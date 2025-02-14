The World Just Changed:

This MAHA press conference just made things real. If you do nothing else, listen to Del Bigtree at this link (it’s a portion of the entire video but easy to find):

https://www.uncoverdc.com/2025/02/13/the-maha-alliance-press-conference-with-del-bigtree

Media is now forced to listen, even if they still refuse to report.

We will get to the truth.

Further, if for no other reason, be glad that Donald Trump is our president for these upcoming health revelations alone. We are about to embark on a revolution in how we look at our health. And health is just one more area that will finally have the light of transparency shine under this new administration. Can’t wait to see all the skeletons come tumbling out of all of the closets in DC.

Next, check out MAHA.io to get a taste of what’s in store.

Today, the press got spanked. And they deserved it.

God bless Kennedy and Bigtree and their persistence. This was a great Valentine’s Day present to the nation and the world.

In health,

DocofLastResort