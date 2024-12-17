Stuck in the Middle With You:

So, I have this issue that when I am thinking about weighty (or even mundane) matters, that will often trigger a song in my head. Today I am ‘stuck on’ Stuck in the Middle With You. Another song from my era, this one was made famous by a Scottish group called Stealers Wheel and was written by Gerry Rafferty and Joe Egan. The song was released in 1972 and has shades of Bob Dylan in its style and characteristics. If you have never heard of Stealers Wheel, you may be forgiven. They were more or less, a one-hit-wonder group. Check out their YouTube rendition of the song which I am sure many of you will recognize, by clicking the link above.

So here we are, stuck in the middle between the no longer and the not yet. How did I not remember how long the time is between an election and the inauguration? And all that time gives me too much of a chance to worry. I worry that the Biden years are not over and that there is another trick or two up the sleeves of those in power. I worry about the sabotaging of Trump's agenda. I got the feeling that something ain’t right. I worry about clowns to the left of me and jokers to the right. And so yes, I’m stuck in the middle with you.

I look back and I see absolute craziness. Here are just a few of the crazy things we experienced … any one of which would have been deemed impossible just a few short years back. And yet ALL of these happened; and more. So I cannot be sanguine. I see lots of optimism all around. And I am definitely a fan of optimism. But that’s not how I’m built. I worry just a tad. Let’s do a very abbreviated review of the no longer:

Jobs were eliminated intentionally during COVID.

People were kept out of houses of worship but were allowed into marijuana and alcohol stores.

Small businesses were shut down but megastores kept open.

Erstwhile men won medals … in women’s sports.

Government officials were prancing bare chested across the White House lawn and other ‘transitioned’ people took up prominent positions in government with little qualification.

Rainbow flags took their place above the US flag.

We exported rainbow ideas around the world … including Afghanistan of all places … as a centerpiece of American ‘diplomacy.’

We printed money as if there was no price to pay for that act and drove up gas prices and housing prices and grocery prices.

We kept children out of schools and normalized not showing up for work.

We no longer said people should get a second opinion. Rather we punished doctors who gave second opinions.

We watched as the FBI raided political opponents and school-board-critical moms and a former and future president.

We watched them concoct fake kidnappings and fake insurrections and be cheered on by our media and political class.

We saw FBI SWAT teams terrorize abortion clinic protesters in front of their families.

We watched government-driven censorship become normalized and free speech reduced to agreeable speech … agreeable to one side only.

We watched the normalizing of an open border, or really no border at all.

We saw money shoveled by the truckload to political friends and non-Americans while citizens paid the bills and were punished for any deviation from accepted speech.

The IRS was weaponized (more than usual) but only against select citizens.

People were held in jail for peaceful protests for years without trial or justice.

We lived through the cheapening of our votes by dilution with strange heretofore unallowed votes.

We have seen states take away the parents’ right to parent their own kids.

We discovered that ‘my body my choice’ only applied to eliminating the unborn but not personal autonomy when it comes to what therapeutics one must take.

We had ‘dangerous’ drugs like ivermectin confiscated by the USPS while watching fentanyl arrive in record amounts through our non-existent borders.

There was no sympathy for ‘vaccine’ injured while there was leniency for violent criminals but not those trying to defend themselves or others against said criminals.

Oh yes, and we killed pet squirrels. [Justice for Peanut!]

Where do I even live?!

Well I don’t know why I came here tonight

I got the feeling that something ain’t right

I’m so scared in case I fall off my chair

And I’m wondering how I’ll get down the stairs

Clowns to the left of me

Jokers to the right

Here I am

Stuck in the middle with you

That was all the ‘no longer.’ But then I look to the ‘not yet,’ to the future, and I see something else entirely. I see potentially new government officials who want to rid us of discrimination based on color. Others want to examine honestly what vaccines can and cannot do. In the wings are those wanting to make science great again. Appointees want to clean up the intelligence agencies. The next President is already putting in place pieces that will stimulate our economy and innovation. Previously apolitical actors are becoming involved in producing an American renaissance. A new administration wants to end endless wars, promote transparency of government, cut waste, return decisions to the states, end centralized educational decisions, revoke censorious rules. And so much more to be optimistic about.

However, entrenched interests are hard at work to foil the plans.

Still, others are reading the tea leaves and getting on board.

Trying to stay positive here, but with clowns to the left of me and jokers to the right, it can be a bit hard at times. 33 more days of being stuck in the middle with you.

In health,

DocofLastResort