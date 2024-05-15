Daddy Warbucks from Little Orphan Annie

Potpourri of news stories:

As reported by BioSpace.com, BioNTech Hit with NIH Notice of Default Over COVID-19 Vaccine Royalties: that is, it seems that BioNTech has failed to pony up the NIH’s share of profits, aka ‘royalties’ that the NIH has ‘earned.’ In other words, the NIH owns rights to some of the technology that BioNTech (and others) used to develop and market their “vaccine.”

At the risk of being redundant, the scheme works like this: you, the taxpayer, pays the NIH (similar to how the CDC and FDA run as well) to do research. The NIH then licenses your research (you paid for it after all) to private pharma companies. These companies then “sell” the product back to you, which our government graciously ‘pays for’ on your behalf, with (again) your tax dollars … even though you may not want the product. The pharma profits from the “sale” are then to be shared back with the NIH and its scientists. So you pay for the NIH salaries and research and then they get paid again by pharma and you, dear taxpayer, are stuck holding the bag coming and going. It was really your money paying the NIH twice as well as pharma. And once again you postpone that vacation you have been waiting for so that the folks at NIH can be made whole. Feeling like Daddy Warbucks yet?

Did I mention that your tax dollars also funded (via our wonderful healthcare agencies … and perhaps the CIA) the research to create the virus at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. You pay for the disease. You pay for the research to “cure” the disease (it doesn’t). And you pay for the actual product that cures the disease (again, it doesn’t). And you pay for everyone’s congratulatory bonuses too. You are Daddy Warbucks. No doubt about it.

It is worth noting that back in February 2023, Moderna settled with the NIH and paid them for technology which they claimed was their own and not the NIH’s. Of course the government won. As one article said: “The N.I.H. said its scientists, some of whom had been collaborating for years with Moderna, had helped to design that sequence. Moderna also received nearly $10 billion in taxpayer funding to develop and test the vaccine, and to provide doses to the federal government. The company has sold roughly $36 billion worth of coronavirus vaccines worldwide.”

Don’t forget that all sorts of major research institutions (like universities, for example) are hard at work manipulating the next virus designed to kill you. Why? Because they can. They will do whatever the government shovels money at them to do. Your government finds this research to be very important. You keep funding them and they keep endangering you. Who will stop them?

At least after the ‘accidental’ Covid virus release we have finally learned our lesson. Or have we? According to the UK Daily Mail (Chinese scientists create mutant Ebola virus to skirt around biosafety rules - and it causes horrific symptoms and kills group of hamsters) - bio-lab leaks are not rare at all. In fact, they happen all the time. We’re talking about accidental escapes of things like tuberculosis and anthrax. Remember anthrax? You may recall people mailing white powder claiming it was anthrax spores. We dealt with such a scare at my hospital back in the day. That was intentional, to create panic. It did, in fact, create quite the scare and uproar. And now we learn from the Daily Mail that there are about 70 to 100 accidental releases per year.

Who the heck thinks (after Covid especially) that this is a good idea? As if nothing ever happened nor could it happen again. When folks like Bill Gates say it’s not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ there will be another pandemic, I say that they know of what they speak … because they and their friends are all but guaranteeing such an event with their experiments. But it’s OK, they are ahead of the curve on coming up with the next multi-billion dollar mRNA “vaccine” to fix what they themselves are breaking. And rest assured, you will again be left holding the bag paying for both the ‘break’ and the ‘fix.’

But forget TB or anthrax. The article says that the current push is to create a safer (and ‘effectiver’?) Ebola virus. Ebola’s mortality rate is anywhere from 25% to 90% depending on the report. It’s no laughing matter to be messing around with it. But it’s OK. They mean well. And nothing can go wrong as we have learned. Someone decided that hamsters were a good model for studying their new Ebola version … and 80% or so of them died rapidly. Thus they concluded (if I am reading this article correctly) that the new virus strain was safe enough to be tinkered with in a less stringent environment, a lab with less safety precautions. Because why deal with these in a BSL level IV facility (BioSafety Level) when a BSL II will do? Dare I note that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was a BSL IV and see what good that did?!

Ebola is somewhat infamous for its historical intersection with remdesivir. Remdesivir was first used in treating ebola and was found to have a 53% mortality rate associated with using the drug. It is famous for causing renal failure and cardiac issues. The WHO even recommended it not be used for Covid, as did the Europeans. But the CDC gave it emergency use authorization for Covid for us. Because ivermectin is so dangerous, or something. The manufacturer, Gilead, reportedly has close ties to folks at the NIH. (Don’t they all!)

So how profitable is it to ‘partner’ with big pharma as an NIH (or CDC or FDA) scientist? It seems that scientists are just itching for another lab leak and all of the power and profits that come with it. All we have to do is check what the royalty payments have been. But wait! They tell us that they have no obligation to reveal how much pharma has paid them at the NIH. No obligation, but of course they will tell us anyway because they have nothing to hide. Oops! Not so fast. They are refusing to tell us. Hmmm. Could it possibly be that they have something to hide? Your tax dollars. No accountability. That’s government for you.

In other news:

In Tennessee the legislature is trying to classify genetically modified foods which have been manipulated to create their own mRNA ‘vaccines’ as pharmaceuticals and not foods. That would, I assume, make it illegal to sell through your grocery store, unless like a Krogers or similar, they have their own pharmacy too. “Do you have a prescription for that lettuce, sir?” I’m not sure why anybody would want the food supply to have “vaccines” in the produce. Can you come up with a reason? Wouldn’t be to slip a fast one by any “anti-vaxxer” now would it? Will salad haters soon have a competitive advantage for survival?

TN 'vaccine lettuce' bill heads to governor's desk

And this 2021 letter has been recently revealed (from Pfizer to some of its workers):

“January 8, 2021

Dear Pearl River Colleagues and Contractors,

Happy New Year!

I am pleased to inform you that we will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible on-site essential colleagues and contractors …….

The vaccine doses to be used for this program are separate and distinct from those committed by Pfizer to governments around the world … “

Were these “distinct” lots of “vaccine” placebos? Or perhaps distinct in some other way? Why would employees merit distinct batches? Does this have something to do with the variable toxicity that we have discussed before? Some believe that certain government employees in the US were directed to very specific pharmacies to get their shots … possibly also for nefarious reasons.

“Jikkyleaks” posted the following:

“Do you know what else is not in the death batch log? Any of the seven batches reserved for Pfizer employees. No, I’m not kidding:

FF0884

FA4598

FE3064

FA7338

FA7812

FC8736

FC3558”

Make of that what you will.

And finally this:

In other news, our friend Chris Cuomo … yes, the former CNN anchor who happily peddled the government line of ‘safe and effective,’ and who supported his brother’s (then Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York) every decision in handling Covid in New York and who ridiculed those who would take ‘horse dewormer’ - that very same Chris Cuomo has suddenly and inexplicably come out with the confession that the ‘safe and effective’ injured him. But it gets worse. He is also confessing to taking horse dewormer regularly as part of his treatment regimen. He disingenuously suggests that we know more now than we did then. Sure that’s true. But plenty of us knew a heck of a lot earlier, but were ridiculed and silenced. That part doesn’t bother him much. It seems that anyone who knew more than he did, or learned things quicker than he did, was deserving of what they got. Only those who have learned at his sluggish speed are worthy of being taken seriously. Geez … sorry I took dissent seriously way too early. Sorry I used logic and not talking points that made zero sense. And isn’t it supposed to be a news outlet’s job to be skeptical?!

Cuomo even interviewed the famous scarf wearing doctor, Dr. Deborah Brix. Undoubtedly you remember her excursions to the microphone on a regular basis with Dr. Anthony Fauci, extolling the wonders of masks and shots and so on. Now she claims to be calling for a 9-11 style commission to bring transparency to the fore.

Perhaps the recent pulling of the AstraZeneca shot for causing (very rarely of course) deadly blood clots was a proximate cause. Wait - do they mean to tell me that those who called it a “clot shot” were right all along? How irresponsible of us to send out that warning until AstraZeneca gave permission.

All of this is unfolding as the world turns against the shots slowly but inexorably. The WHO is still attempting to ratify an international treaty that would give it untold powers over what were heretofore sovereign nations’ when it has to do with health emergencies. And we all know that the temptation of having universal power would be too much to resist. In fact there is talk of declaring “global warming” an international health emergency. And we have seen the WHO already declare monkeypox to be an international emergency. So color me skeptical when it comes to any treaties such as they are seeking.

The good news is that slowly but surely, more and more countries are coming around to see that the so-called treaty is simply a power grab.

Britain is unhappy with one of the equity clauses that would require it to give up 20% of its allocation of “safe and effectives” to third world countries … for equity’s sake. To me that sounds like a positive for Britain, but a negative for Africa.

Slovakia is the latest country to state that they will not sign the WHO treaty as it stands in its current form. Rallies are being held around the world against the WHO treaty. There has been a letter writing campaign here asking senators and Congressman to support parallel pieces of legislation requiring that any WHO treaty be ratified by the Senate before it can become the law of the land. In fact, that is already required, but changing the word ‘treaty’ to ‘agreement’ or some such linguistic gymnastics will likely be used to do an end-around on that legality … hence the new legislation. I doubt it will pass. And the Slovakian Prime Minister was shot 3 times (and is in critical condition) just days after his government rejected the WHO treaty. Could it be related?

As a backup plan anticipating US acceptance of the WHO treaty, many states are in the process of ratifying legislation that would make it illegal to follow WHO dictates. It remains to be seen if that is a viable option. But people are waking up, slowly but surely.

Analysis:

Why are we seeing in the US a tad more loosening of the reins when it comes to censorship regarding the mRNA’s harms? How did Cuomo get permission to question the narrative now? Likely this is partly due to the fact that it has become well nigh impossible to keep the cat in the bag much longer. Some speculate that President Biden is hoping to win back votes that have likely defected to Robert Kennedy Jr over just this issue. That actually makes a certain amount of sense. The theory goes that Biden will suddenly and unexpectedly discover $billions to throw at vaccine injured individuals … in exchange for their goodwill (read: votes). Sort of like he keeps throwing hundreds of $billions at students to forgive their student loan debt. Vote buying is an honored tradition in the country. Who doesn’t love tradition?!

In health,

DocofLastResort