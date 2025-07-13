Malhotra in (but not to) the House of Commons

It is increasingly apparent that we can subdivide those who even think about the matter (‘the matter’ being our response to COVID and the mRNA shots) into several groups. First there are those who intentionally misled. Next are those who were misled. Then there are those who unintentionally misled, believing the veracity of what came down from on high.

Those who intentionally misled will never (to my way of thinking) admit that they were up to no good. This stands to reason. Those who were misled and those who unintentionally misled have some hope of seeing the truth and changing their minds. Many already have; and yet many will not. They may be so invested in their egos that they refuse to consider that they were played. Or they may distrust those seeking to portray the truth for whatever reasons. Yet some will gradually begin to listen to new sources and perhaps put two and two together sometimes even from personal experiences. After all, surveys say that huge numbers believe that they or someone that they know was injured by the shot.

From personal experience however, I can state that there are more than a few who to this day will not leave the house without being masked. And some will not touch others (as in shake a hand) without wearing a glove. And some will not stay in a crowded room for fear of contamination. This is a sad existence - to have that level of fear still in 2025. Yet I see it in my own life.

But in a sign of the times gradually changing, there are a few noteworthy events. Certainly there are now hundreds of articles and studies discussing the dangers of the mRNA shots. I can’t keep up with them all. And even the somewhat underwhelming move in which RF Kennedy Jr announced that the government no longer recommends the shots here in the US for healthy children and pregnant women, is a move worthy of appreciation. Another positive: Israel just became the latest country to withdraw from any participation in the WHO’s global health initiative which would cede control of health policy in the event that the WHO declares an international health emergency. More need to follow.

But there is one more item that I’d like to focus on, and that is a ‘keynote speech’ given by Dr. Aseem Malhotra at the Global Health Awards 2025 which was held in the UK’s own House of Commons on July 10.

The event had in attendance a number of politicians (not near enough) as well as clinicians and assorted healthcare leaders. What is remarkable is that he could finally give such a critical speech and not be excoriated for it. That is progress (sad as it is that free speech is now progress). There was a day when he could have been arrested for this kind of medical ‘blasphemy.’

I will summarize his remarks and then provide the full content at the bottom.

Malhotra discusses some of the distortions that we endured during these past few years. This includes governments’ exploitation of fear (and hyping it) and a willful blindness on the part of many to the truths that so many of us recognized early on. Policymakers in collusion with the medical establishment and media all ignored the realities that undermined ‘the narrative.’ Dr. Malhotra himself took the mRNA shots and assumed that they were legit until his father died almost undoubtedly as a result of these same shots. He became an activist against the shots thereafter. He avers that the shots should never have been approved and certainly not mandated as they never were shown to stop transmission. He also points to the rising cancer rates and lethality, the decline in trust in the medical profession and the role of profit in pushing the mRNA platform. He asks for ethical leadership and shares his optimism that leaders like Jay Bhattacharya and Robert F Kennedy, Jr will be instrumental in the changes required. Finally he shares ten lessons for life that he learned from his late father. These are worth reading at the end of the article, should you decide not to read the whole speech - which is also very much worth the effort.

We still must be patient as changes will be incremental and not revolutionary. We must remain vigilant and not cede any more rights to central authorities. There are very numerous signs of change and it is on all of us to assist in pushing that ball down the road a little bit at a time by gently sharing what we know to be true with those who are in the categories of the persuadable.

In health,

DocofLastResort

Original Text of Dr. Aseem Malhotra's Speech

Ancient wisdom teaches us that evil is rooted in ignorance but as Steven Hawking alluded to, the greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, but the illusion of knowledge. In other words the greatest barrier to the truth is psychological, not intellectual. Two of those major psychological barriers have become most prevalent at an individual, population and institutional level over the past 5 years since the world was turned upside down at the start of the covid pandemic. The first of these which we can all relate to is the emotional phenomenon of fear. Then in a state of fear it impedes one’s ability to engage in critical thinking and simultaneously makes us more compliant to authoritarian rule. For example leaked WhatsApp messages ( published on the front page of the Daily Telegraph) revealed as regards to covid the Secretary of State’s plan was to “ frighten the pants off the public”. Such tactics replicated by government bodies around the world amplified by the media grossly exaggerated covid risk in the minds of the public. For example 30-50% of Americans when surveyed believed their risk of being hospitalised with covid was 50%, when the actual risk was much below 1% even during the worst strain. Cutting through all the noise research from the most cited medical researcher in the world ( someone I describe as the Stephen Hawking of medicine) Professor John Ioannidis revealed that by the end of 2020 in under 70’s the infection fatality rate was 0.05%, in other words 1 in 2000, less than the overall infection fatality rate than the flu at 1 in 1000. As the director of health literacy at the Max Planck institute in Berlin, Gerd Gigerenzer has previously stated “ without understanding the numbers involved the public are vulnerable to exploitation of their hopes and fears by political and commercial interests”.

The second psychological barrier to the truth which we are all potentially susceptible to is one of wilful blindness. This is when human beings turn a blind eye to the truth in order to feel safe, avoid conflict, reduce anxiety and to protect prestige and fragile egos. Examples of this on an individual level can be turning a blind eye to the affair of your partner. On an institutional level historical examples include the BBC and Jimmy Saville, Hollywood and Harvey Weinstein, and the Catholic Church and child molestation.

Why do I mention this? Because it is in my view these psychological barriers ( which I also temporarily suffered from) that are hindering policy makers, journalists and influential sections of the medical establishment to acknowledge the greatest medical mistake with ongoing catastrophic harm to public health that we will likely witness in our lifetime. Yes, I’m talking about the covid mRNA vaccine which in reality is more accurately a prophylactic gene therapy. As someone who took two doses and supported its use for high risk and the elderly on Good Morning Britain in February 2021 my revelation came the hard way. On the 26 th of July 2021, my father, Dr Kailash Chand Malhotra OBE, retired GP and honorary vice president of the British Medical Association, a very fit and healthy man in comparison to his 73 year old peers suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

Subsequent post mortem confirmed severe coronary artery disease that had significantly accelerated within a few years of having relatively mild disease. As an expert in coronary artery disease and its progression, this didn’t make any sense to me and I even remember angrily blocking someone on twitter who suggested this was because of the covid vaccine. “What a stupid and mad thing to write” I thought. But a few months later three pieces of evidence made me change my opinion. The first was that an abstract published in the Journal Circulation by Steven Gundry revealed that within 8 weeks of his middle aged patients receiving two doses of the mRNA vaccines their baseline risk jumped from 11% risk of heart attack in 5 years to 25%. This was through measuring well validated inflammatory blood markers of coronary risk.

The second piece of evidence around the same time was a cardiologist whistle blower from a prestigious institution contacted me to tell me that a group of researchers in his department had accidentally discovered through the use of high tech heart imaging modality that there was a signal of coronary inflammation seen in the vaccinated that was not present in the unvaccinated.

And the third was being contacted by a Times newspaper journalist asking me whether I knew why there was an unexplained 25% increase in heart attack admissions in hospitals in Scotland since the summer of 2021.

I ultimately decided to do my own critical analysis of the risks versus benefits and concluded in a peer reviewed paper published in the Journal of Insulin Resistance that there needs to be a moratorium on the covid mRNA vaccine. The data of not rare serious harms with plausible biological mechanism is overwhelming and I won’t bore you with citing all of them but I’ll just mention THE most important one. Re-analysis of Pfizer and Moderna’s original randomised controlled trials revealed one was more likely to suffer serious harm at a rate of at least 1 in 800 in the short term than one was to be hospitalised with covid. That means disability, life changing event or hospitalisation. In other words if independent analysis had been done at the beginning it’s likely the mRNA product would likely not have been approved for use in a single human being in the first place. Instead by the end of 2021 governments around the world went beyond coercion to mandate these products including using suppression and censorship of dissenting voices. As I predicted at the time it later emerged that Pfizer had fuelled the mandate narrative in the summer of 2021 by paying tens of thousands of dollars to respected grass roots organisations in the US to push that agenda. This was after it became clearly apparent through real world experience and data that the vaccine wasn’t stopping infection or transmission. The best description of such behaviour was given over 20 years ago by forensic psychologist Dr Robert Hare and Law professor Joel Bakan. Specifically Big Corporation’s as legal entities in their pathological pursuit for profit fulfil all the criteria for psychopath. Some examples include callous unconcern for the safety of others, incapacity to experience guilt and repeated lying and conning others for profit.

The commercial determinants of health are defined as strategies and approaches adopted by the private sector to promote products and choices that are detrimental to health. But in reality we are experiencing the downstream effects of the psychopathic determinants of health a term I came up with referenced by Richard Horton in the Lancet who attended one of my lectures. We are living in a corporate tyranny.

But the short term harms are only part of the story. Two of the most eminent independent experts in the world in their respective fields of immunology and cancer, Professor Robert Clancy and Professor Angus Dalgleish have also called for a moratorium on these products because with plausible biological mechanism through multiple pathways the mRNA products are a likely primary driver of increasing cancer in young people. Because of their own experience and alternative media the public are becoming increasingly aware of these concerns and I was pleasantly surprised to learn that 85% of NHS staff have refused to have any more covid boosters despite recommendations from their hospital trusts.

We have a huge crisis of trust in the medical profession. Data from the United States revealed that trust in doctors was at an all time high in April 2020. By April 2024 it’s dropped to it’s lowest on record at just over 40%. Trust cannot and will not be restored until there is an honest discussion on how the pandemic could have been handled better, almost certainly through a focused protection policy for high risk and elderly, not by destroying livelihoods and shutting down the economy and stifling children’s education; a legacy effect that will be felt for decades. But even more immediate and pressing is for the medical establishment to admit they made a terrible mistake with the roll out and mass coercion of the covid vaccine especially for those at low risk, acknowledging a pandemic of the vaccine injured, many of them, perhaps some In this room unaware they are a ticking bomb of premature death from heart disease and cancer. There is still time to intervene and mitigate from these harms.

We also need to understand especially as healthcare leaders that freedom from this external system of oppression is directly linked to liberation from our own internal mechanisms of suffering . That means leading by example and with everything we do we must have virtuous speech and conduct at the forefront of our conscientious, not as an afterthought. Raise your hand if anyone here can name the seven Nolan principles of public life? Let me remind you! Selflessness, objectivity, integrity, accountability, honesty, openness, and leadership.

Despite this apparent doom and gloom there is a glimmer of hope. In the United States my good friends Robert Kennedy Junior and Dr Jay Bhattacharya are leading the movement to restore scientific integrity and ethics as core driving principles in public health policy and medical practice. As we reflect on our conduct as healthcare leaders I’ll end on a positive note with ten life lessons from my late beloved father,

Enjoy the climb, and don’t just focus on the end goal.

Live in the moment and take something special from each day.

Do not worry if someone does you harm as they have only harmed themselves.

Live as you wish to be seen.

A gain by improper methods is no gain at all.

There is always hope.

Always do the right thing, as this will give you the peace and tranquillity that we all seek.

Lament not if you are manipulated or used because discovering such is a moment of freedom.

Do not harbour anger or resentment as it only harms you.

A small group of loyal friends can bring you all the happiness you need.

Thank you.