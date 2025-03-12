Nearly Optimistic - not at all familiar with the feeling

The road back to normalcy and common sense will NOT follow a straight line. And that is if we ever get there. There are too many forces aligned against this trend and too much money to be made/lost due to any such change. Just imagine what must be going through the heads of the purveyors of fine vaccines and antidepressants and so many other venerated profit generating drugs. No doubt they are pulling out all the stops to protect their turf.

Truth be told, I’m gobsmacked at the progress that’s been made thus far.

First and foremost, when I started on this mission of trying to bring some honesty to the conversation (early COVID follies era), I had few allies and scant resources. But that’s all changed as more and more like-minded physicians and lay people are finding their voices and joining the choir. We have likely hit a critical mass and there may be no turning back, short of a real totalitarian takeover … which I don’t rule out at some point given the international trends lately. Just look at the EU, Romania, Canada, etc.

Still, not quite optimistic but forever hopeful, here are some signs of good things to come. When reading these, bear in mind that it was not that long ago that doctors lost their jobs and reputations for entertaining any of these thoughts and now they can be found/discussed (reluctantly) in mainstream media and political circles.

Governor DeSantis of Florida has called for the outright banning of mRNA vaccines in his state. There is no legislation introduced thus far; however there has been in other states. Iowa has Senate File 360 working its way through committees which calls for the prohibition of mRNA based vaccines with fines of up to $500 per violation (that can add up quickly). One amendment to the bill calls for mRNA vaccine manufacturers to waive their federal liability protection (that’ll never happen) in exchange for allowing distribution in the state instead of an outright ban. Montana had HB371 which also called for a ban on mRNA shots with fines for infringement. It was defeated. Idaho SB1036 is stalled for now. It calls for a ten year moratorium on mRNA vaccines. Some Montana counties have enacted their own bans. Similarly a bill in the Kentucky legislature is being considered to do much the same. No breakthroughs are at hand just yet, but the consideration of such bans indicates renewed demand for limiting their use and increasing awareness of their potential harms.

As my readers know, Tennessee was the first state to allow ivermectin to be sold over the counter by ‘protocol.’ That goes back to 2022 already. New Hampshire followed with something similar. In addition the following states have been reported in various outlets to be also considering the same: Oklahoma, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia.

Secretary Kennedy has called for an investigation into the Texas measles outbreak. Although criticized for sending along a modest number of measles vaccines, bear in mind, he has to walk a thin line to be able to accomplish what he wants which is ‘radical transparency,’ true informed consent, and real ‘science’ (hate to even use that adulterated word anymore) to investigate literally everything.

Much is being made over an article appearing in preprint form that would never have seen the light of day mere months ago. Immunological and Antigenic Signatures Associated with Chronic Illnesses after COVID-19 Vaccination has 28 authors including some from Yale’s School of Immunology. Dr. Iwasaki, who had previously been a shot advocate, was included. The group followed “long Covid” sufferers but oddly realized that many long-COVID victims actually never had COVID but only the mRNA ‘vaccine.’ How weird is that?! Any of you following me for some time know that the spike protein is one of the poisons inflicted on humans by the virus; and who gets exposed to more spike than anyone? The shot recipient. Thus both the person infected by the virus AND the person receiving the shot can have adverse consequences from spike protein. That’s why many are calling the syndrome neither long-COVID nor post-vaccine syndrome, but rather “spikopathy.” The study was dubbed the LISTEN study and they started to actually listen to their patients. They are actually now using the term ‘post-vaccine syndrome’ like so many of us have been for quite some time. Progress. Fatigue, brain fog, exercise intolerance, sleep difficulties etc. All the things we know about and they are just now discovering. Funny how experts can be so slow on the uptake. Real question: if people who got COVID but no shots have these symptoms, it’s long-COVID & if those who never had COVID but got the shots have this and it’s PVS, how do we categorize those who both had COVID and the shots? I’m betting more are PVS than long-COVID. And the study found spike in the blood years (tested through 709 days) after the shots. Wait … I thought it dissipates in hours! Experts said! Preprint here: Preprint of article on PVS

There’s a new journal in town. The newly created Journal of Independent Medicine has launched. The premier issue was 2/18/25. They tout themselves as being independent of big pharma and will accept no such funding. Conflicts of interest are to be carefully scrutinized. ALL original data from studies must be made available to the editors and peer reviewers (that’s a big step forward). They intend to showcase ignored areas of medicine (repurposed drugs, alternative therapies, non-pharmaceutical interventions and the like). And they also promise to report negative results, which are, of course, as important as positive ones. Look out JAMA and Lancet.

Increasing numbers of famous people have come out with their ‘vaccine’ injury stories over time. The list includes Megyn Kelly, Robert Malone, Eric Clapton (not the mRNA but the AstraZeneca one), Jessica Sutta (of the Pussycat Dolls), Sally Kirkland, Elon Musk, JD Vance, Josh Brolin and others. Each of these has a large following and this helps to get the word out and make people think about some others in their circles that may have also been thus injured. Yes, even the ones where their doctors said the symptoms were definitely NOT from the shot.

Utah became the first state to ban fluoride in their water supply. Half of the state’s counties have not been putting fluoride into their water for some time already and those counties report no increase in dental issues in their populations. In September of 2024, US District Judge Edward Chen gave a lengthy ruling in which he showed that the evidence for fluoride causing neurological issues was overwhelming (based on some 72 studies) and that its correlation with diminished IQ in children is consistent. We really need to look into what DOES cause our soaring rate of autism, neurologic and other chronic diseases and not just hand-wave our foods, fluoride, and vaccines away as conspiracy theories. How about some real science?!

Kennedy paused a $460 million contract with Vaxart for the development of a new oral Covid vaccine. It’s just a pause, but it indicates that he will not be bullied into business as usual.

Kennedy has begun the process of normalizing discussion of ultra-processed foods as a source of chronic poisoning/illness. He has also begun the discussion of what are ALL the possible causes of the increased autism rates in the country.

Look. Our health crisis is multifaceted and borne of decades of neglect and bad management driven by profit. It won’t be fixed in a day. But now more than ever we have room for optimism. We have every reason to believe that those in charge are, for the first time in a long time, actually dedicated to our health and fixing what is broken.

Godspeed.

In health,

DocofLastResort