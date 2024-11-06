Phoenix Rising

Now Begins the Hard Part:

President-elect Donald J Trump has been elected to be the 47th president of the United States. This has been rather remarkable considering the ‘Fedsurrection,’ the Russia hoax, the impeachments, the indictments, the assassination attempts, the ‘Nazi’ and Hitler comparisons, election shenanigans, the accusations of misogyny, racism, xenophobia and all the rest. It’s been compared to Phoenix rising from the ashes.

But now the actual hard part begins.

I say that only somewhat tongue in cheek. I mean, after all, it ain’t so easy to turn a nation’s perceptions and directions around … when you are up against corporate behemoths, willing governmental partners, and the most sophisticated and concerted attempt at bullying and censoring that the world has perhaps ever seen.

I hope I need not remind of the details of all of the governmental agencies pressing their thumbs down on legacy media, social media, medical media and more in a (now apparently failed) attempt to deprive Americans of truth … or at least of legitimate dissenting opinions. And here I am referring to just about all areas of life, but most particularly medical matters.

How many died because of the ‘vaccine’ being coerced upon them?

How many were injured (and likely don’t even know it)?

How many lost their livelihoods for not taking it?

How many are sick due to the poisons the FDA has allowed into our food supply? The same chemicals that most other ‘civilized’ countries ban from their food.

How many worthless (but expensive and profitable) drugs have been approved for our market that are proven unsafe and largely ineffective?

How many kickbacks have been going on behind the scenes that we are not even yet aware of?

Someone close to me with a lot of experience on the inside of the DC beast has called the US government ‘the largest make-work program in the world.’ The waste is astounding. The incentives to overspend and underperform are built in … and humans will do what humans will do. They will maximize the waste and the inefficiency. The system works as designed. And that must change if we are to survive as a civilization.

Do you remember when Elon Musk took over Twitter (now ‘X’)? He put out a meme of himself carrying a sink into the corporate offices. “Let that sink in” was the caption … and he has done it again.

Let that sink in … as Elon Musk produced a knockoff meme; this time he is carrying that sink into the Oval Office.

It is important to remember that he let go roughly 85% of Twitter’s workforce and somehow made it leaner and better - at the same time. Now, I’m quite sure that tackling the tangled web of governmental bureaucracy will be a tougher task, but any improvement will be welcomed from his rumored DOGE - Department of Government Efficiency. He seems eager to at least take on the challenge and heck, it’s not rocket science, right?

But today I want to focus a bit more on the medical angle. With Robert F. Kennedy, Jr promised a top slot in the administration, specifically dealing with our medical regulatory agencies, it promises to be a wild roller coaster of a ride. It is entirely uncertain what can be accomplished … but this is the best (really the only) shot we have had at any meaningful reform in forever.

How about coming up with a wishlist?!

The incestuous relationship between big pharma and our governmental agencies must be abolished. The revolving door between positions in pharma and positions in the CDC/FDA/NIH must be slammed shut. Funding for those agencies MUST come from the people and they must serve the people. It cannot come in the form of industry royalties to individuals who are supposedly civil servants. The USDA must be reformed. Its role in food safety is important. Its guidance on nutritional guidelines has been worse than awful. We must have accountability. When legally one cannot conduct a type of research in this country (think ‘gain of function’), it must be illegal to launder the money to support this research in another country … especially not in one that is an enemy state (China). Offshoring illegal acts should be illegal. Research grants must be greatly reduced and reformed. We waste untold billions on stupid vanity research projects. We do not adequately vet them for value or honesty. We only give grants to those who ‘research’ with specific results/outcomes already in mind. We do not audit how the money is used. We punish those that get the ‘wrong answer.’ Education reform is vital. We should spend some time on real health education in lieu of the sexualization of our kids. We must ‘dechemicalize’ our food supply. It is making us fat and sick. We must reverse the PREP Act. A company that can produce products that are widely used and not be held accountable for adverse outcomes is a company with a license to kill. We should give our federal agencies the task of finally having fair trials of various treatments, most especially the ones that are cheap and ubiquitously available. We deny these treatments work in order to promote marginal (or worse) expensive drug treatments. Run trials head to head and see what really works. Pharma can fund its own projects for expensive drugs. Who will research those treatments that are inexpensive and within reach of all? That should be the priority for a citizen ‘owned’ agency. Overhaul leadership at the top. They are too compromised at this point. Limit governmental authoritarian ‘emergency measures.’ When the government starts defining everything as a national emergency, then our Constitutional protections have no meaning. Lockdowns, shot mandates - all of that must go.

This time around Trump goes in with his eyes open. He knows the betrayals and the pitfalls. Biden has done him the service of showing what can be done with an executive magic wand. He certainly has his work cut out for him, but he has been slowly building his team for years now. Watch for reactive histrionics at every turn. Every misstep will be called a calamity. Turning this country around will not be easy and mistakes will be made. But the changes, though painful, must be made for the long term good of the most of our citizens … especially the weak and the forgotten … yes, the ‘deplorables.’

I hope Trump, and Vance, and Bobby Kennedy, and Tulsi Gabbard, and Elon Musk and others can hit the ground running. And don’t bet against Elon. He IS a rocket scientist.

In health,

DocofLastResort