Déjà Vu All Over Again:

It was May 29, 2020 when President Donald J Trump announced that the US would be exiting the WHO. This didn’t happen immediately and was only partly implemented when, on day 1 of the Biden administration in 2021, the order to exit was reversed.

So, it is something of a Déjà Vu and quite apt, that on day 1 of Donald Trump's return, we are once again exiting the WHO.

Yes, it is “Déjà Vu all over again.” Déjà Vu was not only the topic of one of Yogi Berra’s most famous silly quotes: It’s like déjà vu all over again, but it is also the name of a famous album recorded by the iconic group - Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young (CSNY). Several hits came from that recording, released in 1970 (yes, again, my era) including Teach Your Children.

Teach Your Children - CSNY

You who are on the road

Must have a code that you can live by

And so become yourself

Because the past is just a good-bye.

Teach your children well,

Their father's hell did slowly go by,

And feed them on your dreams

The one they picks, the one you'll know by.

Don't you ever ask them why, if they told you, you will cry,

So just look at them and sigh

And know they love you.

And you, of tender years,

Can't know the fears that your elders grew by,

And so please help them with your youth,

They seek the truth before they can die.

Teach your parents well,

Their children's hell will slowly go by,

And feed them on your dreams

The one they picks, the one you'll know by.

Don't you ever ask them why, if they told you, you will cry,

So just look at them and sigh and know they love you.

In many ways, the song speaks to the situation we currently are experiencing, as does, indeed, every passing generation. Every age has its own set of travails and this song, written during the Vietnam War era, asks each of us to be more understanding of the generation before us or after us. We all can learn from each other. The song speaks partly to the obligations the older generation has to those ensuing, and hopefully we are living up (even if belatedly) to that responsibility of passing along a more optimistic future. At least we have arrived at a juncture where possibilities seem unbounded; if we don’t mess it up.

So what exactly did the 47th President of the United States sign? Let’s take a closer look. For the original, look here:

Withdrawing from the WHO - EO

Now for some thoughts on the order…

The Executive Order outlines certain actions to be taken. First is the revocation of the Biden administration’s retraction of the original ‘notification of withdrawal.’ Along with that, the prior administration’s commitment to working on a unified approach to combating Covid and engaging in other global health initiatives is likewise withdrawn. In its place, these functions will now be considered national security issues and will be handled to the benefit of the American populace, largely internally.

The document calls for stopping any further funding of the WHO by taxpayers and for identifying American and other partners to take over the WHO’s functions. This part is short on details and with Trump having just recently spent 3 hours lunching with Bill Gates (who seemed to be very happy with the meeting), I will await further clarification as to what this means.

Importantly, the document requires the Secretary of State (hello Marco Rubio) to discontinue any involvement with the WHO Pandemic Agreement. As you will recall, this agreement, when complete, would likely have subordinated our sovereignty to that of this CCP influenced/controlled agency. Specifically, any such agreement will “have no binding force on the United States.” I hope that this includes any other international health agreements. Sometimes we can be tricked by having them come from other names besides the WHO like the World Health Agency. Sleight of hand.

One never knows what landmines and deceptions have been planted by the outgoing administration. We all need to be very wary.

But all in all, it’s a great statement and a terrific start.

Teach your children well,

Their father’s hell did slowly go by…

In health,

DocofLastResort