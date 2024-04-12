Hail the Critical Thinkers:

It occurs to me that there has been a core group of folks in this country and around the world that were suspicious of the claims made for the mRNA shots, from the get-go. These are the critical thinkers.

I fully understand that it is difficult to question authority. That has been all the more so because we have not been used to thinking of our governmental agencies as deliberate liars. I, for one, had no idea the extent to which our agencies had been bought off. Sure, I knew about some failures to adequately protect consumers. But many of us thought of these as isolated incidents but with the vast majority of ‘experts’ being on the up and up.

All of that started to break down as we learned about more and more scams that the government has perpetrated. I have enumerated many of these in the past.

But it seems that the more that the government cracks down on misinformation (read: truth), the more widely it is spread. It has been said that ‘censorship is the last desperate attempt of a regime to cover its tracks.’ Isn’t it weird that the use of the term ‘misinformation’ has coincided with the self-proclaimed guardians of truth dishing out more and more lies themselves. One should never allow government to be the arbiter of truth. We know from history exactly how that goes.

But we have some of the biggest names in media now (finally) stating openly that the government lied to us about Covid or the shots or both. There is Sage Steele (former popular ESPN announcer), Tucker Carlson, Bill Maher, Joe Rogan, and an increasing number of physicians who are waking up as well. This genie will not be put back into the bottle. Most especially it cannot be contained because of Elon Musk largely freeing “X” (Twitter) as a platform that eschews censorship.

But why would they lie to us about something that could kill us? And does that mean I have to now rethink what they are telling me about elections? Global warming? J6? The border? Ukraine? What else? Government is quite assuredly not a trusted source.

Critical thinking now requires that one assume the government is lying to you for its own interests and purposes.

It did not take a rocket scientist (or a brain surgeon) to smell a rat with the ‘safe and effective’ mantra. Something (mRNA shots) that was brand new, had always failed in prior testing, had a mechanism that made no sense (it causes human cells to produce a toxic protein in unregulated fashion), had barely gone through clinical trials, had not been followed but four months when released to acclaim, was declared safe in pregnancy when pregnant women were specifically excluded from the trials, had the clinical trial data hidden from view, and which would garner the CDC and big pharma $billions … simply could not be all that. And in fact it was not.

And when instead of hearing distinguished scientists and doctors with concerns, the agencies had them canceled and shamed. This too was a tell.

Exhibit A in how our media has been in cahoots with the deep state in lying to us has to be none other than NPR. Uri Berliner’s recent piece as to the state of things at the “National Public Radio” is really merely a template as to how things work throughout media. The process of ‘ethnic cleansing’ of conservatism from NPR has been replicated in other “news” organizations as well as in academia, in government and elsewhere. Check out Berliner’s entire piece here:

In a nutshell, here is some of what he has confessed: Berliner was a senior editor who admits to fitting the mold of the consummate leftist. He was raised by a “lesbian peace activist mother,” went to a leftist university (practically an oxymoron these days) and is grouped with the average Berkeley listener by Spotify. Berliner says that although it always had a liberal bent, NPR was not a monolith for a long while after its beginning in the 70’s. I can attest to the fact that I found it entertaining and edifying and only moderately irritating for many years. Personally, I could feel a lurch leftward to the point where I simply gave up on it quite a number of years back. Berliner notes that as recently as 2011, 26% of the audience was still conservative vs 37% liberal. But things have finally changed enough to annoy even a committed leftist such as Berliner.

Note that NPR is largely government funded. Oops! My bad. The government has no funds but rather appropriates funds from the taxpayer for its purposes. These ought to reflect the interests of the people but often do not. [This is just one more case of the government taking your money to punish you … if you are a conservative. Confiscating the victim’s money to be turned against them is a tried and true tactic.] Berliner sets the time of the rapid further decline of NPR at the election of Donald Trump. I set it much earlier but of course things became unhinged with Trump’s election.

Berliner notes that NPR clung to the Russian collusion narrative. It was more wishful thinking and activist reporting than real news. NPR was played like a fiddle by Adam Schiff who they interviewed some 25 times about Trump and Russia. When the Mueller Report came back with no evidence of collusion, this was glossed over by NPR, essentially allowing the false charges to maintain an air of legitimacy … because politically it would not look good for the left to admit that it was all a hoax. Quote: “What’s worse is to pretend it never happened [the hoax], to move on with no mea culpas, no self-reflection.” “That’s what shatters trust and engenders cynicism about the media.”

He goes on to enumerate other blunders and reporting of fictions. Inter alia he recounts the Hunter Biden computer lies, the avoiding of reporting on the Bidens’ sordid business deals and more. Much was to swing the election. Certain stories that may or may not have been true were given top billing while anything that might have a negative impact on the Biden campaign was squelched. It has always been not just what is said but what is left unsaid, that marks dishonesty in reporting.

And yes, Berliner admits to dishonest reporting during Covid. NPR jumped on the “Team Lab Leak” hypothesis quickly labeling it racist or a right-wing conspiracy. When you want to discredit an opponent, always work racism into your attacks. It has a long history of being effective. Oh yes; also they reported that the lab leak theory had been “debunked.” By now you should all know to run for your bunker when you hear “debunked.” Even when the Department of Energy concluded the virus came from a lab leak, NPR held firm. Ideology above truth won the day. And certainly no investigative reporting was deemed necessary. We were told that the overwhelming consensus was … as if a vote was had and the final tally was in and the results were final.

Journalism was all but dead at NPR. The mantra was that the organization had to be ‘an agent of change.’ When your objective is to steer a country in a certain direction, truth must become a casualty. And indeed it did. Race discussions were part of every meeting. Unconscious bias was the coin of the realm. “Women of color” or “men of color” punctuated discussions. And importantly, hiring reflected a remaking of the newsroom. Ideology over journalism. There was the MGIPOC (Marginalized Genders and Intersex People of Color mentorship program), Mi Gente (Latinx employees), NPR Noir (black employees), and of course groups for Southwest Asians, North Africans, Muslim-identifying, Gender expansive and Transgender and many more. It seems that NPR became so inclusive that it was exclusive. Everything was through a lens, meaning that everything was distorted. That’s what lenses often do. Truth of course was the victim here.

It wasn’t long before the news organization was required to “keep up to date with current language and style guidance from journalism affinity groups.” [read: advocacy groups] Berliner correctly notes that there was diversity in everything … except viewpoints. Here are some of the views that had to be supported by every news story. All stories must conclude that racism is rampant, transphobia is everywhere, there is a climate apocalypse, Israel is evil, Republicans are worse still, and so on. Berliner calls it an “assembly line.” Thus you get reports justifying looting, bird names are racially problematic, fears of crime are racist, Asian Americans who oppose affirmative action have been manipulated by white conservatives. They had all the answers from the start; they just needed to bend the “news” to fit their narratives.

And here Berliner gives the most quoted part of his story. He decided to check on the political affiliation of the newsroom personnel. He found 87 registered Democrats vs zero Republicans. He presented his findings and concerns to the editorial staff and was met with indifference. He learned that one could not discuss ‘diversity of thought.’ They don’t care what color you are or what sexual orientation just so long as you all think the same. Berliner questioned using the term “don’t say gay bill” for Florida’s bill on education in 2022 … when, as he notes, gays aren’t even mentioned in the bill. He questioned why they insisted on using the term Latinx which Hispanics hate. In short, Mr. Berliner was seen as dabbling in ‘wrongthink.’

The organization couldn’t figure out why the number of black listeners wouldn’t budge beyond 6%. Hispanics were 7%. Both are far below their actual representation in the population. The newsroom, it turns out, caters almost exclusively to a small sliver of America, white progressives. And they are unsurprisingly the audience. Berliner notes that they now have a new CEO, Katherine Maher. He is hopeful that she will turn things around. To me, with a monolithic newsroom of leftists, it seems doubtful … all things considered.

Remember the days of actual debate? We had Firing Line and The Advocates and Face the Nation. Nowadays when I see “debates” they are mostly everyone already agreeing ahead of time with a set narrative. Or they are ganging up 3 or 4 to 1 with no real discussion allowed. When we can no longer debate or discuss, we are no longer a free people.

So again I say, hail the critical thinkers. Now more than ever one must be slow to judge and do considerable research to ferret out the truth. Mainstream media has lost the trust of the people. New news organizations are gaining ground. People are starting to recognize that they have options and are again learning to be critical thinkers. More please.

In health,

DocofLastResort