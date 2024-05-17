Of Interest in Ohio:

If this seems to be a deja vu story, that's because it is in many ways.

I have reported in the past on bills offered in the Ohio legislature that would variably give citizens the right to decline vaccines, to protect providers from being disciplined for providing common sense treatments using drugs off-label and so on. Generally they fail for one reason or another.

So now I am reporting on House Bill 73 which would do the following, in the main:

1. preserve access to off label medications (think ivermectin, as an example)

2. protect prescribers and pharmacies who wish to write for, or fill such medications for off-label use

3. protect providers who may express opinions other than those approved by official agencies, such as the Ohio State Medical Board

4. protect hospitalized patients by requiring that they not be discriminated against in their care based on whether or not they accept standard treatments

All of this seems to be rather common sense and yet here we are defending these rights to this day. Somehow, way too often, our regulatory agencies can't seem to differentiate between actual recurrent malpractice (fair game for them) and legitimate differences of opinion in how to care for patients (should be hands off). The fact they have begun to fall on the side of what is actual malpractice and against common-sense treatments, makes me the saddest (think some of the stupid Covid protocols that left patients untreated or with only the option of using dangerous protocols, while ignoring evidence of benefit from much safer treatments).

In this instance, the proposed bill has already passed the Ohio House. Here is the link to the actual bill as presented and pending before the Ohio Senate Health Committee: Ohio HB73 as presented to Senate committee

One problem that I have with the bill is that it appears to micromanage the practice of medicine. And yet, it seems that in this age it has become necessary for politics to fix what politics has broken. So this may be the best hope for appropriate protections for practitioners and their patients in Ohio. Of course going off label requires informed consent and that is provided for in the bill.

For additional information, I refer you to Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom (OAMF) Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom. There you will also find some urgent action items for those so inclined to assist in the effort to pass this bill.

In other curious and related news, in a case called "Scott D. Mantel, as Administrator for the Estate of Deborah Bucko v. South Nassau Communities Hospital d.b.a. Mount Sinai South Nassau," the court found that the hospital's claim of immunity from liability in the death of Ms. Bucko does not stand. The claim was that the PREP Act granted immunity to the hospital for "covered countermeasures" in treating Covid. Yet the court found that the Act did not grant immunity for NOT dispensing ivermectin as a covered countermeasure. There is no protection for the non-dispensing of the agent, especially when the medical record demonstrates evidence that the patient was showing "significant improvement once the ivermectin was initiated."

It will be interesting to follow this case to its conclusion. I don't know about South Nassau Hospital administrators specifically, but I do know personally of hospital administrators who even back in the early days of Covid were getting and taking ivermectin while simultaneously issuing directives to staff to 'cease and desist' from prescribing it to their patients. I mean even Chris Cuomo is admitting to taking ivermectin. Can we get past this ever?

In health,

DocofLastResort