Don’t Worry; Be Happy

The song by this name was written and performed by Bobby McFerrin in 1988. It became very popular for its upbeat and carefree tone. Now, I am not an eternal optimist but neither am I a pessimist. Rather I am ever-hopeful. And many events of late certainly give cause for hope. I read a lot of news and commentary in the healthcare space and see both shrieks of despair and bold predictions of nirvana to come. I subscribe to neither but rather try to be realistic in what can be done and what already is happening. So bear with me as I navigate this space with you.

I think it was Hillary Clinton who once spoke of the giant ‘reset’ button years ago (2009 - it had to do with resetting relations with Russia; it caused some embarrassment at the time because it translated to the equivalent of ‘overload’ in Russian), but President Trump certainly is hitting the giant reset button over and over again - in almost everything he is doing.

Today, (after sharing the McFerrin classic) I will focus on some testimony that Robert Kennedy gave in Congress which should (along with some background music from McFerrin) put a smile on your face… unless of course you think the state of our health in the US is praiseworthy as is. A giant ‘reset’ is in motion. I will follow our theme song of the day with additional news of import from the Kennedy HHS.

- feel free to play this track as you read.

As the song points out: In every life we have some trouble; but when you worry, you make it double. And when you worry, your face will frown, and that will bring everybody down. So don’t worry, be happy.

First let’s hear some applause for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr who has just called for other nations to join the US in exiting the WHO. In the past I have devoted some ‘ink’ writing about the state of the WHO, its leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and its very concerning ties to the PRC (China). Tedros himself has a concerning past history including past ties to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (created as a Marxist-Leninist group) in Ethiopia and of course his handling of the Covid-19 epidemic. More to the point is that the WHO has been working on an international pandemic treaty (or accord). Many have critiqued it for essentially usurping national sovereignty and replacing all international decisions during a WHO declared health emergency with WHO decisions (which were perhaps not the best during the Covid years; why would we expect better next time around?).

Trump has withdrawn the US from the WHO (again - he did so in his first term and Biden put us back in it). Kennedy is now urging other nations to join us in exiting the organization. In many ways the WHO is ‘woke’ and more interested in ‘equity’ than good science (which is never one-size-fits-all in any case). So far, Argentina has reportedly joined the US in leaving the WHO and other countries are looking into potentially joining as well (with reports of Israel and Italy having expressed some interest in following suit).

In more good news, Kennedy performed admirably in his congressional ‘ritual grilling.’ Here are a few items of note from a couple of congressional appearances:

Fluoride: Kennedy pointed out that fluoride in drinking water is unnecessary and there is increasing evidence that fluoride ingestion correlates with lower IQ in our kids. Possible links to arthritis and thyroid disease were mentioned as well. He did not say he would ban it but rather the CDC would stop recommending fluoridation of our water supplies. Localities can decide for themselves. Fluoride can be used topically (in toothpaste for example) with perfectly acceptable results. Kennedy: “The National Toxicity Program issued a report in August, a meta review of all the science that now exists on fluoride, and showed a direct inverse correlation between fluoride exposure dose and lower IQ.” Vaccines: Kennedy was hammered on his ‘anti-vaccine’ history. He responded: “I am not against vaccines. All of my kids are vaccinated.” However he stated that his department would be taking a critical look at the actual science. He promised to share the data publicly - what a novel approach! Food Additives: Kennedy said that he would be removing known toxins from our food supply. We have allowed food manufacturers to use the GRAS standard (Generally Regarded As Safe) in adding new chemicals to our food supply. The GRAS standard is not a standard at all. Oodles of our additives have been banned almost everywhere else in the civilized world and have completely evaded scrutiny here. Gain-of-Function: on the chopping block (although in a limited fashion). Fentanyl: There is to be a major crackdown as well as updates to treatment of addiction. Overall revamp of, and funding of, better food, fitness, mental health treatment and childcare. Improving the Head Start program. Elimination of wasteful programs. Alzheimer’s: Kennedy: “For twenty years, because of utter corruption and fraud, we were directing Alzheimer’s research to one hypothesis, and any other hypothesis was shut down. We should have the cure for Alzheimer’s today. We don’t have it purely because of corruption at the NIH. And we are going to have it quickly.”

Worth noting is some of Kennedy’s exchange with Rosa DeLauro. She is the Representative from Connecticut’s 3rd district and has served since 1991. She is the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee that grilled Kennedy on the 14th of this month. DeLauro expressed horror at Kennedy’s hesitancy to promote vaccinations for measles, chickenpox, and polio. She also accused Kennedy of ‘illegally’ planning to impound NIH research funds and planning on cutting the CDC’s division of oral health. A DeLauro question: “Do you commit to following the law, again, fully obligating those funds so that we can help adults who want to quit using tobacco and prevent teens from becoming addicted?”

Kennedy: “Allow me to answer that by pointing out the absolute cataclysmic disorganization of this agency. Under your oversight, for 40 years, we had nine separate offices of women’s health.” Further: “When we consolidate them, the Democrats say we’re eliminating them. We’re not. We’re still appropriating the 3.7 billion, but we’re not keeping all nine. We had eight separate offices for minority health. We eliminated one. We had 27 HIV offices. We had 59 behavioral health offices.”

There was so much more in Kennedy’s testimony and it all is pointing in a positive direction.

So I mostly ignore the panicked voices saying that this appointment or that one is ‘proof’ that the MAHA movement has been compromised. Different people have been placed in their positions for specific reasons. They may be good on food but not on vaccines. They may be this or that. But directionally we are headed towards a much better place.

Sure I’d like to have everyone be a maximalist on everything. But recall it took a long time for Pierre Corey and company (at FLCCC at the time) to get on board with the damage that the so-called vaccines were causing. They came around much slower than I would have liked, but their ‘thing’ was early treatment protocols. And they were the first on board with that. It all takes some time.

So have a little patience. I wish that the vaccine-injured had more support already. I wish that the ‘vaccines’ were banned altogether already. I wish that certain people who knowingly lied to the public about this, that or the other had some justice served. I’d like a lot of things. But our system didn’t break overnight and it won’t be fixed overnight either.

Again - I am neither optimistic nor pessimistic. But I am extremely hopeful. I have decided to not worry (quite as much) and to be happy (as much as possible).

In health,

DocofLastResort