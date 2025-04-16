And in More Breaking News!

Item 1:

Why are we wasting time tilting at windmills? Did you hear that Florida’s Senate recently passed a law that would outlaw so-called ‘chemtrails?’ Why would we need a law to outlaw something that isn’t happening? Ha ha ha - ‘you people are so dumb. Nobody is dumping poisonous chemicals in our air. Those are just contrails, water vapor.’ And there’s a bridge I’m authorized to sell you as well. Funny how yesterday’s conspiracy theory keeps coming up as true years later. When in doubt, go with the conspiracy theory and not the ‘experts.’ Mostly you will be right. In fact, run away from experts - fast.

Remember when the Democrat Party was the party of clean air? What happened? The law in Florida passed easily, 28 to 9, but every ‘nay’ vote (and no yes votes) were all Democrats. How did air quality become political? If the bill gets through the House and to the Governor’s desk, this version would make anyone engaging in this practice a third degree felon and subject to $100,000 fine and potentially five years in prison. And while the EPA is busy relaxing regulations on drilling and coal mining, I sincerely doubt that they will come to the rescue of anyone polluting our skies in this manner. Just sayin’.

Item 2:

Meanwhile, we know little to nothing about any plans in our Federal government to look for potential criminal behavior in our health agencies relating to their actions during Covid. But for now, some states are looking at potentially taking action. That’s pretty preliminary and nothing is guaranteed to go very far. However, it is worth noting that the following states have seen criminal referrals to their departments of justice for consideration. Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri and Oklahoma all have had such referrals. Charges range from ‘negligent homicide’ to ‘neglect and abuse of a care-dependent person to ‘criminal coercion to restrict freedom’ to ‘emotional abuse’ to ‘racketeering.’ Sometimes bottom-up beats top-down. Named individuals in these legal proceedings are a ‘Who’s Who’ of the Covid years: Fauci, Baric, Walensky, Hotez, Birx and others. Some hospital administrators didn’t escape being listed as well. This will be interesting to follow (legal actions take a lot of time however, so no breath-holding please).

Item 3:

There are so many arrows being shot out of the White House quiver that I doubt anyone has been able to keep track of the targeted victims of this massive assault on the status quo. But for those who missed this, take heart that $1 billion has just been saved. The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI to those in the know) has just been cut off from this amount that it had expected from the (now mostly defunct) USAID. Known as a pet project of Bill Gates (through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation), the goal was purportedly to increase the uptake of vaccines in third world countries. Donor countries (the US, Norway, UK), along with other ‘partners’ like the Gates Foundation, WHO, Unicef, World Bank partnered with pharmaceutical companies (who lowered their prices for this noble cause) to make available widespread vaccination. If it looks like another way to extract more $$$ from first-world taxpayers to send items not requested by third-world countries, while enriching billionaires along the way, I wouldn’t know anything about that. Someone said it: “foreign aid is taking money from poor people in rich countries and giving it to rich people in poor countries.” Sounds about right to me.

Item 4:

On another front, what exactly has Secretary Robert F Kennedy, Jr been up to? Kennedy is no dummy. He has been fighting a pitched battle with polluters and pharma manufacturers for decades. He is a sharp lawyer and savvy to the ways of Washington (considering the family he comes from). So, I would not take lightly his recent pronouncement that he will deliver an answer to the question: ‘what has caused the autism epidemic’ by September of this year. The man has much to lose in credibility and authority if he fails to deliver on this promise. So I suspect he will deliver. And I also suspect that every ‘vested interest’ in the country will be screaming and denying when this happens.

In a recent cabinet gathering wherein each secretary delivered an update, he stated that HHS has launched a “massive testing and research effort that’s going to involve hundreds of scientists from around the world.” I have long suspected that the ‘cause’ is actually multi-factorial. Attributing causation to a complex entity is not an easy task. Five months is an extremely short timeframe. So I can only imagine that he already knows the answer to the question and is just gathering confirmatory and credible data to back up whatever he announces later this year. Normally I would be skeptical. In Kennedy’s case, I’d give it good odds that he will deliver. If he doesn’t, he will be ‘eaten alive.’ If he DOES deliver on this, that by itself could be one of the biggest accomplishments of any political entity in my lifetime. And he will still be eaten alive. Brave soul.

Item 5:

The move to get rid of fluoride from our water systems is gaining steam (so to speak). Utah was first out of the starting gate with their state-wide ban. Now we also see that Miami, Florida voted to do the same. The County Commission voted 8-2 to remove the chemical. That was, however, vetoed by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Still, it is momentum building. Nobody likes to be an early adopter with controversial moves like this. I ran this (anti-fluoride) movement by my dentist at my last visit who (unsurprisingly) thought it was a terrible idea to get rid of the fluoride. But maybe it’s good for teeth (that’s a maybe), but dentists don’t usually look holistically at fluoride’s now undeniable downsides. In any event, the issue is being looked at statewide in Florida, so who knows what will ultimately happen there.

Since 2010, over 170 communities have voted to get rid of fluoride. Mostly these are smaller locales, but Portland, Oregon is perhaps the largest major metro area without it. They have rejected adding fluoride since way back in 1965. I tried to find evidence that Portland has significantly higher rates of cavities or lower rates of neurodevelopmental disease and could not find anything convincing. Still, for my money, I’d rather chance the cavities (or even treat topically with fluoride if I wanted that protection for my kids) and not risk the way more important neuro-developmental issues that some cite as possible/likely with ingesting fluoride with our drinking water. But that’s just me.

Item 6:

In a disastrous bit of lawyering, an Australian Covid-19 class action lawsuit was thrown out of court. Many had put much hope in this lawsuit, but it appears that the presiding judge just wasn’t willing to entertain a legal complaint that ran to some 800 pages and read like the plaintiffs were throwing everything but the kitchen sink into their argument regardless of merit. The judge called it “incoherent, unintelligible, ambiguous, impenetrable” and otherwise unworthy of her time. This seems like a squandered opportunity.

Item 7:

Did anyone else notice that the New York Times of all places, wrote the following headline: “Have We Been Thinking About A.D.H.D. All Wrong?” An entire (very lucrative) industry has been built around expensive drugs that have not only not helped, but rates of the entity keep rising … leading to doctors furiously writing for ever more expensive drugs that don’t seem to have an effect. The same can be said for ADHD and a host of other diseases.

Autism: expensive to care for … and rates are up

Alzheimer’s: expensive to care for … and rates are up

ADAH: expensive to care for … and rates are up

Depression: expensive to care for and rates are up

Body dysmorphia: expensive to care for and rates are up

If I didn’t know better, I’d almost believe that there is a pattern here. What might that be? Could it be that we are awash in neuro-psychiatric issues and are throwing away billions upon billions of dollars “treating” - but never curing or even curbing - these entities? Is there maybe a profit motive here? Should we perhaps be taking a different approach? How about finding causes instead of treating symptoms? How about looking for cures rather than palliatives? Just a thought. It sure looks to me like we have some environmental factors at play (duh) since these largely aren’t inherited disorders or infectious (in the microbial sense). Can we look at social contagions and even a certain class of shots? Please HHS, full speed ahead. Pretty please.

Item 8:

In an article entitled “A Critical Analysis of All-Cause Deaths during COVID-19 Vaccination in an Italian Province,” the authors looked at all cause mortality in vaccine recipients vs the unvaccinated. Isn’t this what we really want to know? We already know that COVID death benefits in the vaccinated, such as they are (note skepticism here), are of very limited duration. But if the shots are killing people due to other causes, then who even cares if there is a tiny brief benefit in COVID deaths. So all cause mortality is very important. The study tried to take into account any number of factors that could skew results. And now that the current COVID variants are so benign, why are we still giving these shots to anyone anymore? Asking for a friend of course …

Finally:

There is just so much happening in the medical space right now that it can be hard to keep up. Sometimes I am paralyzed as far as writing goes simply because I am trying to keep up with it all for myself. Does anyone else feel that many things in medicine are about to change:

Kennedy is intent on doing real science and revisiting and exposing some sacred cows

Articles on adverse effects of vaccines and other medical standards are more frequent; even in the New York Times

Censorship has largely been defeated through the efforts of a few intrepid souls at places like “X” and Rumble and independent reporters on Substack and elsewhere

People are feeling freer to speak their minds

Lawsuits of all varieties are more frequent

Promises to be exciting times ahead.

In health,

DocofLastresort