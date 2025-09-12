In Memoriam - Charlie Kirk - 1993-2025

Photo: Charlie Kirk, wife Erika and their children

Voice of conservatism, voice of our youth, voice of MAHA, family man, lover of God

I feel it is only right to recognize the passing of a giant of our age. At just 31 years old, Charlie Kirk’s life was taken by a yet unknown assassin who was clearly a product of the vitriol that passes for discourse in too many corners of modern society. Charlie was the exact opposite. He would respectfully talk to anyone about any topic. Thus he was gunned down for having an opinion and unashamedly sharing it. The left in this country has for over a decade been telling us that ‘words are violence.’ And if that is true, then violence can be met by violence. It is no mystery why this justification (used for Antifa or BLM already in the recent past) has led to us seeing increasing violence promulgated on political and societal personalities.

President Trump was accused of inciting an insurrection when he asked his followers to march ‘peacefully and patriotically’ to protest what many still believe to have been a stolen election. That led to two assassination attempts. Now we hear once more from too many mainstream voices on the left that Charlie was responsible for his own death by speaking out clearly and effectively for Godly ideals. They fail to mention their role in the dehumanizing of anyone with conservative views as ‘literal Nazis’ and ‘fascists’ causing the ‘death of democracy.’ From the days of conservatives being labeled a ‘basket of deplorables’ until now, the rhetoric has been nothing short of histrionic. It should be construed as incitement.

I did not ‘know’ Charlie Kirk, but I met him at one of his early fund raisers for his organization, TP USA. I saw in him someone who could gain the ear of our youth, necessary for turning the country away from the Marxist ideologies being promoted on campus. I continued to follow and support his career and attend many of his events - from Phoenix to Mar-a-Lago. I have spoken to the kids in one of TP USA’s high school chapters. So I am familiar with his work and that of his followers.

Importantly, Charlie was also well known in the MAHA movement, as he spoke out clearly and early on the topics near and dear to those of us fighting the medical freedom battle. Focused on public health transparency, freedom of choice and skepticism regarding the messaging coming out of our governmental agencies, Charlie was one of the earliest advocates for reforms. He was never afraid to jump into the arena to espouse views not yet being voiced. He knew how to move the ‘Overton Window’ and did so in many arenas - including healthcare.

Long before MAHA was a thing, Charlie was challenging the medical status quo. Here are just a few examples relating to the COVID follies:

Already in early 2020, Charlie was critical of the lockdowns, saying that it was a case of the ‘cure being worse than the disease.’ He pointed to the skyrocketing overdoses in cities like San Francisco where OD deaths were fourfold greater than COVID deaths. He was also an early critic of those who placed COVID-infected elderly back into nursing homes (e.g. New York) where they could spread the plague further. Charlie heavily criticized the WHO on their response to the COVID epidemic, including their attempt to infringe on American sovereignty in making our own decisions. He was a critic of school closures once it became clear that children were not at any serious risk. He recognized the long term effects on their education and socialization. Charlie was early to point out the hypocrisy of the elite in making ‘rules for thee,’ but not for themselves (like governors enforcing quarantines of the healthy while going out to restaurants etc, themselves). He early called out the multi-faceted devastation of the ‘response’ to COVID - the economic devastation, the mental health crisis that ensued, the freedoms stolen. Kirk gave voice to some of the first advocates for early treatment protocols including HCQ, while these were being censored and otherwise demonized. Already in March of 2020 he highlighted success stories using the drug while pointing out that there was no similar pushback against the much more dangerous abortion pills. He challenged Dr. Fauci’s slandering of this and other promising treatments. He decried the burgeoning censorship industrial complex. In the mRNA vaccine debates, Kirk emerged as a fierce skeptic, prioritizing safety, efficacy, and liberty over mandates from the outset. He was an early interviewer of Dr. Robert Malone in 2021. His show was one of the first places one learned about the risks such as myocarditis. In mid 2021 he poignantly asked: "If the vaccine works, then why doesn’t it work?" and highlighted breakthroughs in fully vaccinated populations. Kirk railed against mandates, calling Biden's policies "medical tyranny" and unconstitutional, especially as they discharged un-jabbed military service members while ignoring border security threats. He warned against vaccinating children, citing FDA panelists' admissions of experimental unknowns, and at events like his 2021 summit, revealed widespread reports of post-vaccine deaths—stories the media buried. Kirk's critique extended to endless boosters, labeling Biden's approach "one of the dumbest & most dangerous policies in history." His stance helped fuel the growing resistance, from court blocks on mandates to cultural pushback, proving his early warnings prescient.

Many of us recall that it was at a Charlie Kirk sponsored event that Robert F Kennedy Jr officially came into the MAGA camp and joined President Trump on stage. With fireworks in the background, the two teamed up to make an unstoppable force leading to Trump’s return to the White House and Kennedy’s eventual confirmation as the head of HHS. Charlie truly helped to turn health activism into a cornerstone of conservative renewal. As early as November 2024, he championed RFK Jr.'s nomination as HHS Secretary, declaring it a "perfect game" for the Trump coalition that aligned libertarian, base, and reformist energies.

By early 2025, Kirk was amplifying MAHA's calls to combat chronic disease epidemics, celebrating milestones like the FDA's ban on food dyes and the unveiling of the MAHA Commission Report, which exposed ultra-processed foods, Big Pharma influence, and flaws in childhood vaccine protocols. He supported initiatives such as SNAP restrictions on junk food and the push to end Big Pharma ads on TV. Kirk's platform amplified MAHA's vision of food freedom, farmers first, and accountability for industries fueling America's health crisis. He urged senators to confirm key figures like Brooke Rollins as Agriculture Secretary.

Our current improved ability to finally discuss and question the decisions of our ‘expert class’ is in no small part due to Kirk’s ability to reach the masses of youth looking for an alternative to the ‘woke’ orthodoxy that had been so forcefully shoved down their throats. Charlie was able to frame the debate in terms of rights, freedom, and trust - replacing the official narrative of ‘obey or you will die.’

With Charlie’s death, we lose a relentless challenger of the status quo, a resolute voice that pushed for the right to question authority, for accountability from those who stole our freedoms, and for a return to God’s law over human diktats. Charlie believed that public health must include public debate. Real science doesn’t diminish liberty. And liberty doesn’t deny science. Both flourish through openness, refusing groupthink, and continual reassessment.

The price of liberty is eternal vigilance. Charlie’s approach to our public health crises was consistent with his approach to government and society in general. Skepticism, questioning, debate - vigilance. Charlie was a seeker of truth, not narrative. Charlie Kirk didn't just fight battles; he ignited movements. Through Turning Point USA, he built a conservative powerhouse that propelled Trump and MAGA, but his MAHA passion—rooted in COVID's hard lessons—promises a healthier America free from corporate capture and fear-driven policies.

At 31, his life was cut short, but his voice endures in every young activist, every health reformer, and every reminder that truth-tellers like him will not be silenced. Rest in peace, Charlie. America is healthier—and freer—for your courage.

And finally this: If Charlie in death does not inspire those of us who remain to be ever more vigilant in fighting to keep our increasingly rare freedoms, then his life’s work will be in vain. May his legacy be that his ideas continue to influence and inspire long after his oversize presence in life. May his untimely death lead to the creation of a thousand new freedom advocates and may it awaken the Charlie Kirk in each of us.

In health,

DocofLastResort