Now Begins the Hard Part - Part 2:

A new day dawns …

Just weeks ago there was every reason to believe that our “health agencies” would double down on stupid. That is to say, there was every reason to expect that the Fauci method of public health would continue unabated. That translates to more and more expensive drugs being fast-tracked for our ever increasing chronic disease burden. It would have meant chasing our tails with marginally effective drugs that don’t justify their price tags and unclear adverse effects inadequately pursued or tracked. It would mean ignoring inexpensive fixes and avoiding any serious inquiry into why our chronic diseases are up and our life expectancy is down.

Instead what we have now is an unexpected once in a generation opportunity for serious meaningful reforms that put the consumer who pays the bills at the center, and the agencies and big pharma potentially placed as servants to the actual needs of the populace.

It means we may actually take regenerative farming seriously. It means that we may look seriously at why chronic illness including autism and autoimmune diseases are soaring in parallel with the rapid rise in mandatory vaccines. “Correlation may not be causation, but correlation demands investigation.” It means that the epidemic of obesity will be tackled in a meaningful way.

I see a rather large opportunity here to turn our agencies around making them both more accountable and more efficient. Right now we have expensive and ineffectual … at least in terms of public health. There are many wonderful functions that the CDC and others perform in tracking infectious disease for example. These must be preserved, but the rot at the top and the directives and priorities given to those performing research and tracking our health must be upended and refocused.

We have the money and we have the talent. What we don’t have is a system that works for the consumer. In the ED it was a frequent occurrence that a patient would come in with a large sack containing a jumble of medications that they were taking. Half were legacy medicines prescribed years earlier that were no longer needed, or drugs that countered the actions of other drugs that they were on. Mostly these were elderly patients who hadn’t a clue as to how to take them or why they were taking them. To say that we must do better is an understatement. “Deprescribing” is a new therapeutic mode that is in its infancy. That is, how you determine which drugs someone is on that are detrimental to their health and how does one safely withdraw them from said drugs.

You likely have read that fluoride is to be ordered out of the water supply. Why has it taken so long to recognize the dangers? Another area ripe for a fix is our massive supply of artificial foods … that is anything with multiple chemical additives and processed foods of various types. When upwards of sixty percent of grocery food is highly processed, it suggests that we should look into the connection between chronic disease and obesity/chronic illness and these same foods.

More research needs to be devoted to nutrient deficiencies that result from our lousy diets. Toxins such as glyphosates also need scrutiny. Wouldn’t you think that our health agencies might have been eager to look into these things as they piled up, increasingly becoming significant proportions of our food intake? Could it be that big ag and big pharma vetoed this type of scrutiny? Links between nutrition and dementia and aluminum and neurotoxicity should be better studied … and we must finally act upon any findings. It’s one thing to say that the amounts are too small to cause harm when ignoring that repeat dosing of small amounts adds up rapidly.

Our farming is great at producing large quantities which have made starvation a thing of the past for most of humanity. And yet our modified foods (GMOs) often lack the nutrition that we used to get from traditional farming methods. So we get more calories for less nutritional benefit. Mostly we shouldn’t need to take extra vitamins and minerals but for our depleted foods.

Well, it appears that real reforms may finally be on the way. Only when we elect outsiders and not swamp dwellers can we see real challenges to the current increasingly corrupt system. And that is what the people have finally overwhelmingly voted for. That is what a rejuvenated and wiser Donald Trump represents. Here is just a tease from Robert F Kennedy, Jr (newly selected to be the next head of Health and Human Services):

“I’m not intimidated by the agencies. I know how they work and how to change them, and most of those changes you do not need Congress for … With a stroke of a pen, you can change back the rule that allows pharmaceutical advertisers to do direct-to-consumer ads on television … I can open up all the databases … CDC keeps it in a lockbox like Fort Knox. Well, I’ll open up that database on day one …. I have 100 things that I’m going to do immediately to unravel the agency capture.”

Let the games begin…

In health,

DocofLastResort