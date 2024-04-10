Legitimate and Sincere Questions:

I have been mulling over in my mind how much things have changed since the onset of the Covid-Follies. A visitor from my past decided to stop by after many years so that he could both visit and also be somewhere in the swathe of totality of the solar eclipse. We reminisced about old times during his visit. This triggered some discussion of the many things that have changed since we used to hang together more frequently. But in the twenty five years since he moved out of town, the changes for the first 21 years paled compared to those of just the last four … or so I’ve decided.

Here are just a few questions that have occurred to me since his visit:

In four years, has your trust of “experts” of all types diminished substantially?

In that time span, have you begun to question things other than medical science?

How do you feel now about the science behind global warming being an immediate existential threat posed by human activity that must be stopped ASAP or we are doomed?

Do you worry about the dollar as a ‘stable’ reserve of wealth? Are you thinking about gold or crypto more or worried about a move to a digital currency?

Have your politics morphed in the last four years more than in the prior twenty?

Has social policy become a more immediate concern than in the prior forty years? Do you wonder whether we will have a social credit score to keep us all in line?

Does your approach to self-care look different than four years ago? Are you taking more natural supplements and looking seriously at natural approaches to health?

Have you wondered how we got to the point where mutilating surgeries on minors with “gender dysphoria” has become commonplace?

Does global war concern you more than four years ago? Are you starting to question the motives behind our war in the Ukraine?

Do you worry about deep fakes or AI more than ever? Are you concerned that Google AI paints a picture of George Washington as a black female? Does that make you wonder about everything else you find on the mainstream internet?

Have you been appalled to learn how much the US government has been manipulating and controlling Google, Facebook and other online platforms? Have you wondered what else they must be hiding?

Have you been shocked that anyone in our federal government would believe that opening our borders to many many millions of unvetted foreigners, mostly males of military age, would be considered a good thing? Are you shocked to learn that the government pays for flying hundreds of thousands into this country and then houses them, feeds them and ensconces them in states all over?

Do you wonder about narratives in general and who controls them?

Has the WHO, the UN, the WEF and other international clubs become of major concern suddenly?

Has your trust in institutions such as the CDC, FDA, NIH and even the CIA and FBI and IRS been seriously eroded?

Do you look at the sky and wonder what is going on that we see constantly increasing amounts of white ‘trails’ from planes?

Have you purchased a gun for the first time?

Do you worry about what you write online for the first time; concerned that you might suffer professional or personal retribution?

Do you know people who have lost jobs over sincere expressions of opinion (on matters that were considered mainstream opinion not long ago) in the last few years?

Have you had to scrutinize expenditures more closely than ever before with the rate of price increases, ie inflation?

Have you started to worry about your personal or familial security as never before?

Do you wonder about election integrity for the first time?

Are you concerned for your children or grandchildren more than ever?

Do you feel like the shoe is about to drop … again … for some new contrived emergency?