Pfizer’s Secret Documents - XXXIV:

Report 99: Posted 5/29/24

https://dailyclout.io/report-99-how-the-cdc-hides-covid-vaccine-deaths-and-injuries/

Robert W Chandler, MD, MBA

How the CDC Hides COVID Vaccine Deaths and Injuries

“Albert Benavides has diligently documented techniques used by public health agencies to hide data in their databases. He has exposed the techniques of throttling, time displacement, and removal of all or parts of reports. …

This report will examine two cases drawn from Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), maintained by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that exemplify two phenomena, possibly intentional tactics, that in effect hide important information from the public.

Time Displacement:

According to U.S. government data, 97 events were reported for COVID19 vaccine administered in the year 2001. However, a COVID19 vaccine did not exist in 2001.”

[Adverse events reported for that time period included birth defects (1), death (2), permanent disability (2), life threatening (3), hospitalized (6), emergency room (12), office visit (20), other (66).]

“... What’s going on? To find out, let us look at a case selected randomly from the list of VAERS IDs in this collection …

VAERS #1512205 was a 39-year old-male who suffered a cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) following injection with Janssen’s (Johnson and Johnson) COVID19 drug that was reported 7,405 days before symptoms developed (see screenshots …). Interesting. Did someone take the time to calculate this number of days, or is it done by algorithm? Are any of the reported dates accurate? …

… The dates of onset and reporting … July 15, 2021 and July 29, 2021 … are close in time to the announcement by the FDA that six cases of cerebral venous thrombosis had been identified in women 18 to 48 years of age six to thirteen days after injection with the Janssen/JNJ product, which led to the drug being taken off of the market on April 12, 2021. One might speculate about the possible implications of time displacement in this seventh case of CVT, this one in a male.

… To summarize, VAERS case #1512205 was a 39-year-old male who developed cerebral venous thrombosis in an unknown period of time after receiving the Janssen/JNJ “vaccine,” which was taken off the market April 12, 2021. The outcome of his CVT is unknown.

How many cases of time displacement are there in VAERS? Here is one attempt to answer that question. There are thousands of them, 1,239 with wrong dates and 73,671 with unknown dates going back to 1900. Was this case hidden deliberately, or was the record keeping simply sloppy? How many other cases of cerebral venous thrombosis are misfiled in VAERS?

Reformatting Obfuscation: VAERS #1277549

A more complex cloaking technique involves scrambling data that to a reasonable degree of probability had been received in an orderly format by VAERS making it unintelligible for many readers. Is this process done by people, or did the algorithm take over?

Doctors … use a systematic and easily followed format to communicate a medical case. …

What we find in VAERS is quite different. VAERS #1277549 demonstrates how format can hide clarity and important information. This case was part of a separate study of 78 cases of elevated Free Light Chains or tissue deposition of Free Light Chains …

In this case, the query was the VAERS ID. The following was returned:

From this we learn a 20 year-old man in Texas received a single dose of BNT162b2 from Lot EW0151 in his left arm by intramuscular injection on April 19, 2021. His symptoms began the same day and led to nine days of hospitalization, and the report was received and completed within two weeks. It was concluded that he was permanently disabled. …

[Here the piece goes on to show a mess of a compacted run-on narrative listing symptoms and course of the progressive multisystem organ failure that this patient experienced. It in no way follows the typical reporting format shown above. By any reckoning, the official record is nearly indecipherable and certainly does not follow normal medical reporting protocols. The question is ‘why?’ The authors then untangle this mess in excruciating detail unraveling what can only be termed a disastrous reaction to the mRNA shot. They outline in a normal medical format what occurred, as best they can. Questions remain as to how Pfizer handled this type of case which ended in total disability.]

… In this case, the central nervous system, urinary system, musculoskeletal system, immune system, integumentary system, and possibly the cardiovascular and hematopoietic system were involved, most with significant disease. … The nature of his permanent disability is unknown.

How would this complex case be described using the System Organ Classification (SOC) used by Pfizer? Perhaps as “Other”?

Perhaps complicated multisystem illness cases, like that of VAERS #1277549, were siloed in the leading category of “Other”? The 40,000-plus subjects in the above data set on average reported more than three adverse events each so it is possible that some of the 8,152 in the “Other” category included rapid onset multiple organ system disease.

Is the process of reformatting being used to hide catastrophic complications …? Whether intentional or not it takes more time than many are willing to invest digging the important information out of the format it is buried in. Aggressive presentation of complex illness like in this case should be sufficient as a red flag on its own. …”

My takeaways: At best we can say that there is much sloppiness in the databases used to make life-altering decisions relating to the use of these mRNA products. At worst, there is intent to obfuscate or even defraud. The cavalier attitude of our controlling agencies (CDC, FDA) towards any possible issues with the shots and the foot-dragging we saw in even conceding any possibility of issues with these novel products should give one pause. No, actually, it should make one never again take at face value any of their pronouncements. That is what you get when agencies become detached from their supposed customers (we, the people) and too cozy with the money machine that is big pharma. What do you expect when funding comes from pharma and when governmental agencies give them license to run their own trials without releasing results for scrutiny? Here’s the big question: have we learned our lesson?!

In health,

DocofLastResort