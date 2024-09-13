“The Worm Turns” a little bit more:

The worm turns … an idiom meaning that a previously submissive or passive actor suddenly resists or fights back.

In the past I have noted how Florida’s brave and independent Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, has issued warnings about the mRNA “vaccine.” He urged its use be limited to a few cases and not under age 65.

Now he has come out with an even more stringent warning. Here is the latest and most up to date Florida guidance on Covid shots for this fall/winter season:

Updated Guidance for COVID-19 Boosters for the Fall and Winter 2024–2025 Season

Note that mRNA shots are not recommended for ANYONE at this point. See the illustration above for a small excerpt from the document. Note the completely unsubtle dig at the Federal agencies tasked with vetting these products.

In a daring (for 2024) move, the surgeon general provided some non-pharmaceutical things that should be done to improve health through the winter season. You know, things like staying active, eating healthily and going outside to support vitamin D levels. Good for Ladapo.

The document even goes so far as to list some of the untoward effects that have been attributed to the “safe and effective” like myocarditis, POTS, autoimmune disease, and even ‘negative effectiveness’ (that is INCREASED risk of Covid infection, not decreased - remember that Anthony Fauci recently opined that he has Covid for his third time despite six shots).

I don’t know of anyone anywhere else that has taken such a bold stance against these shots. Little by little.

In New Zealand, there is also increasing pressure to have a meaningful (not rigged) inquiry into Covid, the response and especially the shots. A party known as New Zealand First (has a nice ring to it) is pushing hard for this to happen. Although only receiving 6% of the total vote in the 2023 New Zealand elections, they are nevertheless a part of the ruling coalition and as such, do have some sway. I wish them good luck.

Other inquiries are ongoing around the world including notably Japan. Is it inevitable that the truth comes out? Will it be enough to make a difference going forward?

In health,

DocofLastResort