Pfizer’s Secret Documents - XXXI:

Report 96: Posted 2/20/24

David Shaw; Cassie Papillon; Dr. Chris Flowers, MD; Loree Britt

COVID-19 Shots - ‘Vaccines’ or Gene Therapy Products? - Part 2

“When considering a drug for emergency use authorization (EUA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) selects an internal advisory committee to review information and data submitted … by the pharmaceutical company … These influential FDA advisory committees, based on that information and data, make recommendations … While the FDA is not obligated to follow the committee recommendations, it typically does. The health of the American public, as well as billions of dollars, hinges on FDA advisory committee recommendations and, ultimately, the FDA’s related authorization. … it is crucial to select the appropriate committee based on the type of drug under consideration. … the FDA disregarded the fact that mRNA COVID-19 drugs are gene therapies and, consequently, did not choose the logical advisory committee …

Despite the FDA communicating to Moderna that it considered its mRNA COVID drug to be gene therapy, the agency chose the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) to review … clinical trial data and vote on whether EUAs should be granted. … The FDA has a specific committee for gene therapies - the Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee (CTGTAC). … So why was the wrong committee selected …? … an educated guess can be made based on available information.

When the U.S. government developed and promoted COVID countermeasures, “vaccine” was a familiar and generally non-threatening concept … In contrast, “gene therapy” products were unfamiliar to most. At a time when the U.S. government was focused on achieving widespread uptake … it made sense to stick with the familiar term “vaccine” rather than try to persuade the population to accept a type of drug - a gene therapy - that had not been used before. It … involved deception … Now, over three years since EUA was granted …, the extensive adverse events associated with these novel drugs are becoming evident. The decision to take the easy route has led to significant portions of the population losing trust in these entities …”

My takeaways: The report goes on to detail much of the information coming out about all of the adverse events. This includes citing studies demonstrating post-mRNA shot circulating spike protein, reports of up to 1 in 4 recipients having some unintended immune issue, the recent demonstration of contaminant DNA being in many of the shots, the likelihood of “turbo-cancers” being related to the injections, and much more.

The question arises: if the proper advisory committee had been presented with the clinical trial data, would they have asked different questions? Would it have made a difference? And, as the paper asks - was this willful misconduct on the part of the FDA? I am hopeful that we will someday know the answers to those questions and more.

