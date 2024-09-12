Suffering from Whiplash:

Sorry, I’m suffering from a case of whiplash at the moment. I was cruising along in the fast lane of the “Joe Biden is just fine. In fact he’s at his best. I’ve never seen him sharper.” highway, when suddenly I had to slam on the breaks as I was told that he in fact is in severe mental decline. By the mainstream media. You mean we had it right all along?! Wow! How did that happen?!

Just starting to recover from that, I ran into some traffic on the “Kamala Harris is the worst vice-president ever … wait a sec … she’s the most talented and most prepared Presidential candidate in memory” highway. Again, I had to slam on the brakes. My already sore neck got no better.

You can go ahead and fill in the blanks on the many other sudden direction reversals we have witnessed from our ever-reliable MSM (mainstream media).

Time: processed foods bad … wait, processed food good, haha.

MSM: Wash every surface because Covid can be caught from contaminated surfaces … wait, it’s an aerosol.

MSM: Masks work for Covid … oh, never mind.

K Harris: The ‘wall’ is xenophobic … never mind, I’ll complete the wall myself. In my hands it’s not xenophobic … if I actually do it, which I won’t because I’m busy tackling “root causes” of migration … global warming!

MSM: The virus is not a China virus … it is actually. But who cares?!

MSM: Kids must have the mRNA shots and there is no risk … wait, they can get myocarditis (and other things).

Fauci: ‘If you get the shot you will not get the virus … wait, I’ve had six shots and just got the virus for the 3rd time.’

Trust me that I could go on and on and on. And on.

I must say that I have entertained the idea that Mark Zuckerberg and others are actually secretly Trump supporters (I know; I’m not really serious, but still hear me out …). MZ selflessly sacrificed revenue from his company in order to promote alternate media. He kicked off his platform many credible sources of information and many individuals including leftists who perhaps didn’t toe every line drawn for them. Clearly this revenue sacrifice was done to aid in the discrediting of the MSM and MSSM (mainstream social media) … and to assist in the development of alternatives to legacy news sources. Many alternative media outlets now regularly draw more viewers than do the MSM outlets. Thank you Mark. More whiplash.

If you are reading some of the same sources that I am, then you have seen the typical progression of the media as follows (and this is basically slow motion whiplash):

It never happens

OK, it happens but only extremely rarely

OK, perhaps it’s not that rare but it is insignificant

Actually it does happen, but it is good and you should celebrate it

I had to laugh. In the recent debate, Donald Trump mentioned the issues in Springfield Ohio (eating the pets and wild geese and so on). I happen to know someone who was driving through there and stopped recently at a gas station for a fill up. While there, a bus dumped off a bunch of folks, likely from Haiti, who were clearly at a loss as to where to go from there. This is our government aiding and abetting an invasion of our country.

The residents of Springfield are truly up in arms about the takeover of their city. Individuals are relating events like this. And they are launching a petition drive to recall the city council for dereliction of duty in representing the interests of its citizens. We will see where that leads.

What kind of government does this … and then smilingly pretends that they have your best interests in mind? It’s giving me whiplash.

In health,

DocofLastResort