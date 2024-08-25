Make America Healthy Again:

I have railed in the past about our loss of health in this country. I have focused mostly on children and have outlined issues with overmedication and especially over-vaccination. I have also often outlined the collusion between big pharma and other ‘bigs’ with our governmental agencies. Now these issues are rapidly gaining prominence as an area in dire need of reform and rising to the top of our political discourse.

The one hole in Trump’s ‘game’ was always his leaning into his ‘success’ in getting the Covid shots out at warp speed. His seeming lack of insight into how bad the shots are has been a stumbling block for many otherwise inclined to support him. In fact, much of Robert F. Kennedy’s support has come from this group of voters. Some may recall that President Trump had wanted to bring Robert Kennedy Jr into his first administration to take charge of some of the health issues as they had overlapping ideas in that regard. However that got nixed at the last minute because of ‘expert advice’ that convinced Trump that Kennedy was a kook and would bring disrepute to the administration. [You may recognize that this game was also repeated with General Flynn (who got pushed out because he knew too much and would likely find some of the ‘buried bodies’) and others as well.]

President Trump, not having any special insight into medical issues deferred to the entrenched experts and was taken for a ride. In fact we know how he was taken for a ride on many many issues. Now he is much the wiser. Having (thus far) survived all efforts to remove him from the scene (the stolen election worked because of lack of preparation or recognition of the games being played), things promise to be different.

The lawfare, impeachment charades, the Fed-surrection and more - all have been countered and parried as best they can be. But now, the author of “The Art of the Deal” (which I read AFTER he was elected in 2016; not a bad read) is going back to basics and dealing and inserting the final piece of his “make America” puzzle - Make America Healthy Again.

Kennedy, in his speech to the nation, masterfully outlines the reasons for his dropping out of the race (except in uncontested states where he is NOT withdrawing his name; swing states however he is withdrawing and asking all of his supporters to vote Trump). He paints a very accurate picture of the corruption which has overtaken our once great nation. And he is trusting that Trump will give him the power to fix things in the health arena.

Please listen to the entirety of his speech - it is totally worth the time. And please have others watch as well. There are still some old school Democrats who have not yet awakened to the hijacking of their party and their country. Perhaps this will win them over.

https://x.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1827043827779297420?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Starts at 41 minute mark

In health,

DocofLastResort