Hope is Not a Strategy … But it is an Accord:

A new declaration, called the Hope Accord, is being circulated as of July 3rd. Already there are (as of this moment) nearly 20,000 signatories - and we are only 3 days into the effort. Here is a link to the homepage for this document and it is where you can go to review the details and hopefully add your name to this effort:

The Hope Accord

608 medical doctors and 652 scientists and academics are amongst the signatories. All are welcome to sign.

The six bullet points of the accord are copied below for you. On the website, details for each bullet point are laid out.

We, the undersigned healthcare professionals, scientists and concerned members of the public, call for:

THE IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION OF THE COVID-19 mRNA VACCINE PRODUCTS A COMPREHENSIVE RE-EVALUATION OF THE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF ALL COVID-19 VACCINE PRODUCTS THE IMMEDIATE RECOGNITION AND SUPPORT FOR THE VACCINE-INJURED THE RESTORATION OF ETHICAL PRINCIPLES ABANDONED DURING THE COVID-19 ERA ADDRESSING THE ROOT CAUSES OF OUR CURRENT PREDICAMENT

It goes without saying that this is merely one more pressure point that needs to be exerted to ultimately force the powers that be to recognize the damage that has been done by these shots. Evidence is piling up all around the world demonstrating the dangers of these shots and the damage that they have caused must finally be acknowledged. Some of the evidence is referenced here: https://thehopeaccord.org/resources#evidence.

Research professionals, and the medical profession at large have been guilty of ignoring the most fundamental principles of honest research and academic integrity in the rollout of the mRNA shots. It will take much soul-searching and no small amount of pressure to reverse these dangerous trends.

Please join in this effort.

In health,

DocofLastResort