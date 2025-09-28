He Wants Us All Dead

Or words to that effect.

In fact, what I heard in casual conversation a bit ago was that Robert Kennedy wants us to all get sick with polio and measles. I failed to ask where that bit of information was picked up. Rather I responded with: “that’s not exactly how it went down.”

Now this particular gentleman knew that I am a physician and he thought me to be mostly rational, so he gave me space to explain. And it is in that vein that I will herein describe in a bit of detail what actually did ‘go down’ in the ACIP hearing. And [spoiler alert] it wasn’t that ‘he wants us all dead.’

First a confession: I did NOT listen to all 13 hours or so of the meeting which took place over two days (9/18-19). I did however review an extensive summary of what occurred and listened to parts. Life is just too short for me to do more than that. [You’ll know what I mean when you get to be my age.]

This was of course the first meeting of the newly reconstituted ACIP panel. As the panel has all new members, appointed by Robert Kennedy, it of course will get all manner of scrutiny from those opposed to Kennedy’s approach. The fear is that we may have fewer mandatory vaccines, I suppose. We all know by now the lineup of Kennedy skeptics. That would be big pharma, all the major medical organizations, the ossified press, much of academia, and of course the establishment holdovers. Also anyone receiving pharma money by way of grants, publication support, ad revenue, and the like … but I repeat myself.

The purpose of the meeting(s) was to ultimately review our mandatory vaccine schedule looking at true safety and efficacy. In other words, what is the real risk/benefit ratio for all of these shots?

On the first day we heard about MMRV vaccines. The discussion largely centered on the safety of giving all of these antigens simultaneously. Should the slight increase in seizure risk be tolerated for the sake of the convenience of having all of them combined? The vote was 8-3 in favor of NOT combining all of these in kids under age 4. That is the MMR and the V will be given separately. After age 4, they can be given together (usually the second shot of the two shot series). This isn’t an earth shattering change but it does clearly run counter to convenience and compliance.

Also discussed was the Hepatitis B vaccine. The obvious objection to this vaccine usually given on day 1 after birth, is that kids aren’t at risk for this illness (until they start engaging in promiscuous sex or IV drug use, a rare thing for an infant I would surmise) - unless the mother has the virus, which can be tested for when she presents for delivery. To me, this would have been the easiest no-brainer to eliminate; and yet a vote was postponed after some back and forth. There was a proposal to delay the shot until 30 days of age which would have been at least marginally better. That did not get passed.

On day two of the meeting, the Hepatitis shot was further debated and no changes were recommended for now. This is a disappointment to me. It seems that this shot of all of them is all risk and no benefit except for a very small subset of babies and these can be determined by testing the mother.

Also on day two - the mRNA shots were debated and the committee discussion got spicy and revealed several things.

First, they discussed the unleashing of what some term “immune chaos.” That is, after several doses, the body develops IgG4 tolerance antibodies which weakens the immune response. Recall the Cleveland Clinic study of their own employees that showed ‘the more shots, the more Covid.’ Researchers Charlotte Kuperwasser and Wafik El-Deiry gave this part of the presentation. “... the vaccinations have also been linked to long-lasting shifts in cytokine profiles, with elevated inflammatory cytokine persistence for months.” The long and short of this part of the presentation is that these shots change our immunity in ways that are often not beneficial and even counterproductive. These changes could lead to increased infection and other immune catastrophes. More research is needed and it is impossible to state that these shots are either safe or effective.

Kuperwasser’s next target was biodistribution. Some may recall that I wrote about this already years ago based on the hidden/ignored Japanese research in mice. We were assured that the mRNA stays in the shoulder and anyway it dissipates quickly. Pfizer’s own study in rodents showed non-trivial amounts of mRNA ending up in the liver. Moderna never did a study with their actual product but relied on a surrogate mRNA in lipid nanoparticles to satisfy this requirement. And that study showed significant mRNA in various tissues including liver, lymph nodes, spleen and eye. Lesser amounts were found in heart, lung, testes and brain (thus it crosses the blood-brain barrier - a disturbing safety signal).

Of course, since then we know from subsequent studies, that in humans, these molecules persist in many tissues for weeks and even many months. Here is a summary slide of this portion of Kuperwasser’s talk:

Another topic they spoke about was “frameshifting.” That is, by using pseudouridine (instead of uridine; done for stability), transcription of the messenger RNA can get thrown out of sync, in fact by up to 10X as often as compared to a natural process. When this happens, you get unwanted and unvetted proteins (instead of the intended spike protein). What these ‘nonsense’ proteins do is anyone’s guess. They may or may not have toxicity issues. We simply don’t know.

The next topic they tackled was impurities in the vials. In this case, Pfizer was worse than Moderna because Pfizer vials had SV-40 promoter which could be linked to cancer causation. Both versions had DNA impurities, often in amounts much greater than allowed.

I will expand on that last point. The FDA allows up to 10 ng of “Naked” DNA, that is, without lipid nanoparticles. In the presence of lipid nanoparticles, one could rightly assume that more of the DNA could make its way into the cell nucleus and risk insertion into our genomes. So one would hope for less than 10 ng. Instead, we have Pfizer ranging from 371-1,548 ng per dose. Moderna was found to range from 1,130-6,280 ng per dose. Does anyone see a potential problem here?

The researchers also pointed out mounting evidence of temporal association between receiving these shots and onset of various aggressive cancers.

Summary:

All in all, I’d say the new committee was off to a shaky start. Partly I am sure it is because of lack of experience in how this committee functions. Partly it was due to the intense scrutiny and pressure they must have all felt. They were also boycotted by the American Academy of Pediatrics and others.

The upshot is that the Hepatitis Vaccine saw no changes in recommendations for now. The recommendation to move it from day 1 to 30 days out was tabled. The main changes had to do with the COVID shot. They are no longer routinely recommended for ages 6 months to 64 yo. Instead they recommend ‘shared decision making’ between provider and patient with a frank discussion of risks. A proposal to require a prescription to get the shot was shot down in a 6 to 6 tie vote. As they say, “You win some, you lose some, and some are a draw.’ That one was a draw.

Nobody said it would be easy to go after sacred cows. That seems to be the bottom line. And one could sense the internal struggle in committee members between the conflicting values of ‘protecting the public’ and ‘medical autonomy/freedom.’ We have clearly recently leaned heavily in the direction of ‘experts know best and will decide for you.’ The debate appears to at least partly hinge on how much autonomy ought to be given to individuals without upsetting the common good.

The problem is when the ‘common good’ decisions have stopped being common but rather more particular to the good for big pharma and not the public. When that happens, one would think that the deference to ‘experts’ should be surrendered. And it is no surprise that the political left would come down in favor of more central power/decision-making while the political right would push for maximum personal autonomy. If history be the guide, I’d err on the side of personal freedom. Yet trends in the world seem to be going in another direction. Whether medical assistance in dying or refusal to treat the unvaccinated or treating-priorities based on historical ‘group under-representation,’ the medical profession seems to be taking a very dark turn. When did physicians forget that they have a duty to the patient in front of them before some theoretical societal good?

The Overton window moves slowly. But the mRNA platform got absolutely clobbered and that was the ray of hope. Next ‘shot’ at the vaccine schedule: ACIP meets again in late October. Hopefully they will be well prepared.

