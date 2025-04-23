What is the Pandemic Investigation Project?

In the past, I have brought you summaries of some of the investigative efforts from the DailyClout. Cofounded by Naomi Wolf, DailyClout has been called a ‘social enterprise and media platform focused on empowering citizens to engage more effectively with democracy.’ Within that ecosystem, I have specifically focused on the activities of the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer and Moderna Documents Research Team(s), which has analyzed court-ordered released documents from the clinical trials of the COVID mRNA shots. Many hundreds of volunteers assisted in these efforts. Many thousands of unpaid hours have gone into this work.

Recently, DailyClout has discontinued its support of this investigative effort and the remaining volunteers who are still actively engaged in researching these Pfizer and Moderna documents have reassembled under the banner of the Pandemic Investigative Project. Their work (including remaining links to their earlier work at DailyClout) can be found here:

Pandemic Investigation Project

This group of researchers, investigators, statisticians, physicians and others, continues to look into the oft-hidden but significant details of how the response to the pandemic unfolded. The group includes such luminaries as Dr. Chris Flowers, Dr. Jeyanthi Kunudhasan, Dr. Corinne Michels, Dr. Robert Chandler and others.

Their now-over-100 reports can be found through links on the pages of their new website and their other activities are highlighted as well. Two books and a scientific article have resulted from their work. The journal article can be seen here: https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/86 - a “Forensic Analysis of the 38 Deaths …” from the Pfizer clinical trials. The actual results from these trials were not quite as advertised, you may or may not be shocked to learn.

A number of the researchers involved with the Pandemic Investigation Project have their own Substacks that can be linked to from these pages. Some members have also given testimony to investigative governmental and non-governmental bodies around the world. From Canada to Brazil and from Australia to Japan, members have been busy educating lawmakers and others on their findings, adding to the growing pressure towards accountability.

This team represents the kind of dedicated work that can only come from volunteer truth-seeking citizens from around the world, interested in learning from the past in order to improve our future.

I encourage everyone to take a look at this website and keep abreast of their work going forward. I will also continue to highlight their work in these pages.

In health,

DocofLastResort