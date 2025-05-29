It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World

Some of you may remember this madcap movie from Stanley Kramer, from 1963. I was a bit young when it came out, but I eventually saw it and like so many others, had to laugh at the ridiculous over-the-top hi-jinx and wild chase scenes. Star studded with the likes of Milton Berle, Phil Silvers, Ethel Merman, Sid Caesar, Mickey Rooney, Buddy Hackett and Spencer Tracy, the loose plot, such as it was, involved chasing after some hidden fortune ($350,000 was considered a fortune back in the day) under a ‘Big W’ in Santa Rosita Park in California. To this day the movie works if you are into slapstick at all. It is a timeless classic.

The title of the movie comes to mind when I think of all of the things that were accepted as fact not five to ten years ago that have now become subject to ‘opposite thinking.’ Here I am referring mostly to psychological disorders (but other medical and non-medical truisms as well) that have been inverted and normalized.

Let’s start with the obvious first: ‘gender dysphoria.’ Once a ‘mental disorder’ wherein one has difficulty adjusting to their gender and the issues that come from the difficult puberty years, it is now considered normal (and too often even encouraged) to question one's physical realities. We are told that doctor’s “assign” gender at birth but cannot really know the gender even if they know the DNA. That’s apparently for each of us to decide at a later time. Children (we are told) will often know at an extremely early age that they are really another gender than that ‘assigned’ and they must have society’s support (and chemical and surgical interventions) to validate this or they may commit suicide. Estimates go as high as 12,000 such reassignment surgeries as having been done in the pediatric age ranges (under 18) in the last ten years. It’s a mad, mad, mad, mad world.

Let’s move on to another example. We used to know that aerosolized viral particles are tiny and can get through all but the most restrictive masks. Preferably one would wear a positive pressure hazmat suit to keep outside contaminated air from entering one’s breathing space, if a deadly virus was in the air. As the lead physician of a disaster response team, trained in these matters, I would have been ridiculed and fired for suggesting that my team could be made safe in such a viral outbreak by wearing a surgical or cloth mask of any kind. But that was then. Now we still see up to 4 or 5% of our population (per estimates) wearing these masks long after the epidemic has ended. I assume that these people will never breathe fresh air in public ever again. We have either created or augmented our population of severe germaphobic folks through bad ‘scientific’ advice. In their eyes, it is we, who are abnormal for not wearing masks. I recall estimates of between 1% and maybe up to 2.5% of the population having OCD. A Kaiser study from the 90’s showed a 0.084% prevalence rate in their population. So 4-5% (if even close to accurate) is enormous. Regardless of actual numbers, I think it is clear that we are making people worse off with our fear-mongering and bad science. Just to recapitulate, a COVID virus is roughly 100 nanometers in diameter. A surgical mask can filter out 90-95% of particles that are larger than 3000 nm. That’s 30X the size of the virus. These masks are meant for droplets, not viruses. It’s a mad, mad, mad, mad world.

Here’s another. For years I have observed how more and more of our population has been labeled ADHD and then medicated. Rates of truly abnormal hyperactivity likely have risen due to environmental factors (hopefully our new Department of HHS will work on this). Still Ritalin and Adderall and the like have taken the place of good teaching and parenting and even just tolerating normal boy behavior. It’s so much easier to drug half the country with these drugs which, by the way, are far from benign. One could make the claim with some provability, that there is an ongoing war on boys in this country. As discipline in the classroom has itself become a punishable offense, we have leaned more on drugging our students, almost always boys. Our boys are drugged, failed out of school, often have no fathers for discipline and role-modeling and we continue down this merry road of failure. Large swathes of the latest iteration of feminism are openly anti-male. And thus we end up with boys who don’t become responsible men, who go to jail or who lead soulless lives. It’s a mad, mad, mad, mad world.

What’s coming next? I can see a day where we normalize pedophilia. Certainly we see a push in that direction with movies like “Cuties” on Netflix (I know of no one who actually watched it so I only know what I saw reported about it; it was briefly a hot topic of discussion) purportedly normalizing the sexualization of children. Then there’s the progressive push to have sexualized books in younger and younger aged classrooms. Also the pushing of terms like MAPs (minor attracted persons) to replace the ‘judgey’ term ‘pedophile,’ and the like. We have reportedly some 300,000+ children who have been ‘lost’ at the border, that is, released but not followed after entering the US. Some say that the US is now a world leader in human trafficking of all kinds. This presumably includes trafficking children … largely due to the neglect (or encouragement) of a loose border for the last years. Where this is leading is anyone’s guess, but with the normalization of illegal entry into the country, and the dereliction in following up with children many of whom we know are being trafficked, I’m prepared to entertain anyone’s guess as to what’s really going on. It’s a mad, mad, mad, mad world.

It’s high time that these trends are halted and reversed. Here’s hoping that a new team at HHS can return us to a sane, sane, sane, sane, sane world someday soon.

In health,

DocofLastResort