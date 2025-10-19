Inconvenient

Could this be the straw to break the camel’s back? Might we finally be at a watershed moment where medical minds begin to change and “the science” corrects? Today’s topic is one I have dealt with before during less optimistic times, but perhaps we should revisit it as we now have a confluence of events and a unique moment in time, when the system might just be able to reboot for the better.

You have all likely heard something in the last days about an “inconvenient” study. It’s the one in which a major medical center and highly respected researcher decided to put to rest once and for all the claim that vaccines are harmful. Only something quite unexpected happened. The researchers found that the opposite was true. And then something quite expected happened. It wasn’t published.

I’ve written about much of this in the past, but Del Bigtree has (once again) created a powerful documentary that reviews what we know and what we don’t know about vaccine safety. This is a culmination of his multi-year effort trying to get to the truth about vaccines. And with Trump as disruptive a president as we have ever had, and with Kennedy willing to take on deeply entrenched vested interests, perhaps this is the moment for real change in this arena.

It was Covid and the mRNA shots that awakened me four years ago and prompted me to research this area more thoroughly. My eyes have been opened, but we are not there yet. The system still claims the overwhelming safety of vaccines. But is there really evidence for that? Is a five day trial (in one case) long enough to make sweeping claims about long-term safety? Is the lack of true placebos medically or ethically sound?

Challenging billion dollar industries is never easy. And medical prostitution isn’t new. Anyone who believes that human nature of chasing big bucks never happens in the field of medicine is fooling themselves. Man’s ability to rationalize is nearly infinite. We only need to look at Oxycontin and Vioxx and so many other fiascos (many of which I have detailed before) where ‘safe and effective’ was not as claimed. For me, the very fact that our multi-billion dollar health care apparatus has avoided a serious look at the vaccine safety question for so long tells more than anything published or said.

I urge each of you to please watch this Del Bigtree production and share widely. You may save some lives.

In this film you will see the evidence. You will see that there are brave souls who will buck the system and suffer the slings and arrows of the entrenched. And as always, there are those who are weak and fearful and who will slink away from doing the right thing because the price for them is too high. I get it. But it makes the work of uncovering the truth that much harder. Here is the link to the movie:

An Inconvenient Study

For those who wish to see the unpublished research paper that the film refers to, you will find it here:

Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study Lois Lamerato,

Vaccines are unlikely to provide the answer to all of our health woes. We have so much more research that needs to be done. We have the resources. We only require the will. Here is another example in the news:

Much has been made about Robert Kennedy Jr advising caution using acetaminophen during pregnancy. The real question is why did we have to wait for him before making this potential issue more widely known? He is merely advising caution and suggesting limiting its use in pregnancy. Here is a Harvard paper on acetaminophen and autism (only one of many):

Using acetaminophen during pregnancy may increase children’s autism and ADHD risk | Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Here is another from NIH:

NIH-funded study suggests acetaminophen exposure in pregnancy linked to higher risk of ADHD, autism | National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Let me say that as always, I am neither optimistic nor pessimistic. However I am more hopeful on this front than I have been in a while. And if we each do our part in spreading the word, then we will multiply our chances of getting at the truth. Over the course of centuries, many good doctors (and others) have had their lives ruined and their reputations sullied because they dared to state what to them was obvious. That is, they dared to say that we in the medical field got it all wrong. We could use a few more of those doctors today and a bit more humility from those entrusted with our health.

