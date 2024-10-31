Nobody Else Will Say It - so I will:

The Haitian ‘invasion’ of Springfield, Ohio once again raises the issue of an unfettered influx of immigrants largely from poor (and often hostile) countries around the world.

I have heard some say that the reason for this surreptitious government sponsored mass migration is to import votes for the blue team. You won’t hear me argue that one.

Others say that the reason for this influx is to destroy the country in the service of some global goal. Seems plausible to me.

Some say that it is ‘the great replacement.’ There’s undoubtedly some of that too.

Others still, say it is part and parcel of the globalist agenda to globalize the west. Yup, no doubt.

But let me just say it plain and straight. Marxists have always believed that the west is evil and especially the US. We have exploited and impoverished the rest of the world, they say. Therefore we must now “redistribute” the wealth - and not just within our own country. That goal cannot be accomplished openly with the consent of the governed, so it is being done indirectly and without your permission. Your money is being forcibly taken through taxation or money-printing (with the inflation that inevitably results) and is given to the needy (and sometimes not-so-needy) of the rest of the world. Some is doled out internationally and some internationals are brought in and given handouts right here, at your expense.

While in New York they are debating how to implement reparations, nationally reparations to the rest of the world are ongoing.

Marxists almost never run on a Marxist platform. Nobody would vote them in. They always run some cover story. ‘Unburdened by what has been.’ ‘Equity.’ ‘Fairness.’ But it always is just code for Marxism. Redistribution from those who got their money fairly or unfairly … but largely from those who go to work every day and work overtime or two jobs to better themselves and the lives of their families thus ending up in a better place. Clearly unfair.

Policies of the left are what I call ‘lowest common denominator’ policies. In order to make everything equal, you must always bring down, as it’s simply not possible to raise everyone up. So we see in schools that our public schools often promote failure and in some of our cities, no graduates of high school can pass a reading literacy test. This can only be intentional as every failed policy is not dropped but rather doubled down on. More and more money is getting less and less results.

Perhaps you’ve seen the many many viral clips of people on campuses quizzing college students about some very basic things. By basic I mean asking questions like: ‘in what country is the Eiffel Tower.’ Or, ‘what is 3 times 3 times 3’ (almost always answered 9). Or ‘How many minutes is a quarter of an hour?’ 25 seems to be the consensus of our best and brightest. Of course these video clips may be exaggerating the problem, but still it is a real problem. These kids judge themselves to be ‘smart’ as in 8 out of 10 smart, when asked. How did they even get into college?

But not to worry, under the developing American Marxist system, not everyone will be impoverished (but equal). You always need some people to run such a marvelous system and here’s where the best and brightest shine. We call them experts. And these are the folks that know what you need to do to your body, where you may travel, and how you need to eat. The elites and bankers and big businesses will control the levers of power and make sure we have the right population numbers and the right mix of colors. They have the social credit scoring system already worked out, no doubt. You will be in good hands.

Your doctor will be able to repeat the woke catechism. They will vet you for compliance with the vaccine regimen or whatever political requirement is necessary before your treatment. You actually may be better off being rejected from their treatments which are too often, these days, based on unvetted clinical trial data supplied by the drug company itself without a hint of embarrassment.

The coming days will determine if we head down this road the last mile or two … or whether we put on the brakes just in time. We are witness to a fading Europe and Canada, already well down this road.

Yet, there are signs everywhere that people are waking up to the ‘cover story’ that is really just a Marxist makeover. Healthwise, in Idaho, the Southwest District Health Board voted (4 to 3) to no longer offer the Covid shots in its 30 locations of healthcare delivery. This is a first in the US. They said: “After hearing from 300 constituents, listening to well-informed physicians and assessing the public record, the Southwest Idaho Health District Board made an informed decision not to stock its own clinics with COVID shots.” Residents are still free to go to other offices for their shots if they want.

Further the board’s physician stated: “I believe our actions here stand as an example and precedent for other health agencies to take back control of their health and freedoms from a corrupted federal system. … People need to understand that these shots are not vaccines by the traditional definition. That is to say, they do not impart immunity or prevent transmission. … They were rushed to market, given legal immunity and coercively pushed upon the world’s population backed by unfounded fears spread by governments and media.”

We are days away from a decision as to whether we want to Make America Healthy (etc etc) Again and return to the roots of our prior successes as a nation, or whether we make a hard turn left which may never be recoverable.

See you on the other side.

In health,

DocofLastResort