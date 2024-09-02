The Free World: RIP?

If you have been following the news much, then you are aware of the rapid demise of free speech. As we have all been learning recently, free speech is contingent. As is noted in the First Amendment, free speech is absolute except when it is misinformation (accidentally saying something untrue), when it is disinformation (saying something untrue intentionally) or malinformation (saying something true that your ‘betters’ don’t want you to say). And if you missed that in your reading of the Constitution, I have been assured that it can be found in the penumbra somewhere. You may only be familiar with this part: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press.” The other stuff (the stuff that says that this doesn’t mean what it says) was written in invisible ink that only the anointed can find and read. Don’t worry your pretty little heads about the details. That’s PhD level analysis.

So in just the last few days, Brazil has canceled “X” and anyone who accesses it is subject to a fine of up to about $10G. And France just arrested the head of Telegram (Pavel Durov) since he has not allowed them backdoor entry into his product to see/control what people are saying. Britain has had police arrest a woman for standing near an abortion clinic apparently silently praying (protests within a buffer zone around the clinic). Germany is investigating who posted on Gab that one of their politicians was “fat.” Fatphobia is apparently a criminal act now in some quarters. Here in the good old USA we are seeing our liberties shrink rapidly as well. Elon Musk barely saved one avenue of expression, X, and so he is under attack through seemingly baseless litigation. His saving grace is that he owns SpaceX, which the government kinda, sorta needs … to rescue stranded astronauts for example (Boeing not up to the task). And also there’s StarLink. Perhaps they will try to take ownership of all of that. Too critical to be left in the hands of a fascist like Musk, you know.

Of course all of this is to save democracy which clearly wasn’t thriving while people actually were allowed the freedom to express themselves or even think for themselves. That is what experts are for. You can’t possibly have their knowledge and so thinking must be done using their brains and not yours. Your brain is reserved for rote memorization and reflexes, like breathing … that sort of stuff. Now if we can just advance the cause until we look more like North Korea, where thought is controlled centrally, that’s when we will know that Democracy has been saved. The beatings will continue until joy is restored.

It seems that restoration of our freedoms rests on the outcome of the coming election. We know that Donald Trump's votes went from just under 63,000,000 in 2016 (an election that he won) to about 74¼ million in 2020. He won handily with 63M but ‘lost’ with over 11 million more votes in 2020. Since then, he has gained ground (we are told by pollsters) with any number of demographics: with men, with blacks (some polls suggest a doubling or more), with Hispanics (from 32% to 41% per some), with Jews (25% to 45 or even 50% per some polls), with working class voters, with younger voters, with seniors (one poll has his support rising from 45% to 57%), with men (44% to 54%), with women (37% to 44%), with white blue collar voters, with police and veterans, with union members and even improving in the rural and evangelical demographics. He undoubtedly is picking up support from those concerned with the health of our children as well. Demographic groups trending to the left when compared to 2020: can’t find any. Oh, unless you count illegals with IDs, courtesy of our government. There is also a heavy trend of the deceased voting D. And votes with unverified signatures as well. [Don’t even go there, you racist, xenophobic, vote suppressing fascist!] And we know that Democrats maintain their traditional huge lead with the most educated amongst us, as judged by the number of college degrees one attains.

Recall that in 2020, Trump was winning all the key battleground states … until he wasn’t. Counting suddenly ceased in state after state and then finally resumed with the vast majority of subsequent votes going to Biden. That’s just how things work. Nothing to be suspicious about. I mean after all, every media outlet worth its salt knew that this was the most pristine and unblemished election in modern history … within minutes of the declared outcome. [They are still, however, investigating how Trump stole the election in 2016, eight years later.] And that’s why/how Kamala Harris will likely win in 2024. The idea of “too big to rig” is good. But it will undoubtedly take litigation through a greatly compromised legal system to have a chance. Just call it ‘insurrection 2.0.’ We all have an inkling of what’s coming.

And this may well be a last chance for liberty. Although small victories can be counted in Argentina and Hungary, and voters in much of Europe are trending to the right, these advances alone may not turn the tide and may be too little, too late. We are witnessing a hostile takeover of Democracy.

Globalists are toppling countries one by one from within. Canada appears to be gone. Brazil is gone. Ukraine has long since been gone. Australia and New Zealand likewise seem lost. Venezuela is long gone.

One positive sign, Mark Zuckerberg is making his mea culpa before Congress and elsewhere. He won’t be dumping 400+ million dollars into get-out-the-Democrat-vote this go round. This could be for any number of reasons (has he been set up as the fall guy, or is he preparing for a changing of the guard and wants to cut a deal). I prefer to believe that he sees (with his enormous insight into shifting opinions on Facebook and WhatsApp) change is in the wind this coming election cycle.

And with Kennedy joining hands with Trump and others as well, the numbers of voters for Trump continue to grow. Ignore the polls. Statistics don’t lie, but statisticians (and pollsters) do and will. This has to look close in order to make the cheat more believable.

Who would have thought a mere 5 or 6 years ago that governmental agencies, unelected bureaucrats, could control so much of our information?! It was the degree to which lies were promulgated regarding Covid that woke many up. And of course the lies were never only about Covid. We have been bathing in them without knowing it for a very long time. I was reminded just today about how close we came to loss of our freedoms before … having just watched the movie Reagan. “The Gipper” was spot on when he warned about freedom being only a generation away from extinction. Let’s pray that it isn’t our generation that shepherds in that terrible era.

Boldly use your first amendment rights now to defend our free speech. We don’t want to ever have to use the second amendment to defend the first.

In health,

DocofLastResort