Rigged Research:

When I was a resident (back in the late 1800’s as I like to jokingly say), part of my weekly routine was to scour the journals and clip and file articles on topics of interest or practical articles on approaches to clinical dilemmas. Over the years I dropped this practice for a couple of reasons. Not only was it time consuming (I spent way more time clipping than reading), but I also intuited that increasingly the value of this effort was diminishing as the quantity of articles went up while their value went correspondingly down. Even later, of course, reliable resources online became a thing - it wasn’t when I started out.

The very obvious decline in quality and veracity of what I was reading led to my increasingly ignoring the ‘latest and greatest’ published research in favor of reading clinically active doctors publishing practical tips. Academic medicine slowly but inexorably became irrelevant to my practice. Further, in more recent years, it seemed that one in every few articles was basically a diatribe on how I (and my ilk) was definitionally sexist, racist or homophobic. I’m pretty sure that the authors didn’t really know me; but I suppose that they could simply intuit these things. Some people can do that, it seems.

This brings me to:

The Ultimate Human Podcast with Gary Brecka - with guest RFK Jr:

I provide here some of the main points from this interview with RFK, Jr:

First, Kennedy said that unless the ‘trusted’ journals reform, NIH scientists will NOT be submitting their research to them for publication. And here he is referring specifically to these icons of medical "knowledge and learning”: Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA and the like. It is not a secret that what passes for authoritative research is more likely than not to not be replicable. We used to joke that many of the articles in these prestigious journals should rather have been published in the (fictitious) Journal of Irreproducible Results.

Next, Kennedy pledged that the NIH will finally, at this late date of 2025, actually spend some of their resources on checking to see if studies are actually replicable. What a concept!! And furthermore, peer review (we all bow down to peer review, right?!) will be transparent and made public. [Peer review has become something of a joke. Reviewers like as not, don’t get to see the raw data leading to the conclusions drawn. Many are also not intellectually equipped to even pass judgement.]

Finally, Kennedy also hinted that (perhaps barring quick reform from the major journals) the NIH may start its own publications, which would vault these new entities into top position as authoritative references and publishing only legitimate science. I would have to assume that means that these new publications would not be taking pharma money as their primary source of funding, which may (or may not - you decide) be a highly problematic issue with the current system. It certainly has the appearance of severe conflict of interest.

Kennedy noted and quoted as I have in the past, that Marcia Angell, former head of the NEJM, stated with some sadness, that the New England Journal of Medicine had become (many years ago already), a “vessel for pharmaceutical propaganda.” She was unable to change that when she departed her position. She said: “It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published.”

Even more to the point are the words of the editor-in-chief of the Lancet (Dr. Richard Horton; 2015) who said: “The case against science is straightforward: much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue.” He notes the conflicts of interest, the tiny effects that are magnified and even the trend towards validating social trends for political purposes. Thus we get glowing studies on the benefits of obviously damaging surgeries on minors for ‘gender confirmation’ and the like.

And when half of studies are bogus, meant to validate the wishes of those paying for the study, then nothing can be trusted. G-d bless Kennedy for tackling this endemic malady.

As it happens I have some first hand knowledge of the difficulty in getting legitimate studies published in “reputable” journals when the results do not conform to the politically acceptable narrative. And that ain’t “science.” It’s marketing; it’s agenda driven.

Elsewhere, perhaps you have been following some of the battles going on between the Trump administration and major “reputable” universities. The staggering amount of plagiarism, politically motivated hiring and discriminatory acceptance practices along with simple incompetence that has been and continues to be uncovered almost daily is simply astounding. I’m not sure what it will take to rehabilitate the reputations of our elite scientists and academicians, but it is a self-inflicted wound on their part.

One hilarious illustration is that there is a Harvard Business School professor (now on leave), Ms. Francesca Gino, who was acclaimed for her research and study of ‘honesty and ethical behavior.’ She is facing allegations of both data falsification and plagiarism. A Harvard investigation found that she had committed research fraud. Multiple examples of “borrowed” text were found in books she had ‘authored.’ There was no proper acknowledgement of her resources. It should be noted that she has filed suit against Harvard for unfair treatment; so there’s that. But plagiarism is an increasingly rampant issue. With AI on the loose, I can only imagine what’s next.

This reminds me of the “Grievance Studies” hoax perpetrated by three scholars - James Lindsay, Peter Boghossian and Helen Pluckrose. This trio decided to test whether they could get fabricated, absurd ‘academic papers’ published in peer-reviewed journals in the social sciences and humanities. This was roughly around 2015-18.

Together the group submitted some 20 bogus papers on topics like gender studies, queer theory and critical race theory. Seven were accepted. One was a study of “dog park rape culture” and another was a rewrite of Mein Kampf but framed as a feminist concept. Although the trio were eventually ‘found out,’ their point remains. Crap ‘scientific studies’ can go through peer review and make it into ‘reputable’ journals. We live in an age when clinical studies are done/financed by the companies that stand to make a fortune if they turn out well. And they are not required to disclose their raw data. What can possibly go wrong?!

Might I point out that this makes the term ‘reputable’ less than convincing when referring to journals. And ‘science based’ medical fields have also been remarkably susceptible to junk ‘science’ and manipulated ‘science’ and just plain made-up ‘science’ as well.

Is it just me, or does the whole corrupt medical publication industry seem ripe for legal action?! I mean, the only downside to their dishonesty is death and disability in the US population (and around the world) at a wholesale scale. Not too much to be concerned about, right?

Well, it seems that this may be in the works. The US DOJ has launched an investigation into several top medical journals for possible fraud, bias, and corruption especially as related to their editorials during COVID-19. The journals NEJM, JAMA, CHEST and Obstetrics and Gynecology all received letters from Edward Martin (while he was interim head of the US Attorney office for DC) as of April. He outlined allegations of suppression of opinions, wrongful retractions, and financial conflicts of interest. Specifically he focused on COVID-19 policies and vaccine safety data.

Statutes that come into play potentially include 18 U.S.C. 1341 (Mail Fraud), breaches of contract law and possibly RICO (racketeering) violations if coordination with pharma or others can be shown. No charges have yet been filed, and critics of course note that these inquiries could have a “chilling” effect on the journal's business. Let’s hope that they are correct. Chill away.

In other news that will also only serve to diminish trust in our institutions, did you hear about the sale of body parts donated to Harvard? Cedric Lodge is the former head of the Harvard Medical School morgue. As is widely done around the country, people will donate their bodies to science for educational purposes for students. The cadavers are used for teaching human anatomy in medical school studies. Apparently Lodge felt he had a right to go online and sell excess inventory for personal gain. He pleaded guilty to stealing and selling human body parts as well as interstate transport of stolen human remains. I’m trying to figure out who goes online looking to purchase these organs. I guess there’s a market for anything and everything. Nothing is sacred any longer.

There has been much hand wringing over President Trump’s picking on Harvard. I’d say it’s a good place to start. The whole system needs a moment of serious introspection.

Clearly higher education ain’t what it used to be.

Finally, I would note that change will not come easily or overnight (if it can be effectuated at all). Jay Bhattacharya, our new NIH chief has run into some headwinds. Several hundred of his employees signed the Bethesda Declaration, on June 9th. The statement accuses NIH’s new leadership of undermining science, destroying jobs, and endangering lives. See it here: https://www.standupforscience.net/bethesda-declaration Of course the whole point of the changes at NIH are to restore independence and credibility to NIH.

Dr. Bhattacharya has responded. In an email he states that this declaration has some “fundamental misconceptions.” One concern of the signers of the declaration was that international collaboration has been affected by some of the decisions taken at NIH. Also that $12 billion in grants, salaries (firings), and research into controversial areas such as climate change, ‘health disparities,’ and LGBTQ+ have been terminated.

The agency has responded, saying that their intent is to remove ‘ideological influences’ from the scientific process. Sadly the past years have seen money being thrown at anyone who is doing ‘science’ that will support whatever the preferred societal narrative may be. Important projects go unfunded and those who may wish to investigate unapproved narratives go wanting. International grants have been scaled back due to lack of accountability. There has been a terrible lack of transparency in this process. Peer review is being scrutinized as well. And it is about time.

The agency has about $45 billion in funds to distribute for good science. It should first prioritize better where the funds go. Pharma can take care of itself. There are lots of things that pharma will never fund as it might accrue negatively to their bottom line (think repurposed drugs; cheap alternative treatments). That’s where taxpayer money should go. And it should go to high impact investigations. Like maybe we could cure cancer or find a safe universal antimicrobial. If found, either of these would devastate some pharmaceutical giants. But I’m OK with that as I am sure you are too.

We voted (inter alia) for change in ‘business as usual’ in our health agencies. It’s high time we shook things up. Trust will not be restored until we have bodily autonomy back and agencies that collaborate with its citizens more than with big business. ‘If you keep doing what you’ve always done, you will keep getting what you’ve always gotten.’ (Variously attributed to Tony Robbins or Albert Einstein or others).

Here’s wishing Dr. Bhattacharya and his team great success at reforming the NIH.

In health,

DocofLastResort