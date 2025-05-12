Life in the Fast Lane

For whatever reason, the refrain “life in the fast lane” has been in my head. The line comes from the 1970’s iconic band, The Eagles… which makes me think of bald eagles, symbolizing the United States, and things happening so fast these days. From the album, Hotel California, the song really does not overall speak to today’s issue. Still, the refrain does:

Here is a performance for those nostalgic for the song: Life in the Fast Lane

I was reflecting on all of the controversy over one of the latest Trump picks: that is for the U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Casey Means, announced on May 7, 2025. This came on the heels of another (not so popular amongst the faithful) nominee, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat whose name was suddenly withdrawn. Dr. Means is a “wellness influencer” and physician with a medical degree from Stanford University, known for her advocacy of metabolic health and her alignment with the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) agenda promoted by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. She co-authored the book Good Energy with her brother, Calley Means, a top adviser to Kennedy, and has notably criticized the U.S. medical system for its focus on treating rather than preventing chronic diseases. Both Means siblings have been criticized for not having taken a stance on the mRNA shots. After Kennedy and Trump first connected, I began to research a bit about the Means sibs and listened to an interview in which the brother stubbornly refused to come out against those shots (nor did he praise them). So I totally get the nervousness … and it aligns with much of our angst about Trump and his stance regarding his ‘amazing achievement’ with ‘Operation Warp Speed.’ We all have concerns about the Trump ego getting in the way of good decision making, both in the medical arena and in other areas of politics and international affairs.

I have tried to process all of this and have come to the point where I simply cannot be too critical. All appointments are drawing us nearer to where we want to be. As in so many things, speeding too fast is not great as it invites accidents along the way - that’s life in the fast lane. We have seen where it is very hard to get certain nominees in place and I’d rather go slower than get stopped. I don’t know how much influence the Surgeon General has in any case in matters of vaccines. In the past they have often been largely ceremonial with statements on smoking or nutrition and the like. And certainly we know where Dr. Means stands on that … and it is a very good spot. The decisions on shots come from elsewhere in the HHS ecosystem and that’s where I look to find clues as to direction. CDC and FDA will be the sources of any changes in mRNA recommendations.

Each of us wants to agree on all points with each nominee. That is a ‘never-gonna-happen’ circumstance. Heck I don’t agree with myself on some days. But looking back at both the last 100 days and the prior 4 years, I have to pinch myself to believe how far we have come against such odds.

The last 100 days have seen some great appointments - all of whom hopefully are just cleaning out some of the debris and detritus of the last four years and are only beginning to act on their agendas.

When I think of the four years that we survived prior to that, I think of:

15 million unvetted illegals flooding the country with wide open borders

A humiliating retreat from Afghanistan leaving behind Americans and tens of billions of dollars worth of brand new military equipment

Trafficking in women and children and fentanyl

Vaccine mandates; mask mandates; travel restrictions

Overwhelmed cities with homelessness, crime, social services all strained

Inflation

Suppression of early treatment options

Rampant censorship of American citizens who disagreed with anything and everything that was inconvenient for the regime. It became all but illegal to have a publically stated opinion about medicine or politics.

Massive ‘unsecuring’ of elections by mainstreaming mail-in voting, drop-by voting, no signature verification, carpet bombing the country with ballots, etc

Primary replaced by secret caucus (selecting Harris as the ‘nominee’)

Mass roundups of Americans for demonstrating on January 6th

Lawfare on steroids against political opponents

Let’s look at who we DO have in place right now on the health frontier:

We have Robert F Kennedy Jr. He has credibility for having spent the second half of his law career going after big business on behalf of the health of our children. I will take that as a positive. He has relentlessly gone after Dr. Fauci and others in his public writings. He has constantly been an irritant to the very powerful. That is certainly the persona I am most interested in following as he evaluates vaccines in general.

I have relatives who still think it’s crazy that anyone believes that there could have been a lab leak; even at this late date and with all of the evidence including CIA conclusion. So, it will take some time (not too much, I hope) to get enough CNN viewers and MSNBC mavens to even entertain the idea that mRNA shots may have been a bad idea. Only then can something meaningful be done without instigating a revolution.

But Kennedy and Bhattacharya and Makary and Oz have been making the rounds. Together they spoke on Fox News (hey, it’s a start) and presented their vision for moving away from “sick care” to a real “healthcare” system. These leaders are a collection of folks that are largely NOT Republicans and who have had bipartisan followings in the past (of course until they started working in the Trump administration). This team spoke about the severe censorship under Biden. They told how DEI had taken over from excellence. They spoke of (Trump’s) ‘right to try.’ “... and there’s amazing stuff in the pipeline.”

Kennedy defended the choice of Dr. Casey Means indicating that she is the perfect person for the job, especially given her deep interest in getting America healthy. She is no vaccine expert, but she has devoted herself to a critical analysis of how we have gotten so sick. And she is articulate, having written a book that stimulated a movement. She will undoubtedly focus on nutrition, her strength.

Importantly, in the Fox interview, these new HHS leaders were asked if they would do the same things if another pandemic came, and all said no. As mundane as this sounds, Kennedy said “we’d do science. We’d do evidence based medicine.” Exactly what we were told the old team was doing but we all know to be false. We knew it then and in retrospect the evidence keeps piling up. Kennedy stated that we had the right protocols - but threw them all out the window. Clearly, our leaders had a completely different agenda. Heck, I knew the protocols from being trained in disaster medicine - and I knew they did everything wrong. On purpose. They knew, but didn’t care. Transparency and open dialogue and debate were promised next go-round, should it occur.

Dr. Bhattacharya: “Free speech is absolutely essential for scientific progress.” BOOM!

The topic of autism was raised as well. That too is huge. Dr. Bhattacharya said that we have not yet had the honest conversation but that is about to change.

I have once again been remiss in not bringing you all of the tons of information spilling out on the shots of late. That’s just life in the fast lane. But now just a brief bit on that front.

First this: https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/13/4/345?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

This study on rats shows that the COVID mRNA shots affect fertility in a negative way. There was both damage to egg follicles as well as fertility hormone levels. It’s ‘only’ rats and ‘only’ one (more) study, but still, cause for concern. (Remember that Pfizer had only one study that cleared their shot for human use.) It’s hard to take seriously those who (always and forever) say that ‘there is no evidence’ of harm. Here is evidence. Also, fertility rates have been dropping for quite some time at this point - even before the shots. We certainly don’t need more fertility stressors. I hope our new HHS will divert some funds from the hundreds of funded studies on equity in medicine and how to overcome vaccine hesitancy, and move it to some quality studies on these huge issues, like falling fertility rates, low testosterone levels in our men and the like.

Or how about this paper: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.04.25.25326460v1.full?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

This study was run by Dr. Joseph Ladapo (Florida’s Harvard-trained Surgeon General) along with statistician Retsef Levi of MIT. What they did was use Florida’s massive Medicare database to follow recipients of Pfizer vs Moderna’s ‘vaccines’ for Covid for one specific outcome… death. They did NOT compare to those listed as “unvaccinated” because the default at the time was to list anyone with ‘unknown’ shot status as being unvaccinated, which simply was often not true. So that analysis would have been mostly worthless.

However, what they found was this: For every 100,000 vaccines with Pfizer, there were 230 more deaths than for those given the nearly (but not quite) identical Moderna. And there were 83 more cardiovascular deaths from that total. By the way, they took out nursing home patients, those with known violent trauma deaths (gunshots and suicides), homeless and those who didn’t get the full schedule of two shots within guidelines. Over 9 million people were left and the delta between Moderna and Pfizer for 12 month post-shot mortality is as noted above.

What can we conclude? Well, for one thing, one has to assume that Moderna, not being a placebo, likely has its own risk of death; but Pfizer is worse. Moderna is certainly not off the hook. Also, don’t forget that they only looked at death. Certainly we can assume that other adverse events occur which were not even tracked here.

Here is yet another study: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/368777703_Causal_effect_of_covid_vaccination_on_mortality_in_Europe

This study looked at the EU’s data and concluded: “...the evidence of a causal relationship from vaccination to infections and mortality is a very strong alarm signal to stop the current mass vaccination programs.”

And more: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/09246479251336610?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Here, I’ll just give the title: Paradoxical increase in global COVID-19 deaths with vaccination coverage…

Look, I could go on and on. And in the past I have cited studies showing rates of Covid going up the more shots you have taken to prevent it, etc. But your time is valuable. So enough for now.

Suffice it to say that ‘experts’ were 100% certain that the shots were safe and effective before we had any real data other than what the manufacturers presented without sharing their data (which later turned out to be manipulated).

And now President Trump, who actually also took over $100 million in donations from pharma, nevertheless has just turned the world upside down by ordering that the US no longer subsidize the entire world’s pharma supply. We are working to get pharma’s best price, not a price 2, 3, 4 or even 10 times what others pay. We have been paying for the research and then paying to supply the drugs to everyone around the world. Our taxpayers are the most generous people in world history. Life in the fast lane indeed!

In health,

DocofLastResrt