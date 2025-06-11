Forestry

From Wikipedia:

science and craft of creating, managing, using, conserving and repairing forests, woodlands, and associated resources for human and environmental benefits

Generally speaking, I distrust Wikipedia. They have a whole cadre of folks who edit pages and they generally (always?) slant in one direction politically. I have read of multiple instances where notable figures considered conservative have been outright slandered on Wikipedia and then the victim of said slander was unable to attain corrections of outright lies, in their own profiles. In fact, Larry Sanger, one of the founders, now criticizes the platform as having long since abandoned its policy of neutrality as it leans heavily to the left.

Still, for things like a definition of forestry, I don’t mind seeing what Wikipedia has to say.

A forest left to itself may crowd out many desirable species and end up looking fairly uniform and uninteresting. And an unmanaged forest can be dangerous. It will burn in an uncontrolled fashion from time to time, often taking whole neighborhoods with it (in Los Angeles perhaps). Proper management with routine controlled burns may allow a flourishing and more diverse growth of healthy species. And simply clearing out the deadwood at intervals is also required. Appropriate forestry is making a comeback in DC … at HHS.

I have read way too many full throated hysterics about a given weak HHS tree (appointee) or another signaling that the health-freedom movement has been betrayed. And many who are observing weak or sick trees say that the whole forest is lost. But what we are failing to see is literally the forest for the trees. And perhaps, Robert F Kennedy Jr has given us a glimpse of what HHS forest management looks like. Here are examples with more to come, I am certain.

“After a rigorous review, we concluded that continued investment in Moderna’s H5N1 vaccine was not scientifically or ethically justifiable.” These were the words that HHS put out as it cancelled the $766 million contract for the bird flu “vaccine.” (NPR report) “I couldn’t be more pleased to announce that as of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule. Last year the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another COVID shot despite the lack of any clinical data, to support the repeat booster strategy in children. That ends today, it’s common sense and it’s good science.” (Kennedy flanked by Drs Makary and Bhattacharya) A new study of COVID vaccine injuries has been announced. “Hundreds of thousands of people have claimed that they have been vaccine-injured. I take those concerns very seriously. Noone has really looked into it. We’re going to start a big national study …” (Marty Makary) In a letter to Moderna and Pfizer, HHS demanded that the companies update their labeling on the ‘vaccine’ to include that “myocardial injury was common.” (Kennedy letter to these companies) Letter here: https://www.fda.gov/media/186581/download?attachment “The medical journals are corrupt” “You have to pay $10,000 to get a study published.” “Unless these journals change dramatically, we are going to stop the NIH scientists from publishing and we’re going to create our own journals.” (Sec’y Kennedy) “The reality is that mRNA technology remains under-tested, and we are not going to spend taxpayer dollars repeating the mistakes of the last administration, which concealed legitimate safety concerns from the public.” (HHS statement) The entire ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, 17 members) has (in good Trumpian fashion) been ‘Apprenticed’ (as in - “You’re Fired!”) under orders of HHS Secretary Kennedy’s orders. A bit of explanation is due here. The committee is supposed to be made up of ‘independent outsiders’ but has become a “rubber stamp” for every vaccine offered. Kennedy said that they have “never recommended against a vaccine - even those later withdrawn for safety reasons.” Fortunately there are standards at HHS that prohibit members from having conflicts of interest. Unfortunately blanket waivers have been handed out to the point where most ACIP members actually receive considerable funding from pharma companies. Meetings are held in private generally and so there is neither impartiality nor transparency. The apparent attitude is that ‘we will permit these shots first, and then see if they are safe.’ Some names of the departing members you may know are Dr. Paul Offit and Dr. Eric Rubin (who famously said that we won’t know if these COVID shots harm kids until we give it to them).