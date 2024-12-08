The Report is Out - Part II:

You Can't Always Get What You Want - Rolling Stones

A Mick Jagger and Keith Richards original, from 1969 (yes, my era), this is the song that came to mind when I was writing this second part on the “Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic” Report. For Rolling Stones fans, enjoy the link above … and especially the refrain lyrics:

You can’t always get what you want, You can’t always get what you want

But if you try sometimes, You just might find, You get what you need.

It is said that the song is speaking about 1960’s themes of love, politics and drugs. It seems that all of these are current topics as well … especially, in this report, politics and drugs.

Some may have forgotten that the Trump campaign of 2016 used this song frequently at campaign rallies and even at the acceptance speech at the RNC. Although the Trump campaign apparently had general rights to use the music, the Rolling Stones famously came out against his use of their music and ultimately it was dropped in favor of … you guessed it … the Village People’s Y.M.C.A. That begot the Trump dance/shuffle and the rest is history.

Now back to the topic at hand…

Thus far I have given you the basics of the report and its main conclusions. But being a bit obsessed, although I did not read the entire report word for word, I did dig into it in some depth and will now share with you additional details.

Early on, the report focuses on the ‘origins’ issues. We knew that workers at the WIV (Wuhan Institute of Virology) became ill before any wet market claims arose. Documentation that we also knew (at the highest levels) early on that this was a lab leak is provided in detail. Genetic data confirms what we knew to be true, that the virus was from the lab and not nature. It was known that the genetics looked like they were intentionally manipulated to infect human cells. We knew about inserting “furin cleavage sites” to accomplish this end. “Fuck this is bad” was one response to an exchange on this obvious fact preceding the cover-up.

Other discussions noted that the sequence was “inconsistent” with evolutionary change. Further, the report documents how a panicked response to the lab leak disclosures led to Dr. Fauci prompting a “proximal origins” paper to dispel the notion that this came from the lab. Mr. Science himself tried to subvert the actual science. The original paper on the origins did NOT entirely exclude the lab leak possibility (would have been too obvious perhaps that it was a coverup) but for some reason Nature Medicine reviewed it and had it edited to be even more conclusive that this was NOT a lab leak. It’s almost as if the journal had an interest in denying the lab leak. Perhaps their funding/advertisers’-interests was a consideration?!

Much ink was also spilled on hammering away at EcoHealth Alliance (the outfit that received monies from the NIH and funneled them to China). In fact, the report is loaded with evidence in the form of actual emails that give away the game. It is also replete with the Q&A that was part of the committee’s investigatory efforts. Inter alia we read about the NIH deciding that Peter Daszak and his EcoHealth Alliance were heavily involved with the WIV research and that they ignored many of the rules governing their use of taxpayer dollars in their research. It appears that the NIH decided to distance itself from this organization as things started to come out about how rules were bent/broken/ignored. The committee got Dr. Fauci himself to throw Daszak et al under the bus. It was noted that EcoHealth was two years late in submitting its 5 year report on its work. The organization misrepresented (read: lied) about a number of its activities. Personally, as closely as they worked with each other, I find it hard to believe that there were actually many secrets kept from some of the principles at NIH … but I am not in a position to actually know.

The committee exposed how much of the work of EcoHealth and the WIV passed through the hands of known operatives for the CCP and PLA (People’s Liberation Army). Additional details about how our expert class intentionally tried to evade scrutiny is documented. This includes intentional misspellings in official communications to avoid any search for key-words. For instance, they note as an example that the name Anderson was spelled anders$n in one communication. Also “g#in-of-function” was used. Additionally some conversations were taken off of official communication channels and moved to private g-mail accounts - itself a violation of procedures. NIAID had a person on staff to ‘help’ with responding to FOIA requests and she is documented to have used her talents to teach others how to AVOID these legitimate requests. Ms. Moore “assisted other employees regarding how to avoid producing responsive documents or ensuring documents are not recoverable.” Dr. David Morens, a senior advisor at NIAID said that tactics learned from “our foia lady” would “make emails disappear after i am foia’d but before the search starts.” He added: “I think we are all safe.”

Another section of the report delved into the fraud, waste and abuse of the monetary relief programs that were started in order to remunerate those hurt by the COVID restrictions. I won’t detail this section but can state that I myself witnessed how badly these programs were administered. When a trillion dollars is thrown around, it is not hard to imagine how the crooks will flock to the smell of money. I personally was caught up in the incompetence of the administration of this program. Not that the handing out of a few bucks could ever make up for the devastation of so many businesses (including my own) by bureaucrats scrutinizing our ability to navigate all the arcane forms and rules and regulations. But that’s a story for another time. If only the issue was incompetence … but I’m afraid it’s worse.

Another section of the report is devoted to the over-reliance on the WHO. It rightly notes that (like so many institutions these days) the WHO, while ostensibly dedicated to the best health interests of all countries, is actually captive to political concerns and overly influenced by the CCP. I would add that even if untainted by political concerns, one size never fits all. Further, even with the best intentions, if the WHO were to get it wrong, that could devastate the globe were we all bound to its dictates. In this case, the WHO often sounded like a mouthpiece for the CCP.

Briefly, here are a few more areas discussed. Our supply chain was found to not be secure. Also our strategic national stockpile was not adequate for a viral pandemic. Here I will note that they rapidly stocked up on hydroxychloroquine but then when the phony studies came out saying that it was dangerous and did not work, that potentially life-saving stock of medications was not used.

The six feet of social distancing was made up and had no scientific basis, we learned. Masking did not work and should never have been mandated. I think many of us recognize that this measure not only didn’t work, but also caused psychological and other harms. Likewise, the seemingly never-ending lockdowns caused real harm: psychological, physical, economic to name a few.

There was extensive documentation of the New York Governor’s involvement in an ill conceived plan to send COVID positive patients back into nursing homes. The follow-on report from his office was an attempt to cover up the errors that were made during the crisis. Andrew Cuomo also acted to thwart the ability of this Congressional subcommittee to investigate what happened (ie: coverup).

One section of this report largely praised the testing capabilities that were brought to bear rapidly. The report praised the move to allow private entities to rapidly develop test kits as the CDC failed in its early efforts to either develop accurate or adequate testing kits. The report says: “Career Scientists at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Undermined Trust in Public Health by Overpromising and Underdelivering Early Testing Kits, Including Knowingly Putting Tests with a High Failure Rate on the Market Without Appropriate Disclosures.” And this: “Public-Private Partnerships Were More Effective in Increasing Testing Production, Distribution, and Capacity than Career Government Bureaucrats.”

The report mentions that Roche developed PCR kits regarded as the “gold standard” for “accuracy and sensitivity.” Nowhere did I find any discussion of the abuse of the PCR test in terms of its ability to diagnose disease, and that much is a shame. [You can’t always get what you want.]

The issue of travel bans was discussed and the report mentioned their potential role in delaying the inevitable spread of the virus which could allow for time to get ready for it with testing and treatments. The report decried the politicization of the bans enacted by President Trump (‘xenophobic,’ he was called) while Biden’s later travel bans were not characterized thusly. The report notes: “But for the Chinese Communist Party Blatantly Downplaying and Lying Concerning the Serious Threat Posed by COVID-19, Travel Restrictions Would Have Been Imposed Earlier and Been More Effective.”

To my delight, one section of the report is titled: “Government Perpetrated COVID-19 Misinformation.” While outlining a smidgen of the totality of government sponsored misinformation, the report noted rightly: “The Biden Administration Employed Undemocratic and Likely Unconstitutional Methods to Fight What It Deemed to Be Misinformation.” The report notes how the government coerced the major social media outlets to monitor and eliminate any opinions that were not government approved … regarding the origins of the virus and any number of other unapproved narratives. The ‘cancelling’ also applied to humor and satire, they noted.

Here is another committee finding: “The Biden Administration and Many Public Health Officials Exaggerated the Power of COVID-19 Vaccines.” That one may be the understatement of the year. Dr. Rochelle Walensky was specifically taken to task for her over-playing the efficacy of the shots. Sadly, the report didn’t go far enough in its analysis of the shots' lack of safety, in addition to its lack of efficacy. [You can’t always get what you want.]

The report did come out against the government’s campaign against ivermectin. “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Other Public Health Officials Falsely Implied that Ivermectin Was Only for Horses and Cows.” But it stopped short of noting that off-label drugs did have value and should have been encouraged. [You can’t always get what you want.]

The next section of the report is problematic. Entitled: “The Success of Operation Warp Speed,” it notes that the vision of marshalling resources to work on various solutions to come up with vaccines was successful. It touts the government-private sector collaboration and the rapidity of development of shots. Then it says that this helped to save millions of lives. Quote: “However, there is little doubt that the rapid development and authorization of COVID-19 vaccines saved millions of lives.” Still, the report is critical of the promise of boosters when their need was in doubt and there was increasing evidence of immune damage and myocarditis with boosters. So that’s a plus. [You can’t always get what you want.]

Now for some better news: the report did come out against the denial of natural immunity. It also came out against the ‘vaccine’ mandates. In fact, there is a section that talks about the denial of adverse events. It notes that adverse event surveillance was inadequate and that transparency was lacking as well. Further, the report points out how the vaccine-injured were inadequately acknowledged and inadequately cared for. The economic damage to our country and the damage to our kids from closed schools happily made it into this report.

How the subcommittee came to its conclusions is worthy of comment. They were working against the backdrop of an obstructive executive branch. Here is what they said: “During the course of the Select Subcommittee’s investigation, HHS sought to impede and slow-roll requests for documents vital to our investigation. HHS also repeatedly hampered the Select Subcommittee’s access to and interviews of key witnesses. In fact, based on statements from Ms. Egorin, it appears HHS intentionally under-resourced its component that responds to legislative oversight requests as a pretextual excuse regarding why they cannot timely comply with requests from Congress.“

Similarly, Governor Kathy Hochul of New York obstructed the committee’s work. “The Executive Chamber’s Production Is Incomplete, Overly Redacted, and Withheld Thousands of Responsive Records Without Apparent Legal Basis.”

I will end my highlights of the report here and simply add some observations.

The committee did some exhaustive work and should be commended for it. The members took on some powerful interests in their work criticizing multiple components of the Federal bureaucracy. Importantly they pointed out flaws in the Federal response. They noted how their work was thwarted often by those being investigated. They note that there was significant lying and obfuscation of the facts. They failed to go after private actors (big pharma) - but that may be because it was beyond their ability to subpoena and investigate. Unfortunately they took at face value the calculations of lives saved while still recognizing issues with the mRNA product. They also failed to recognize issues with the testing and how it was implemented.

I have obviously left out much of this report considering its length and scope. Hopefully I have fairly represented its main thrust. I consider it to be an important if imperfect exercise as it reminds us of many aspects of a government-gone-wild in its secrecy and going off the rails.

Edward Dowd recently did his own calculations and instead of millions of lives saved, if his approach is correct, there may have been between 7 and 15 million deaths (internationally) from the jab … a net loss of life. That would better comport with my own lived experience amongst my acquaintances. Add to that those injured by the shot … well, clearly there is more truth and reconciliation to be done.

It seems you can’t always get what you want, but perhaps, with this report, at this time, we have gotten what we need.

In health,

