakable. It’s just a matter of time.

In health,

DocofLastResort