Missing in Action … or Missing; Inaction

Just a quick note for those following the series Pfizer’s Secret Documents …

I may or may not be involved with the group of intrepid volunteers that has been pouring through the Pfizer Clinical Trial documents. Those are the 450,000 pages that Pfizer (and their lapdogs at the FDA) wanted to withhold for 75 years. But a federal judge ordered Pfizer to release the documents posthaste. (Posthaste being 55,000 pages per month over the course of a year or so, back in 2022) So, having no choice but to comply, Pfizer dribbled out the pages (including a ton of blank pages - had to hit quotas) in incomprehensible format that required reverse engineering to be decipherable.

Very strangely and unexpectedly, there seemed to be gaps in the data. Like lots of patient reports were nowhere to be found. Who could have thought that any group of volunteers would take the time to parse out each and every page and put together a narrative of what went on during the trials? Surely nobody would do that! And yet, it was done and the missing data was discovered and attorney Aaron Siri headed back to court.

You’ll never guess what was discovered. Completely inadvertently (of course), another one million or so pages somehow escaped Pfizer’s/FDA’s attention. These things happen, don’t you know. So on December 6, 2024, the defendants were again ordered to release ALL of the documents. I’m sure you realize that it is highly unlikely that these additional pages will contain any information of value. I mean, Pfizer would never conspire to hide damaging data, would they?! Aaron Siri sees it in a less charitable light: “The FDA has been hiding a million pages from the Court, the plaintiff, and the public. Only those concerned about the truth seek to conceal evidence.” OK - he has more experience with these matters than I do.

This time the court gave Pfizer and the FDA until June 2025 to release the rest of the documents. Anyone care to give odds on the chances that these documents will have been deleted … as part of a routine purging of unnecessary documents to save space on governmental and corporate servers. All routine of course. 50/50?

Meanwhile you can review some of the findings discovered in the original tranche of documents that I have written about in the past as the Pfizer document analysis has progressed.

I guess you could say that the rest of the documents are ‘missing due to inaction.’

In health,

DocofLastResort