I heard it through the grapevine

“I Heard it Through the Grapevine” is an iconic Motown hit. Written in 1966, it is a song about hearing things second hand … in this case about one’s lover being unfaithful. The tune started buzzing in my head since so much of what we hear today is through secondary or even tertiary (or beyond) sources, making it hard to know what is true and what is a head-fake. Smokey Robinson and the Miracles cut the first version of this song in 1966, but their version wasn’t released until years later. An ‘improved’ version was cut by Gladys Knight and the Pips in 1967 and did become a big hit. But Marvin Gaye’s version, which came out a bit later, is considered the ‘definitive’ recording. You can reminisce about this version here:

Here are some relevant lyrics from the song:

I bet you’re wonderin’ how I knew

Bout your plans to make me blue

…

It took me by surprise I must say

When I found out yesterday

…

Oh I heard it through the grapevine

Oh I’m just about to lose my mind

It seems obvious to me at least, that one does not unravel decades of rot in just a few months. And with the caveat that “I heard it through the grapevine” and “I’m just about to lose my mind” - let me attempt to piece together where we stand at this moment, a mere seven months into the Trump presidency 2.0 - in the arena of health reforms. And seven months isn’t really seven months considering the time it takes to get appointees confirmed (way too many still held up in Senate mire), figure out where the bodies are buried (so to speak) and discover who can be trusted and who is bought and paid for by industry. Who are the liars and deceivers and who are the honest players.

Let’s do a quick review.

First recall that President Trump had developed a ‘routine’ for his MAGA rallies. It went like this: “Because together we will make America powerful again. Make America wealthy again. Make America strong again. Make America proud again. Make America safe again. Make America free again. And we will make America great again.” Note that making America healthy again didn’t get incorporated into this routine until roughly one year ago. It wasn’t until August 23 of 2024 that Robert Kennedy Jr joined the MAGA movement and making America healthy again (MAHA) became an integral part of the MAGA movement.

It can credibly be argued that Kennedy’s popularity and his draw, based on his health positions, contributed to the Republican ticket overwhelming the Democrat ticket by over two million votes - an unexpected outcome for many. The last time a Republican won the popular vote was 2004 when George W Bush defeated Al Gore. I would note that a poll in March of this year conducted by America’s New Majority Project found that 54% of voters supported the MAHA agenda. That number rose to 65% when respondents were informed of the specific policies that included. That’s pretty big. I would also note that there is a tendency for conservative ideas to be more popular with men and liberal ideas with women. MAHA bridges this gap because it is women in this country who are the most concerned with health issues. Not a few switched their vote from D to R for this reason alone.

Increasingly, quite a few Americans have become concerned about medical authoritarianism. Certainly the COVID era raised awareness about how little the individual’s concerns seem to bother the medical elites. The exploding autism rates have not gone unnoticed. The epidemic of obesity (nearly half of our kids), the high prevalence of chronic disease even in our kids, the proliferation of processed (artificial) foods and more all have awakened parts of the electorate. The explosion in the vaccine schedule is another aspect that mothers have noticed. How can up to 90 doses of “vaccine” be without concern? The passing out of SSRIs like candy has also come to light as a potential contributor to our health woes. The increase in depression and anxiety has been nothing short of remarkable. The rise in autoimmune diseases and in cancers has not gone unnoticed. And everyone knows someone with infertility issues. The food pyramid made no sense to some and the proliferation of GMOs and ‘ultra-processed’ foods to others. MAHA is a broad coalition of the medically maimed, chronically ill and ignored. You can only pooh-pooh the abused for so long. No family has gone untouched, it seems. So this constituency was ripe for the picking; and Robert Kennedy Jr tapped into that.

So really the entire ‘awakening’ within conservative ranks didn’t even hit its stride until almost exactly 1 year ago. Between the movement just congealing last year, and the very gradual build-up of personnel and restructuring within the HHS department, I’d assess that any meaningful movements towards a massive restructuring of incentives and programs within the health field is an almost unexpected win. And things are only barely gearing up. So let’s celebrate the wins that we have seen. Again with the caveat that I heard it on the grapevine, for whatever that’s worth.

First, Secretary Kennedy established the MAHA Commission which was tasked with investigating the causes of chronic childhood disease and the role of medication in this arena. Their first highly controversial report pointed to the role of environmental toxins, ultra-processed foods, sedentary lifestyles and overmedication as having potential roles.

Next we saw the removal of artificial dyes from food. This has only begun but it is happening. I have noticed it already to some small degree in the grocery store. We all know that these dyes cause behavioral issues in some kids and likely also some cancers. In my own family we have seen it. Other countries don’t allow these harmful chemicals and yet we have. This by itself is proof of the strength of industrial lobbies (and political donations). There is zero reason to have allowed this toxic intrusion when almost every other country has banned it.

Then we had SNAP reform. Thus far, at least 12 states (with others likely to join) have been granted ‘waivers’ for their SNAP programs that allow them to exclude certain ‘foods’ from the program, namely sugary soft drinks and certain junk foods and candy (varies by state). This means billions in Federal grants for food programs will be redirected towards (hopefully) healthier food choices.

Of note, Kennedy has shrunk HHS from 28 to 15 divisions. Roughly 25% of positions are being eliminated. No small number of employees have left voluntarily including some who were appointed for their politically correct positions on transgenderism and the like. Finding honest and competent scientists and researchers is not a speedy process.

We also have seen Operation Stork Speed. This is a program intended to review and optimize the required nutritional composition of baby formula. Human breast milk composition will be used as a benchmark as minimum standards are developed. Also targeted are manufacturing processes in order to avoid shortages due to contamination-related-plant-closures as happened in 2022. A more resilient supply chain is also sought. All will be based on evidence-based science.

The usual ad campaign for seasonal flu vaccines has been cancelled. In its place, ‘informed consent’ is gaining some traction.

mRNA vaccine contracts have been canceled for now. Some $500 million is not going to 22 different mRNA vaccine projects. Another $750 million contracted to Moderna for a bird flu vaccine project has been paused. Bill Gate’s GAVI Foundation is no longer receiving funds from HHS (and that used to be 13% of their funding).

No longer will the COVID shots be required for kids or pregnant women. The EUA has been canceled and the shot will not be on the children’s vaccine schedule. I’m pretty sure that means no liability protection for the manufacturers since being an EUA or on the childhood vaccine schedule were the two routes for such protection. But no worries. These shots being proven to be absolutely safe (and of course effective as well), I’m sure the manufacturers won’t have any concerns about lawsuits.

The GRAS is greener now. That is, the Generally Regarded As Safe products won’t generally be regarded as safe without evidence anymore. Companies will no longer be allowed to certify the safety of their food additives because they simply aver that they are like other products considered to be safe. HHS is meanwhile also working to come up with a standardized definition of what constitutes ‘ultra-processed’ food. We talk about it, but we haven’t had a definition making it hard to know what exactly we are discussing.

Exercise is once again being promoted. The “Presidential Fitness Test” has been resurrected. Less screen time and more physical activity are not controversial (I should think; but on reflection, perhaps I’m wrong in 2025 given the ‘body positivity’ movement) and yet we have allowed the degeneration of a generation by not making fresh air and exercise an emphasized part of our kids’ education.

The ACIP (vaccine advisory panel) has all new members. The old composition was badly compromised by individuals with special relationships with vaccine manufacturers. There is a working group that was created just to investigate all the information available on the COVID ‘vaccines’ and potential issues with them.

Over $11 billion that was headed to various states for “COVID-related” funding is no longer available. Instead those funds will be directed to research on chronic disease. That gravy train is over.

First steps are being taken to reassess the vaccine injury compensation programs. The hope is that finally the vaccine injured will no longer be gaslit and ignored.

So that’s where we are at, thus far. To me that seems not too shabby of a start. But every day I am bombarded by reports of turncoats, deep state plants and so on. In the age of AI, and deep fakes and misinformation and worse, who knows for certain what is true. I am hopeful - but always cognizant of the fact that I heard it on the grapevine. And Oh, I’m just about to lose my mind.

In health,

DocofLastResort