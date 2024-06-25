Pfizer’s Secret Documents - XXXIII:

Report 98: Posted 4/11/24

Lora Hammill, BSMT, ASCP; Loree Britt; Michelle Cibelli, RN, BSN; Erika Delph. RPh; Chris Flowers, MD; Barbara Gehrett, MD; Joseph Gehrett, MD; Cassie Papillion; David Shaw; and Tony Damian

FDA Selected Its ‘Vaccines Advisory Committee’ - Not Its Gene Therapy Advisory Committee - to Recommend COVID Injections for Emergency Use to Hide the Fact that the Products are Not Vaccines But Gene Therapies

COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ drugs are modified mRNA gene therapy products. So, why did the FDA assign the review and recommendation responsibilities to the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Committee (VRBPAC) instead of the Cellular Tissue and Gene Therapy Advisory Committee (CTGTAC)? CTGTAC was the logical FDA advisory committee for such a product. Yet the FDA insisted on calling the COVID-19 gene therapy injections ‘vaccines’ and assigned them to VRBPAC.

In September 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed the definitions of ‘vaccine’ and ‘vaccination’ to match the output measurement … of the mRNA products. To date, the CDC has not … justified its changes … and the FDA has not explained why it selected a vaccine advisory committee to review and approve gene therapy products. …

Were the correct “experts” advising the FDA on the authorization of modified mRNA products?

What Is Gene Therapy?

From FDA’s website:

“Gene therapy is a technique that modifies a person’s genes to treat or cure disease. Gene therapies can work by several mechanisms:

Replacing a disease-causing gene with a healthy copy of the gene.

Inactivating a disease-causing gene that is not functioning properly.

Introducing a new or modified gene into the body to help treat a disease.

Gene therapy products are being studied to treat diseases including cancer, genetic diseases, and infectious diseases.” https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/cellular-gene-therapy-products/what-gene-therapy

Pharmaceutical companies manufacture the COVID-19 “vaccine” drug products using modified mRNA … [which] is taken up and utilizes a cellular mechanism to produce spike proteins … There is a greater potential risk of delayed adverse events following exposure to human Gene Therapy (GT) products. Per the FDA website:

“The possibility of site-specific changes in the human genome raises the potential for

malignancies (cancer),

impairment of gene function

Prolonged exposure to the protein produced and the potential for auto-immune-like reactions

For these reasons, GT products require more rigorous evaluation before receiving approval … Studies must answer long-term effect questions as well as assess risk to cells, tissues, and/or organs targeted by the GT product. Such studies take time to gather statistically relevant data.”

https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/biologics-guidances/cellular-gene-therapy-guidances

…

We are unsure as to why the CDC changed the definitions for vaccine and vaccination … at that particular time. Ten months passed between the initial emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for Pfizer and Moderna and the CDC’s “vaccine” definition change. Was this for commercial reasons? Did the … fact that the original definition of “vaccine” did not fit the CDC’s new definition, influence this decision?

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 drug products were labelled as “vaccines” well before the “vaccine” definition changed, and the FDA assigned VRBPAC as the advisory committee reviewing the COVID “vaccines” -related data as early as May of 2020. But, are these COVID drugs truly “vaccines,” or are they gene therapies, as defined by the FDA? The distinction matters…”

[Here, the article goes on to compare the duties and roles of the two different advisory committees, the VRBPAC and the CTGTAC.]

“... In an effort to provide another layer of approval process oversight, the FDA selects the members of both the VRBPAC and the CTGTAC … While it might appear to be the case, these are not outside, independent advisory committees since some committee members are government health agency employees. …

Marketing the COVID-19 products as “vaccines” offered decided advantages to those intent on swift injection of the masses. The public recognizes the term “vaccine” and generally thinks of vaccines as safe … would the general public have lined up as enthusiastically and confidently to take multiple injections of what is clearly a gene therapy product?

At the World Health Summit in 2021, Stephan Oelrich from Bayer, the well-known drug maker, admitted to the potential hesitancy mentioned above. In his address to the attendees, Oelrich said: “Ultimately the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy. I like to say that if we had surveyed two years ago, in the public, ‘Would you be willing to take gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?’ we would have probably had a 95% refusal rate.”

The pharmaceutical industry, with assistance from world governments, deceived the general public about the type of drug being publically mass distributed and injected to allegedly prevent COVID-19.

My takeaways: This article continues on at some length and is worth reading for its careful analysis. It would appear pretty straightforward from the FDA’s own definitions that the mRNA product is ‘gene therapy’ based on its being ‘genetic material introduced into the body to help treat a disease.’ So how did it become termed a “vaccine” and to what end? It seems self-evident that the intent was to pass this drug off as something that it is not. To complete the deception, the powers that be had to name the product a vaccine, change the definition of vaccine to allow for the product to slip by plausibly as such, and then have their vaccine committee (and not the genetic products committee) be the reviewing entity for approval. This sleight of hand further allowed the FDA to ignore its own admonitions to give the product extra scrutiny for longer-term side effects such as cancer, genetic modification and auto-immune-like reactions. It is worth noting that the committees hand picked by FDA to review their products are themselves to a large degree ‘captive’ bodies. It will be interesting to see, going forward, how much damage the FDA has done to its own brand as well as to trust in any biologics or even true vaccines going forward.

In health,

DocofLastResort