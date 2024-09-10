Election 2024 - Medical (and other) Freedoms:

Mine has been a voice for medical freedom. I have advocated for the freedom of the citizen to choose what gets put into their bodies. And I don’t mean the false freedom of: ‘Sure you don’t have to take this injection. But you will of course forfeit your right to travel or work. But hey, you are absolutely ‘free’ to refuse.’ And of course we have seen how it’s not even that free at times. Don’t forget schools injecting kids against their parents' will.

The corollary to the freedom to choose what gets put into your body (your body, your choice) is the freedom for the practitioner to follow what they and their patients together believe is the best choice in treatment. And here I don’t mean that ‘sure you are free to treat how you want … but you may not have your job or certification or license in the morning if you do.’ That has happened way too often … the victims list is long and would be much longer if it included those who had their licenses merely threatened and thus backed down from their dissent. To name only a few: Pierre Kory, Simone Gold, Meryl Nass, Paul Marik.

And I have also argued that medical freedom is really just a small subset of all of our freedoms which have been eroding rapidly over the last 3 and a half years. The losses of our freedoms are all inextricably linked and must be thought of as a package deal.

Free speech has been suppressed. The government has used proxies to shut down and shut up any voices of opposition. This is new and frightening in the country that has heretofore been the world’s champion of free speech. Of course this all comes under the guise of protecting us from misinformation (thank you but no, as the government has been the greatest purveyor of misinformation of all), disinformation and mal-information.

Free press is under attack (ask James O’Keefe, Tim Poole and so many others ... like Julian Assange). Mainstream media no longer bothers to be the counterpoint to those in power. Speaking truth to power is now left to the underground, as it were.

Freedom of religion is also undergoing harassment (especially during the lockdowns when churches were deemed non-essential). But we have also seen where there have been many attempts to force religious healthcare institutions or individual practitioners to perform procedures that run against their religious beliefs. And increasingly religious exemptions have been eliminated entirely from the reasons to not participate in a medical procedure.

The right to privacy is vital if our freedoms are to be preserved. And that too is under attack with private data being suctioned up at a rapid rate and then sold to the highest bidder … often our own government. The NSA itself sucks up our digital data, emails, phone records and often banking records with little to no meaningful oversight.

The right to bear arms has been under steady attack, mostly unsuccessful, but still it is being eroded around the margins with bans on certain ammo clips and the like. Kamala Harris has said that she favors a ‘mandatory’ gun buyback program.

Election integrity itself has been compromised in many ways. This includes hiding important information (Hunter’s laptop comes to mind) to influence our elections. Or it includes one party hiring an outside firm to ‘create’ dirt on the opposition that can take years to disprove (Steele dossier). Or even taking away the ability of a candidate to compete … by having their social media accounts removed or barring participation in a debate (Kennedy) or unilaterally removing the candidate from the ballot West) or suing to have them removed (Trump and Kennedy can attest to this). I’m not even going to get into handing the vote over to illegals who are here in the millions …

Our freedom from unreasonable searches and seizures has been eroded with the vast difference in how people are treated based on their political affiliation. So, those who burned and looted during the BLM and antifa riots mostly got off with a slap on the wrist or less; those who peacefully participated in the January 6th protests were locked up for years without due process in far too many cases … and many still remain in prison. This violates the Fourth Amendment. Depending on the prevailing politics, the right to peaceful assembly is in doubt, while the right to violent assembly [there is no such right, BTW] (aka: “mostly peaceful protests”) is often upheld.

The list of Trump affiliates or sympathizers or even just regime critics, who have been harassed or arrested is long. Just to name a few: Trump himself, Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro, James O’Keefe, Matt Taibbi, Scott Perry, Mike Lindell, Trump’s sons and business associates, Trump’s lawyers (Rudy Giulliani, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis), Mike Flynn, and on and on. Even when the outcome is favorable, it costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to fight the bottomless resources of the Federal Government. The process is indeed the punishment for many.

Is this starting to sound a lot like a third rate country?

Perhaps it all has something to do with the fact that the government now controls over half of spending in America. 36.2% is direct Federal expenditures but counting government influence on spending in the private sector, you are now in over 50%. And I didn’t mention State or local spending at all. This means that to own a piece of the pie, one HAS to deal with the government and fight for a share. Trillions are at stake. And the fighting for this mother-of-all-economies is out of hand.

So now elections are nearly at hand. Assuming they come off (and I make no such assumption), the choice could not be more stark. Let’s do a side-by-side (this is pre-debate):

We all know that politicians promise all kinds of things and then never do them. Trump is probably the only one I can think of in my lifetime where what he promised prior to 2016 he in fact did or tried to. But my point is that we needn’t have to listen to either Trump or Harris. They each have a record of what they have already done that they can run on (or away from as we are seeing at the moment from Harris).

The only reason I can think to vote for Democrats this go round is if you (still) believe that the climate crisis is about to kill us all and if only we can take away everyone’s cars and homes and farms and meat and energy … and get everyone to buy into the ‘own nothing and be happy’ camp, then all will be well. This is of course being sold to us by the same people that sold us a bunch of other pablum.

I for one am not ready to give away all of my freedoms for false promises of safety and security from the state. History teaches that neither should you. It is a false promise.

Trump and Kennedy are the outsiders. That is what they have in common. The deep state is feeling threatened, as well they should. More is at stake with this election than in any other in my lifetime. Don’t expect things to go smoothly. If there ever was something to fight for, this is it and now is the time.

In health,

DocofLastResort