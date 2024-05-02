Short Video Explains the Forensic Analysis Article on Pfizer’s Clinical Trial:

Perhaps you recall that a stalwart group from the Daily Clout published the following article: View of Forensic analysis of the 38 subject deaths in the 6-Month Interim Report of the Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccine Clinical Trial in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice and Research. It detailed some of the ‘sloppiness vs malfeasance’ that occurred in the Pfizer Clinical Trials leading up to the hasty approval of their ‘safe and effective’ mRNA shots. I first wrote about this on 9/6/23.

Naturally nearly all of the sloppiness accrued to the benefit of an apparent favorable outcome for the shots which facilitated the rapid EUA approval by the powers that be. In fact, if the real outcomes had been known, in a saner world it is unlikely the shots could have been approved at all. Still, the approval was likely a foregone conclusion. Pfizer merely needed to provide something that could justify it. And provide it, they did.

Now one of the authors of this paper has produced a brief companion 7ish-minute video explaining some of the key points in the forensic analysis of the trials. I’m thinking that a 7-minute video has a better chance of catching on with the masses than a 38 page technical article. And so, I am doing my part to disseminate the video. Here is a link for you, for your viewing and cross-posting as you feel moved to do. REEL: "Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan: Undisclosed Deaths in COVID-19 Vaccine Trial"

Recall that the Daily Clout analysis was produced after painstaking review of hundreds of thousands of pages of “raw data” that a court forced Pfizer to release despite their protestations (and those of their allies, the FDA folks). They had asked for a 75-year delay before having to produce the data because, you know, that’s in the public interest or something. The court thought otherwise. So Pfizer made the data as inscrutable as possible. Thus the analysis took considerable effort on the part of many researchers.

There were a number of points that came to light in the forensic analysis and which can be reviewed in the original article. A biggie is the fact that Pfizer claimed that there were more deaths in the ‘unvaccinated’ group than the ‘vaccinated.’ In fact their own data shows the opposite to be true. But enough of me … take seven minutes to watch the video which details some of the most important findings.

