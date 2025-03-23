PREP ACT ATTACK - CAUSES A CRACK

The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP ACT) was enacted on December 30, 2005. It is famous for being the culprit that allowed for the proliferation of unsafe vaccines with no consequences for Big Pharma and other actors along the chain of distribution and administration. You can access the full text of the law here: PREP ACT - It is claimed to provide ‘targeted liability protections for pandemic and epidemic products and security countermeasures.’

Suddenly and unexpectedly, the ‘targeted liability protections’ are themselves targeted. Well, at least, some of the protections have been challenged as I will explain.

Summary of the PREP Act

The PREP Act was designed to facilitate a rapid response to public health emergencies by providing legal protections to certain individuals and entities involved in the development, distribution, and administration of medical countermeasures (vaccines, drugs, diagnostics, and respiratory protective devices) during such emergencies. Here’s a concise overview:

Purpose : The Act authorizes the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to issue declarations that grant immunity from liability ( except for willful misconduct ) for claims related to the use of specified countermeasures during a public health emergency (think: pandemic, bioterrorism event, or other health threat).

Key Provisions : Liability Immunity : Covered persons—manufacturers, distributors, program planners, and qualified individuals (e.g., healthcare providers, boards of education, medical societies ) who administer countermeasures—are protected from lawsuits under federal and state law for losses arising from the use of these countermeasures, provided they act within the scope of a declaration. Covered Countermeasures : These include FDA-approved drugs, biologics, devices, or products authorized for emergency use, as well as respiratory protective devices approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), when designated by the Secretary as critical during an emergency. Declaration Process : The Secretary issues a declaration identifying the health threat, the countermeasures, the covered population, the geographic scope, and the effective time period. Exceptions : Immunity does not apply to "willful misconduct," defined as intentional acts causing significant harm with knowledge of likely consequences. Compensation Program : The Act establishes a Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) to provide compensation for serious injuries or deaths resulting from the use of covered countermeasures, though it is not automatic and has specific eligibility criteria and is difficult to obtain.

Scope and Flexibility: The PREP Act preempts conflicting state laws during the effective period of a declaration and allows the Secretary to tailor protections based on the emergency’s needs, such as expanding who qualifies to administer countermeasures (e.g., pharmacists or telehealth providers).

So what we have is an ACT that protects a wide range of participants in the production and dissemination of vaccines (amongst other things). Note the “Exceptions” does NOT state that the law allows for the abrogation of Constitutional Rights. Would the abrogation of one’s civil rights under the constitution constitute “willful misconduct?” Keep that tidbit in mind as we go forward.

The Case:

Here is the case in question: https://appellate.nccourts.org/opinions/?c=1&pdf=44644 - opinion just filed on 3/21/25.

The case is that of one Emily Happel, mother of a fourteen year old student, in Happel v. Guilford County Board of Education, which has been adjudicated in the North Carolina court system.

Case Overview

The case was originally tried in Trial Court on 3/1/23 in Guilford County Superior Court, North Carolina. It all began when on August 20, 2021, Tanner Smith (a 14-year-old football player at Western Guilford High School) was ‘vaccinated’ for COVID-19 without his mother’s permission (Emily Happel). This occurred in the high school clinic and was organized by the Board of Education in conjunction with the Old North State Medical Society. Ms. Happel claims that her son was sent to the clinic for mandatory COVID testing due to some cases having been found amongst some members of the football team but instead he was ‘vaccinated’ despite his objections and without parental consent.

The plaintiffs in the case are alleging battery and violations of Tanner’s state and federal constitutional rights and his right to ‘individual liberty.’ The Superior Court judge dismissed the case citing the PREP ACT on 3/1/23. The court noted that there was no “willful misconduct” which is the exception noted in the PREP ACT. A Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of the case on 3/5/24. They addressed the claim that the student’s constitutional rights were violated not by denying those rights exist, but rather by stating that the PREP ACT states that it covers “all claims for loss.” Keep that in mind going forward as well. The plaintiffs subsequently went to the state Supreme Court and that is where the new decision comes into play.

Supreme Court Decision (March 21, 2025)

Just 2 days ago, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled in Happel v. Guilford County Board of Education and reversed the lower courts’ dismissals. Their reasoning may be considered a landmark ruling affirming parental rights and the supremacy of the Constitution (at least in North Carolina). The ruling was 5 to 2 and (of course) along political lines. The case was remanded back to the lower courts to adjudicate based on these findings. Here are the key elements:

The court noted in its opinion that they were tasked with deciding whether or not the PREP ACT immunizes “state actors who forcibly immunize a child without his or his parents’ consent, thereby committing a battery and infringing their fundamental rights under the state’s constitution.”

The court went on to explain that the PREP ACT protects entities from “tort injuries.” That is, if the product injures the person (say myocarditis for example), then the PREP ACT would apply. However, there is nothing in the ACT that suggests that is above the constitution which still and always applies. This decision aligns with the plaintiffs’ claims that their rights were violated, not that they were physically injured. The Supreme Court effectively has allowed the suit to continue based on claims of violation of constitutional rights and battery claims.

I should note that other courts have not ruled similarly. In fact, in Garcia v. Welltower OpCo Group LLC (C.D. Cal. 2021) the US District Court in Central California court held that the PREP ACT protected actors from any claims related to the death of the patient in question including non-tort claims. Additionally, a New York Appellate Court ruled similarly to the California one in a case going back to H1N1 vaccination: Parker v. St. Lawrence County Public Health Department (N.Y. App. Div. 2012). They too held that the PREP ACT overrides the state constitution’s granted rights.

So we have a divergence of opinion between courts that will have to be further adjudicated. I’d like to share some of the very important verbiage in the court’s opinion:

“Plaintiffs … contend that Congress could not have intended to immunize - indeed, even incentivize - unconstitutional conduct. We agree with plaintiffs.” And this: “The literalist interpretation defendants urge us to adopt today defies even the broad scope of the statutory text. Under this view, Congress gave carte blanche to any willful misconduct related to the administration of a covered countermeasure, including the State’s deliberate violation of fundamental constitutional rights, so long as it fell short of causing ‘death or serious physical injury.’ … The ramifications of this approach are deeply repugnant to our constitutional traditions and the history of this State and Nation.”

In summary, the PREP ACT is the law of the land, like it or not. As with most things, there is the good and the bad … and of course someone or some entity will always look to exploit the bad parts to their advantage. It seems that at least this court finds that no law can or is intended to circumvent constitutional rights, by definition. This means that inasmuch as an action violates constitutional rights, that act is unlawful. There seems to be a crack in the blanket protections the PREP ACT affords. A few more cracks like this one and I might just become a crack addict.

In health,

DocofLastResort