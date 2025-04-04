Dog Catches Car

Once in a while the dog catches the car. Then what?! Many in the public sphere, after years of losing to the car, being run over by the car, have suddenly and unexpectedly caught the car. The reins of government have been seized and the car is being ‘Doge’d’ slowly (and doggedly, I might add) and with mixed (albeit still early) success.

Oh, there are the pessimists who say things like: ‘Kennedy is captured,’ or ‘it was all fake,’ and the like, simply because we haven’t seen much change just yet. Or because the newly appointed CDC director (a late replacement for the denied Dr. Langdon) has been around for a long time in the swamp and thus ‘cannot be trusted.’

Let me assure you that Rome (the deep medical state) wasn’t built in a day and having been built of stone and not wood, it burns rather slowly.

But I bring you hopeful tidings and I hope that you’ll be cheered by news of the early progress that has been made.

On the messaging front, it seems that studies that would never have seen the light of day are now gradually being published and otherwise ‘discovered'.

A large study out of South Korea titled: Broad-Spectrum Adverse Events of Special Interests Based on Immune Response Following COVID-19 Vaccination: A Large-Scale Population Based Cohort Study. The authors (Hong Jin Kim et al) studied over 1.7 million Koreans: 1,458,557 vaccinated and 289,579 unvaccinated with the Covid shot. These were all after removing from the original population of some 4.2 million (half the population of Seoul, South Korea), any who had pre-existing conditions. The goal was to compare the two groups in terms of a select subset (14) of ‘non-serious’ adverse events. Here is the link: South Korean Study

What did they find? Just as I and others have been reporting for years, those who received the shots had a higher rate of adverse events. In fact, they had more adverse events in every category other than endometriosis (no difference between groups) of the 14 evaluated.

Like any study, it must be taken in context and added to what has been learned from other studies. In this case, many of the adverse events followed were relating to the ears, skin, and menstrual issues. The worst were various ear issues, shingles, menstrual disorders and glaucoma. One drawback was that patients were followed only for 3 months (endometriosis likely would not be noticed that soon.

Many of the adverse events are plausibly caused by a shift in immunity caused by the havoc wrought by the mRNA shots. This much has been fairly well documented by now. This study did not look at death or myocarditis or a myriad of other AEs that we know can occur, but it adds one more (very large) data point.

Another recent study: Post-vaccination IgG4 and IgG2 class switch associates with increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infections. Find it here: Increased infection risk study Author Perez, et al found that the more injections one gets, the MORE likely they will get Covid. Does anyone remember the Cleveland Clinic study of its own employees? They also found (years ago already) that the more vaccinated the employee, the more likely they would get Covid. This simply helps provide an answer as to why this paradox occurs.

From the belly of the beast itself, we are learning what Kennedy has done and plans to do in some sketchy form thus far.

Layoffs: Kennedy plans to downsize from 82,000 employees to about 62,000. Anyone who has worked inside of a typical governmental office recognizes that this amount of downsizing is quite modest. An insider once confided to me that in actuality, only about 1 in 10 government employees does anything meaningful. But even this nibbling around the edges is a good start, and no loss of functionality should be anticipated. Perhaps watching this occur will actually motivate others to try to be productive for a change. Savings are estimated at $1.8 billion. CMS will be least hit by these cuts with FDA taking a large hit and CDC a hit as well.

Improvements are expected from consolidation and reducing redundancies. The total number of divisions within HHS will go from 28 down to a mere 15.

Importantly, there is to be a seachange in culture at HHS. Whereas we watched hundreds of new drugs come to the fore in recent years while simultaneously watching our chronic disease epidemic explode, now the emphasis will be on combating chronic illness and not feeding the beast, big pharma. Have you noticed that not only has autism exploded in recent decades but also after decades of our ‘war on cancer,’ we are worse off than ever. And all the money being spent on DEI and ‘removing racism’ from our healthcare system will now be refocused on actually removing disease from the system. What a novel idea!

Kennedy also has now said on the record that “None of the vaccines that are given during the first six months of life have ever been tested for autism-the only one was the DTP vaccine. And that one study that was done, according to the National Academy of Sciences, found that there was a link. They threw out the study because it was based upon CDC’s surveillance system, VAERS, and they said that system’s no good. That begs the question, why doesn’t CDC have a functional surveillance system? We’re gonna make sure they do have a functional surveillance system. They don’t do pre-licensing safety testing for vaccines. They’re the only product that’s exempt. So what they say is, if there are injuries, we’ll capture them afterward. But they have a system that doesn’t capture them. In fact, CDC’s own study of its own system said it captures fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries. Why have we gone for 39 years and nobody’s fixed it? We’re gonna fix it. We’re gonna have gold standard science … we’re gonna publish all of our datasets, which CDC has never done. We’re gonna do replication of all our studies, which CDC has never done. We’re gonna publish our peer review, which CDC has never done.”

THIS IS HUGE! If Kennedy can follow through just on this, it is a major win. But there’s more.

What has our government been spending its money on? Well, they purchase vaccines that nobody wants so that you can have them ‘for free’ - which simply means prepaid and overpaid at that. (They bought a truckload of monkeypox vaccines for example, no doubt to support their ‘partners’ in big pharma … not to help a handful of monkeypox vaccine lovers). And of course they buy loyalty from hospitals (funding-cuts for ‘bad behavior’ and funding bonuses for ‘good behavior’ - like using their ‘terrific’ Covid protocols).

But also some of you may recall when I wrote about the rash of articles I was seeing in my ‘professional’ journals about how to combat ‘vaccine hesitancy.’ They were even giving courses (all government sponsored of course) on this topic. Little good it did. But we have now learned that under new management, HHS is getting rid of something on the order of $11 billion in grants for what some have termed ‘censorship contracts.’ In a nutshell, our government was deeply engaged in thought control. Money only goes to those with correct thought, not actual unbiased science.

But wait, there’s more!

I have no doubt that many of you have heard of Dr. Peter Marks. He was at the FDA and heavily involved in decisions being made on vaccines. Well, Dr. Marks has suddenly and unexpectedly resigned from his role as Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). He apparently is a great defender of the safety of all vaccines and denies even the possibility of any correlation to autism. He also advocated for giving mRNA to our youth and was seen on many promos for the shots.

And in just one more sign of things to come, Kennedy has begun his war on junk food advocating for the health of our kids especially. With the overwhelming likelihood that our chronic disease epidemic is multifactorial, many fronts will have to be opened in this war.

And here’s one of them. Secretary Kennedy announced that he is creating a subdivision at the CDC just for dealing with vaccine injuries.

Further, in late breaking news, Christine Grady, RN, chief bioethicist at the NIH since 2012 (and coincidentally, wife of Dr. Anthony Fauci), has been reassigned to the NIH’s division of Indian Health Services. She has always exhibited a deep interest in extending care to the least fortunate and thus I am sure she will be ecstatic over this new opportunity… or not.

How does a dog eat a car? Probably like you one would eat an elephant; one bite at a time.

It appears that things are happening slowly for a reason and at the same time quicker than one could have hoped for. There appears to be a plan unfolding. Remain hopeful.

In health,

DocofLastResort