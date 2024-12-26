Happy Days are Here Again:

Yes it happened to me again. I saw a rather candid article about the previous-thought-crime of C-19 shot problems, and thought ‘alright, happy days are here again’ which triggered an old song to come to mind: Happy Days Are Here Again. But this time the song is from BEFORE my era (happily I am not that old; none of us are).

The song has political connotations as it was used to launch FDR’s presidential campaign in 1929. For the moment we can ignore that the song has been associated with the Democratic Party in the past. Today it is associated (by me, at any rate) with the article I will describe below.

First a recording of the song for your enjoyment:

Sung to you by Ben Selvin and his orchestra. Silvan, the ‘Dean of Recorded Music,’ started his professional career as a ‘fiddle player’ at age 15 and later had his own orchestra. During his career he is estimated to have recorded somewhere between 13,000 and 20,000 songs. Wow!

But now on to the article at hand:

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/09246479241292008?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

I would like to point out that the article can be found in the International Journal of Risk and Safety in Medicine. The journal was first produced in 1990, so it isn’t a Johnny-come-lately operation. It has focused on pharmacovigilance and also patient safety, liability and other risk management issues in the past.

Here are some highlights of this article, entitled: Pharmaceutical product recall and educated hesitancy towards new drugs and novel vaccines - by Peter Rhodes, Peter Parry, et al. (...as always, with my commentary…)

It is noted that some 462 pharmaceuticals have been subject to recalls over the years (from 1953 to 2013). Meanwhile, excess mortality in many countries is up; a fact generally ignored by mainstream media outlets. This mortality may in fact be related to pharmaceutical misadventures. And yet it was virtually illegal to question whether a ‘warp-speed’ therapeutic might have any issues whatsoever. The article aims to look at some of what we know from the past and apply that to the current mRNA shots. Past is after all, prologue. Science must have open mindedness, objectivity, curiosity and freedom of debate. “Corporate enthusiasm and authoritarian policy directives, such as vaccine mandates, must be balanced with humane medical ethics and protection of individual autonomy.” Duh! “The median interval between the first reported adverse reaction and the year of first withdrawal for a drug is 6 years.” And yet we were to be absolutely certain that no issues would be found going forward. Whether or not a drug is withdrawn, pharma violations are a multibillion-dollar industry of litigation. Perhaps litigation and fines aren’t quite enough to dissuade. Details on much of this often sordid history are given. Mentioned are (inter alia) Thalidomide, Paroxetine, DES, Avandia, and Vioxx. The mRNA COVID shots do not compare favorably with past vaccines. Here are deaths by vaccine as reported in VAERS:

“Use of the term “vaccine” for novel experimental agents that deploy gene codes may convey a false sense of assurance in the absence of supporting data and thus may mislead. In pharmacological design terms, these products are “pro-drugs.” They must enter cells and undergo translation of genetic code before intended outcomes unfold, and in this sense they operate as “synthetic viruses.” Unintended consequences are thus possible.” Propaganda or ‘psy-ops’ are real. In fact they are routine. Some call it ‘marketing.’ It is noted that a review of literature shows that these shots increase risk for venous thrombosis, thrombocytopenia, myocarditis, neurological harms, and more. These had all been under-reported. One study concluded that in order to prevent a single COVID hospitalization in lower risk groups such as children, one would have to induce 18.5 serious adverse events. That hardly seems prudent and yet here in the US, these shots are still recommended for kids. Everyone is trying to quantify how many lives saved, how many lives lost. In the past the therapeutic safety window needed to be large. Suddenly not … one needs to ask why. The article discussed as well the fact that long-term follow up was sabotaged by the “early dissolution of the placebo arm in the phase III clinical trials.” Still, advertising called them safe and effective, something they had no way of knowing. Many of us pointed this out long ago. Others are playing catch-up. The CDC eventually changed their definition of “vaccine” to no longer claim that it provides immunity but rather merely ‘protection.’ That was likely in response to how badly these shots performed. Key failures are mentioned: mandating therapy; vaccine hesitancy (noted to have been highest amongst those who might know a thing or two, like PhDs, healthcare workers, etc - hence the authors coin the term “educated hesitancy.”); (love this new term…may use it going forward) pushing shots on the youngest, fittest and least at risk - thus causing unnecessary suffering; lack of peer-reviewed articles on topics that strayed from the narrative; vaccine mandates at the workplace correlated with high excess mortality for working aged Americans; adverse outcomes were excluded from official reports (the article notes: “... it is now known that three subjects with serious adverse events were excluded from key papers in the NEJM, which influenced health policy globally. These omissions occurred in the context of a non-random excess of 251 exclusions from the vaccine arm compared to placebo arm in the Pfizer clinical trials…”); Pfizer failed to disclose deaths in its EUA data which, if reported accurately, would have shown more product arm deaths than in the placebo arm; Medical research quality remains problematic. It has been recognized that perhaps half of all research cannot be replicated and is simply wrong. Negative results often escape publishing lending unwarranted credibility to the published research. Many other factors are mentioned. This terrifying fact by itself could and should consume much of the energy of the new healthcare leadership in DC. Incentives (conflicts of interest, monetary interests) lead to distorted data. Sponsored trials have much better odds of success than independent ones, as you might expect. Lack of data transparency is huge. Remember that Pfizer had the backing of the FDA in trying to hide its clinical trial data for some 75 years. “Internal industry documents released after criminal convictions of the companies concerned, reveal a system pattern geared towards “marketing-based medicine” that is at odds with “evidence-based medicine.” And if not for the thousands upon thousands of hours of volunteer time plowing through the hundreds of thousands of disorganized pages dribbled out, we’d still not see the fraud they tried to hide. True risk/benefit analysis is generally lacking. There is evidence that the data from the clinical trials for this product was from use of a product that didn’t even match the final product administered and as such was fraudulent on that basis alone. Remember ‘process 1’ and ‘process 2!’ Pharmacovigilance data was collected but then not used nor conclusions drawn from it. Obviously prior vaccines have been withdrawn for much less reason.

Pharmacovigilance data is known to underestimate actual rates of adverse events and that too was ignored. It should not be forgotten that the pharmaceutical industry has brought us many terrific innovations. But by the same token, we are required to be vigilant as the inclination towards honesty and ethical behavior can easily be stretched to allow the rationalization of bad behavior … even at the expense of many lives.

What is striking about this paper is the fact that it got published…period. Also striking is that it no longer had the obligatory .... ‘but the benefits outweigh the risks.’ Thank goodness we can be more honest now and somehow, at times, still get published.

With a new administration coming quickly, everyone is thinking in terms of covering their behinds. You will see more and more articles like the one above. In fact, the WJS just published a limited hangout as well. It was an ‘expose’ on the spy-scientists who believed all along that the virus came from a lab leak. Suspiciously, to me the article reads as if it was written by someone…anyone… trying to cover up a coverup. And then conveniently passed along to a willing reporter anxious for a scoop without having to do the work. But that’s just me. https://www.wsj.com/politics/national-security/fbi-covid-19-pandemic-lab-leak-theory-dfbd8a51?st=2cbx7F&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

I think that ‘they’ may have given up trying to stop the oncoming flood. Now they may be into trying to redirect its flow, to reshape the narrative when the truths do indeed come out. It was all just an honest mistake. We had your best interests in our hearts. Mostly we got it right and the science changes over time anyway. Right?! Unlike the little Dutch boy who stuck his finger in the leaking dike to save Holland, plugging one leak has only led to more leaks and each attempt to plug the dike has and will continue to backfire.

They really should be dropping back from their latest limited hangouts to their next line of defense; a good legal defense of their actions.

