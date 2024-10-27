Medical Research is Alive and well:

I heard that medical research has geared up for the important work that needs to be done since Covid. Yes, that’s right. In fact, the report is that there are already over 6000 ‘peer reviewed’ articles on the Covid vaccine (wait for it … ) hesitancy that is apparently the medical scourge of the century.

Thank goodness we have the wealth and resources to direct towards this important research. When a national emergency is at hand, it’s all hands on deck. Obesity can wait. Autism can wait. Diabetes can wait. Cancer can wait. Vaccine safety can wait. The explosion in chronic disease can wait. Vaccine hesitancy is where it’s at. No amount of money is too much to ‘invest’ in stopping this scourge in its tracks.

While I cannot confirm that there are indeed 6000+ articles specifically on this topic, apparently someone did the work to figure it out. I can certainly say that over the last few years more than a few articles on the topic have crossed my personal desk. I have learned that this hesitancy is due to misinformation spreaders and ne'er do wells who get a kick out of sowing distrust of the medical establishment. I personally have had courses shoved at me repeatedly on how to talk to my patients to make them more trusting of the Covid shots. A compliant patient is a happy patient I suppose. The topic pops up in my literature all the time. So I have no difficulty in believing the numbers.

Grok tells me that although it doesn’t know the precise number, PubMed shows 64,265 articles on the vaccine. I have no doubt that 10% or so directly address hesitancy. Grok also recently told me that the adult rate of up-to-date vaccination uptake is at a high of 41.5% for those over 75 while the adult rate of being “fully vaccinated” for Covid is somewhere between 5% and 22.5% depending on how it is measured. I have also heard that rates for children are in the 5% range as well … and likely only due to coercion from schools.

Aren’t you happy to know that the more vaccine hesitancy is addressed, the worse the uptake appears to be?!

Surveys I have quoted from in the past (Rasmussen) have indicated that most of us know somebody who has been vaccine injured. I know of 23 cases myself, where I am convinced that the mRNA shots were responsible for or contributed to the medical injury (or death). Just a couple of months ago, a follow up Rasmussen poll showed that only 32% of the American public don’t believe that the shots have caused a “significant number of unexplained deaths.” 33% believe that the vaccines are “killing large numbers of people.” 55% believe it is likely or very likely that the shots are potentially deadly. 12% are agnostic on the subject.

No wonder the research into how to get a more compliant populace is full steam ahead. When I was a kid it was “Just Say No” to drugs. That’s making a comeback, it would appear. Different year, different drugs.

After writing the above, I discovered a recent report from Congress on the selling of the mRNA shots and related subjects, entitled We Can do This: An Assessment of the Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 Public Health Campaign

Here are just a few of the findings:

CDC’s guidance, which the Campaign relied on, went beyond the terms of FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to state, without evidence , that COVID vaccines were highly effective against transmission…

The CDC had inconsistent and flawed messaging about the effectiveness of masks.

The CDC consistently overstated the risk of COVID-19 to children.

The CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans ages six months and older, which has made the United States a global outlier in COVID-19 policy.

There is SOOO much more in this analysis which runs to 113 pages. The government paid massive amounts of money to a PR firm, the Fors Marsh Group, to strategize how to get you to take the shots. In fact this company coordinated use of media and celebrities and other influencers to get their message across. Their efforts included pushing for masks, social distancing and even school closures. It also included the labeling of honest expressions of dissent as dangerous misinformation*.

One recent development on the COVID ‘vaccine’ front is a lawsuit in the Netherlands which has named Bill Gates as the accused. There are seven plaintiffs who claim that they were injured by the mRNA shots and that Gates has some liability inasmuch as he publicly misled everyone on the shot’s safety and efficacy.

So the rest of this story is yet to be written … and you can help write the final chapter with your vote upcoming.

In health - and MAHA,

DocofLastResort

* “misinformation” - a term recently used to quash dissent of any kind and to sanitize what we used to call censorship