The Ongoing Case of Dr. Charles Hoffe:

One of the brave few…

I first wrote about Dr. Hoffe in 2021. Recall that the mRNA shots had just rolled out and I, like many others, was noticing that things did not seem normal. In May of that year I first wrote about this product having bad side effects and that it made no sense to tout it as a universally required “vaccine.” Dr. Hoffe soon came to my attention because he too was noticing that things were amiss.

Dr. Hoffe is a family physician in Canada (British Columbia) who also worked in emergency rooms part-time. He was giving the Moderna shot to many patients (including many in the First Nations community) and noticed an inordinate amount of severe side effects. In response, he did what any responsible physician used to do (until it became a punishable offense), that is, he reported the numerous allergic reactions, anaphylaxis, shot induced sudden deaths and multiple neurological complications that he was seeing. His experience led him to believe that the shots were causing clots, infertility and death in far too many cases.

Worse than all of that (as far as authorities were concerned), he started trying ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, even suggesting that patients could obtain it from feed stores, in the absence of other availability. Hoffe put out his personal experience and findings on social media. He was certain that he was doing humanity a favor. But not so fast…

The Canadian health system sprang into action quickly to protect the public from seeing Dr. Hoffe’s (and others’) findings (nothing to see here … move along) and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia began an investigation of this ‘radical’ physician. Specifically they were claiming that he was providing misinformation to the public about mRNA shots, treatments and public measures instituted. We all know that when a novel virus appears suddenly and a shot for said virus is developed at ‘warp speed,’ nothing can go wrong. And we know that because bureaucrats told us so; and they are the final authority of course.

To prevent further dissemination of his public-endangering personal experiences, Dr. Hoffe’s hospital privileges were suspended. The good doctor could no longer be tolerated because he was advancing “vaccine hesitancy,” he was told. And patient safety was clearly their number one priority. They sought to fine him $100,000 and take his license (and thus livelihood).

Dr. Hoffe went public as is the duty of any physician committed to their oath of not causing patients any harm. So the Royal College of Physicians ginned up a complaint against him that included the following: Dr. Hoffe falsely questioned the safety and efficacy of the shots and was ‘misleading’ or ‘incorrect’ or ‘inflammatory’ in his actions; he falsely claimed there was danger to pregnant women and to fertility; he falsely claimed there was a risk of myocarditis in kids; he touted the use of ivermectin; he falsely claimed that microclotting occurs; he discouraged use in children; he reported on vaccine shedding issues, and so on. In fact there were 151 pages in their report justifying their actions against him. Obviously this insubordination had to be stamped out lest it spread. But truth sometimes has other plans…

In April of 2023, Charles Hoffe filed suit against the Canadian health system for unlawful suspension. He claimed to have patients’ wellbeing in mind when he went off-script and let everyone know what outcomes he was seeing. Of course, he was only one of many who were starting to report on these many side effects that were mostly denied or swept under the rug. Not all were as brave as he (I personally know of several in my neck of the woods who kept their heads down lest they lose their licenses and livelihoods).

Finally, just this past week, all allegations against Dr. Hoffe were magically dropped. I am guessing that any further legal proceedings would have shown that not only was Dr. Hoffe right about the massive numbers of side effects from the shots, but would have (with discovery) shown that the punishment meted out to him (and so many others) was NOT science based but malicious. Wouldn’t you just love to read the emails that must have flown around prior to his being attacked?! I know that I would.

I would here note that it would not surprise me if Donald Trump’s election influenced this happy turn of events (the Trump effect). That and the huge popularity of the (hopefully) soon to be new Prime Minister of Canada Pierre Poilievre. He is on record as having opposed ‘vaccine’ mandates, for one thing. Although not on record commenting as to their worth, I am betting that he is open to questioning their safety and efficacy. I should say that I have not been entirely happy with DJT continuing to tout his Warp Speed project. He was duped like so many by ‘experts.’ But, with the right people in positions of influence at the CDC, NIH and FDA, I am hopeful that the extent of the deception will finally be made ubiquitous.

There is now such massive evidence that these shots are dangerous that it boggles the mind that they are still recommended here for anyone from 6 months of age and up.* At least eight states are looking into banning or otherwise severely restricting the use of these shots based on results of the campaign to vaccinate everyone. The states are Florida, Texas, South Carolina, Iowa, Montana and (let this one sink in:) Washington State. For some time now studies have clearly shown that if vaccinated, you are MORE likely to get COVID-19. They show all manner of potential adverse events. Further the shots do not even prevent transmission. But the charade must be kept up until it can no longer be finessed.

As the effort to ban the shots gains steam, we are confronted with a battle between sense and dollars and cents. Per epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, “The evidence is clear - over 81,000 physicians, scientists, and concerned citizens, 240 elected officials, 17 professional organizations, excess mortality, negative efficacy, and DNA contamination call for the IMMEDIATE removal of COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ from the market. Failure to do so constitutes mass negligent homicide.” That’s about as clear as one can make it.

In our new world, a health system that is confronted with early and frequent reports of harms from a ‘vaccine’ denies and deflects; and of course they fire the bearer of bad news. ‘Shoot the messenger’ is the new way forward. Dr. Hoffe was indeed ‘shot’ but only wounded. His recovery will be rapid. And hopefully we will soon see new leadership at HHS and the CDC and FDA and NIH. This is not a case of ‘mistakes were made.’ This is a case of willful negligence and even fraud.

Here we are in 2025 and some people still believe that the shots are “safe and effective.” When $billions are involved, and when media and journals are bought and paid for, any narrative is possible. As the USAID scandal shows, stealing money from the hardworking taxpayer is THE game in DC. Waste, fraud and abuse are the norm and not the exception. Well over 4000 “news” organizations got money directly or indirectly from USAID to report the news ‘accurately.’ Translated, they were repurposed to be instruments of propaganda (check into Internews Network if you haven’t read about it yet). USAID is only the tip of a very large iceberg; enough to sink the Titanic called the US of A. The ship needs a rapid and major course correction. One can only guess that those screaming the loudest about the outing of the grift are recipients of its largess. Time will tell.

Thank you Dr. Hoffe for being one of the first to put it all on the line for your patients and for the world. Vindication is near.

However, more than vindication is needed. Soon after the release of the shots, tens of thousands of vaccine injured formed an affinity group on Facebook. It was deleted. Over and over any reports of injuries were squelched. The vaccine industry has a sweetheart deal where they cannot be sued for any injuries. Well, it is time for that to change and the injured to be recognized and fairly compensated. There is some hope that the new Congress and Senate will begin to advance some justice for these victims.

In health,

DocofLastResort

*Here are a few articles out of the massive evidence from recent months. The establishment is losing its grip on reporting. If it can’t find a home in the bought and paid for journals, then we have other outlets now.

Serious Adverse Events of Special Interest Following mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination in Randomized Trials in Adults - PubMed (2024)

The study found an excess risk of serious adverse events from the shots. It called for a real harm-benefit analysis for different groups of potential recipients.

Autoimmune and Neoplastic Outcomes After the mRNA Vaccination: The Role of T Regulatory Cell Response - preliminary findings on X

This study suggests a link between mRNA vaccination and potential autoimmune and neoplastic effects possibly due to changes in T regulatory cell responses. This is not news for those following the underground reports from the beginning.

SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine-Related Myocarditis and Pericarditis: An Analysis of the Japanese Adverse Drug Event Report Database - preliminary postings on X

An association is found between mRNA vaccine and pericarditis and myocarditis, especially in younger individuals. This confirms what many other reports have been saying for a long time.

Other recent articles describe lingering spike protein which was not supposed to happen, DNA contamination well in excess of regulatorally allowed levels, lipids in the ‘vaccines’ causing severe inflammatory reactions, damaged immune systems, pulmonary bleeds, and more. The give-away was always the degree of certainty that ‘experts’ had that nothing could go wrong. And so here we are.