It’s about the kids:

In the early 1900s there were a group of kids in Colorado that were all noted to have an unusual brown stain to their teeth. A young local dentist named Frederick McKay realized that these children with the stained teeth also had particularly hardy teeth that were resistant to decay. Ultimately this was linked to the presence of high fluoride levels in the local Colorado Springs drinking water.

Eventually this led to the first intentional fluoridation of a public water supply which came to be in Grand Rapids in 1945. The practice became widespread in the 1950s and 60s. However it was not without some controversy. It is easy enough to see benefits from the fluoride but not nearly as easy to determine any risks. This is almost always true with new ‘beneficial’ discoveries, hence the need to always proceed with caution. But where there is money to be made, sometimes ‘due diligence’ becomes ‘don’t do diligence.’

In the 1970’s and 80’s when the practice was challenged, courts sided with the communities that wanted fluoride in the water and the practice continued to grow. Soon this was followed by additional fluoride being introduced into toothpaste and as an application in dental offices. This naturally progressed to adding fluoride to mouth rinses as well.

Controversy continued to swirl around the practice as increasing amounts of fluoride in products led to some degree of ‘dental fluorosis’ in a subset of children (that is: too much fluoride). By the 2010’s there was increasing evidence of untoward effects from the fluoride well beyond just damage to teeth. In fact, some studies suggested brain injury from too much exposure and fluoride in pregnancy was suspected to lead to lower IQ in offspring.

Although the tooth benefits of fluoride have largely been proven, there has never been a real concerted exploration of the downsides that may be associated with its use or overuse. Here is just a quick rundown of the potential issues suspected that need to be further addressed:

Neurodevelopmental problems

Dental fluorosis

Skeletal fluorosis

Thyroid hormone production issues

Brittle bones

Kidney issues

Calcification of the pineal gland

Enzyme inhibition

Cancer induction

Allergies

Environmental downstream effects

Ethical considerations of non-consent

Which of the above will prove to be significant is open for debate at this point. However, the push to limit or discontinue the fluoridation of water for all is an ongoing battle. And there is news on this front.

A judge in California, an Obama appointee, has ordered the EPA to address the potential risks of fluoridating the water supply (Sept 25). Judge Edward Chen is quoted as saying: “The risk to health at exposure levels in United States drinking water is sufficiently high to trigger regulatory response by the EPA.” Specifically noting the potential for neurotoxic effects, the judge pointed to recent research by the federal National Toxicology Program that should suggest an urgent need for serious further exploration. This ruling came as a result of lawsuits by certain advocacy groups (notably Food and Water Watch) that have been making their way through the courts at a painfully slow rate since 2017 (such is the justice system).

The judge noted that there is a very high degree of certainty that fluoride causes lower IQ at concentrations not far above the recommended water supply fluoridation amounts. What with multiple sources of fluoride in our lives, these levels are likely reached far too often. And who’s to say that the ‘safe’ levels don't simply cause a lower degree of neurotoxicity?

It should be obvious that fluoride is a cautionary tale of good intentions gone wrong. And when it comes to the mRNA shots, I can’t say for certain that even the intentions were good. But why on earth (money of course) would our health agencies still be recommending these shots for children where we know that there is a potentially VERY significant downside and virtually no upside?! The long term side effects of any treatment are always recognized in a delayed manner. This must be taken into account before FDA approvals.

How many toxins in our environment are accumulating in our bodies to our detriment? Between the intentional introduction of some 70+ inoculations, to the microplastics, to the pesticides and chemicals in processed foods, it’s no wonder our children are the unhealthiest in memory despite being lavished with the most accessible medical system in history.

Makes one think … it’s time for MAHA - Make America Healthy Again

In health,

DocofLastResort