Signs of Progress:

This stack will be brief, but significant.

A recently posted video has appeared in alternative media showing Robert F. Kennedy, Jr promising to clean up our dirty professional medical reporting.

As I have pointed out on numerous occasions, traditional mainstream media is not the only contaminated media. Medical journals have been equally contaminated. When virtually all of your revenue (and bloated salaries and bonuses) comes from pharma, if pharma says to jump, you ask how high. Pharma has said to jump and medical journals have lept as high as they possibly could.

This has included publishing obviously shoddy studies supporting the narrative, and even publishing completely fake “studies.” [Recall the Surgisphere made-up study on hydroxychloroquine.] It has equally meant keeping ‘unhelpful’ studies (unhelpful to “the narrative” of course) out of the journals and unable to be published. And of course if an unhelpful study somehow sneaks by, then they are often later withdrawn … without the consent or sometimes knowledge of the author(s).

In the following clip - RFK, Jr warns medical journals - Kennedy calls out our journals for publishing dishonestly, thereby misleading physicians and thus ultimately harming patients through dissemination of bad advice to the nation’s doctors.

Seemingly he is giving them an out - that is ‘fix it and don’t ever do that again.’ Otherwise he suggests they will be open to prosecution for fraud, accessories to the deaths of patients and even racketeering (RICO), as they are in collusion with other actors to suppress medical truths.

This is certainly a shot across the bow and hopefully there will be rapid compliance. Of course when millions of dollars in advertising (bribery) are at stake, any changes may merely be cosmetic. Sometimes, however, prospects of a prolonged legal battle with potential jail time can be sobering, even in the face of loss of income. Time will tell.

Meanwhile, it is one more sign of progress.

In health,

DocofLastResort