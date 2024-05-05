Jordan v Flaherty - and More; the Truth is Becoming Harder to Ignore:

Jim Jordan (R-OH): “Mr. Flaherty, when the Biden administration told Americans that the vaccinated couldn’t get the virus, were they guessing or lying?”

OUCH! Thus begins this fun 5 minute clip in which Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio grills Mr. Rob Flaherty, former Director of Digital Media for the White House. I first wrote about Rob’s role in June of 2023, in the context of how he personally badgered social media companies (including the use of profanities) to get them to take down posts and even accounts of those deemed by this administration to be dealing in ‘misinformation,’ a term it turns out that Mr. Flaherty can’t even define in this clip. Flaherty had said that he didn’t want these “alarmist” or “shocking” posts to be out there for poor innocent bystanders to be exposed to. “We’ll remove these groups, pages and accounts” came the obedient response from social media. And they did.

Flaherty to Jordan: “We were communicating the best medical information provided by some of the best medical scientists in the world…”

Jordan: “Let me ask you this way: what’s the definition of misinformation?”

Flaherty: “certainly there’s different and varying definitions of mis- and disinformation … “

So you see, in the Biden administration they didn’t really know exactly what misinformation is. Could be almost anything they needed it to be. But they sure as heck knew that they had to put the screws to social media to not allow American citizens to spread any of this poorly defined so-called-misinformation.

Helpfully, Mr. Flaherty pointed out that the government actually allowed social media companies to make their own decisions as to what to do. The government’s role was merely to point out specifically what information and which accounts they wanted disappeared. And use some colorful and threatening language to get an immediate response. You know the drill. The Feds made social media ‘an offer they couldn’t refuse.’

See the interaction on X (and not on CNN or MSNBC or in the NY Times … thank you again Elon Musk) here:

Jordan v Flaherty

There were other questions asked like: Did the government knowingly or unknowingly lie to us … about masks, about the ability to transmit the virus, about the origins of the virus, etc? The responses all were pretty much non-answers. I don’t know about you, but the responses from Flaherty sounded a lot like: ‘we were just following orders.’ Hey our hand-picked experts told us and we don’t have any independent brains. We got orders from the White House and we did as we were told. Well, we all know how the ‘we were just following orders’ crowd fared. I think it’s called Nuremberg.

Not that these exchanges will be heard much anywhere outside of the halls of Congress, but still, the world knows (for the most part) that authorities blatantly lied to us. They simply made stuff up that benefited them in whatever ways.

Sure it’s over four years in at this point (three + since the ‘vaccine’). Still it’s progress. And once again we learn that in our dystopian world, the biggest purveyors of misinformation, disinformation AND malinformation turn out to be the folks who want to control others that they accuse of dealing in those practices. But they can’t/won’t even define the terms for Congress. Pretty scary stuff.

But wait, there’s more:

In this piece written by Matt Taibbi et al, we learn from recently released emails that the authors of a cover-up piece , er, I mean ‘scientific paper,’ were pressured to do so. Nature magazine published an important report in February of 2020 that shot down any thought of the virus coming from a lab leak. One author, Dr. Robert Garry, had written an email stating: “Accidental release is a scenario many will not be comfortable with, but cannot be dismissed out of hand.” And then, he had a hand in what is known as the “Proximal Origin Theory” paper that essentially dismissed the lab leak theory out of hand. It said: “it is improbable that SARS-Co-V-2 emerged through laboratory manipulation.” We still await the release of all of the communications in that regard. But we have already seen other emails that show how and when the cover-up was conceived. Again - the government engaging in the dissemination of disinformation.

If you should ever decide to blatantly lie about something, here is some advice. If you see the truth leaking out and more and more people are starting to wake up to it, get out ahead of the information curve and pretend like you were being upfront all along. Make it look like you’ve been investigating and just now learning about what has really happened. I’ll give you an example.

Let’s say, for a weird totally hypothetical example that you were claiming that a shot of some kind was entirely safe and effective. Let’s also say that 3 years later, and tens of thousands or actually millions of shot injuries later, people no longer believe you, put out there that you have been diligently at work tracking potential issues and are now just starting to find a few problems that there was no way to have known about beforehand.

That’s how I look at this article from the NY Times (not even hiding behind a paywall): NY Times on vaccine injuries entitled: “Thousands Believe Covid Vaccines Harmed Them. Is Anyone Listening”

The article starts out: “Within minutes of getting the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, Michelle Zimmerman (a 37 year old with a PhD in neuroscience) felt pain racing from her left arm up to her ear and down to her fingertips …” Things went rapidly downhill from there. In fact she was recently told she may never be able to live independently again. She would have been labeled a hypochondriac or worse until today. In fact, any association between her symptoms and the shot have been denied until now.

Still couched behind words like ‘rare’ - the Times admits that even the very best of vaccines can harm a handful of unfortunates (like thousands or millions in this case) even as they are doing a societal good. The article indicates that intrepid NY Times investigative journalists have been looking into this phenomenon for a year or more. Now, finally, they can conclusively tell us that a few people (thousands?) appear to indeed have been injured by the shots.

How did they miss this until now? Perhaps the Rob Flaherty’s of the world have been holding a sledgehammer over them as well?! Or perhaps they are willing partners in the deception. I’m pretty sure they still aren’t aware (out loud) that tons of people have been shouting from the rooftops (since they couldn't get on social media) about their injuries for years now. In fact in the very first few months of the rollout of the mRNA shots, a huge Facebook group with hundreds of thousands of members, all about various vaccine injuries, was taken down … likely at the request of those entrusted with preserving our health and safety. Can you say ‘cover up?’

It turns out that if enough “rare” adverse events occur, even the professionals, i.e. the same scientists and doctors who were promoting the jabs, can get caught up in the injury side of the equation. And the NY Times had no trouble coming up with doctors and others who are injured (no dead victims of the jab were interviewed for the article).

The story touches on some possible issues with the PREP Act. As I have noted in the past, the act protects pharmaceutical companies while largely leaving consumers without recourse. Oh yes, there is the CICP - Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program. As the NY Times article notes, it has logged over 13,000 claims (most people never even bother to tackle the difficult process) of which it has reviewed about 19% and has ‘awarded’ compensation to a whopping 12 people totalling an average of $3600 per person (the article notes that the maximum allowed under the program is $50,000 - that’s the most that your life and health are worth). Thank goodness the US government has stepped in to take care of the injured in lieu of recourse with the manufacturers. Billions for foreigners and billions for war and billions to forgive student loan debt and so on. For patriots who did as they were told (or as they were coerced to do) and took the mRNA … bupkis (slang, noun - meaning ‘nothing of value’).

Amazingly the Times quoted an ‘expert’ saying that the vaccine-injured have been “just completely ignored and dismissed and gaslighted.” Yawn. Where was everyone years ago? And where were the NY Times’ intrepid investigative reporters when thousands were screaming this from the rooftops?

The cause of confusion for officials of course has been the utter lack of ability to track injuries well. I mean, VAERS was their system for doing this … and ‘it failed’ them. You see, there were a mere million and a half reports which were uninterpretable. The article notes: “It is the largest database, but also the least reliable: Reports of side effects can be submitted by anyone and are not vetted …” So see! How could they have had any inkling that something was awry? Could have had a billion VAERS reports and it would be uninterpretable.

And their V-Safe system for real-time recording of issues also wasn’t enough. It’s so sad that we don’t have a way of tracking these things. Probably never will be able to. It’s so complicated, you know. Our best and brightest haven’t a clue how to track these things accurately. But they still knew immediately that nothing could be safer or more effective … even as they had no reliable way (they say) to track it. The good news (we are told) is that these hundreds of injury types are all still rare. And as the article notes, “It’s not even clear what officials should be looking for.” Actually, what they are looking for has not been shot injuries. No, they have focused on tracking ‘misinformation spreaders’ and anti-vaxxers. That’s the real scourge it seems. And somehow they manage to be able to track that.

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Woodcock lamented in the article that it is difficult for our best scientists to track and define this stuff. But she reassured, “It isn’t, like, malevolence on their part.” Apparently it was simply an overabundance of caution in not letting wild rumors take hold. As the NY Times notes: “Federal officials worry that even a whisper of possible side effects feeds into misinformation spread by a vitriolic anti-vaccine movement.” See! Deaths and injuries are unfortunate (and rare). Misinformation/free speech is horrible.

Let’s do some rough math. Thousands of different adverse event types X a few thousand people or more each = NOT RARE. Maybe they should add a mathematician to their team of experts.

Bottom line, per the NY Times: It is important to remember how safe these shots are and how many lives that they have saved. Are you buying? Apparently under 20% of Americans are at this point … to judge by shot uptake with the latest boosters.

Here’s how officials tried to make sure that the Covid-19 ‘vaccine’ is safe: simply deny every injury. Poof! Magic! It’s safe!

Finally, slowly more and more people are coming forward … and finally more and more is dripping through the cracks in the Federal censorship firewall. Here is Chris Cuomo (of all people) giving voice to one such injured person … and letting out that he himself (Cuomo, that is) was ‘Covid-vaccine’ injured (6 minutes): Cuomo interview

In the clip, a nurse by the name of Shaun Barcavage was interviewed. He relates how he was ignored here in the US and had to turn to German specialists for some help in evaluating what happened to him. He says that he thought his erstwhile ‘pro-vaccine’ colleagues would have some sympathy and encouragement but instead they “dismissed, denied and tried to censor and bury me.” This is a story we hear over and over again. Cuomo says: “I will never stop reporting on this.” Hmmm. Maybe I missed something, but this is the first I am hearing from him. But I’ll take the win.

My takeaways: The truth will out. It may be slow in coming, but once you have seen the mRNA shot damage, you can’t unsee it. It’s not like anyone was a skeptic before and now realizes that they were wrong and that indeed these shots are safe and effective. It’s all one-way traffic. And it’s coming our way.

In health,

DocofLastResort