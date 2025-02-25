What we now know

Turning the page…

We now know that the COVID virus came from a lab in Wuhan China - but experts said it came from a wet market - and you were deplatformed if you suggested otherwise

We now know that the virus resulted from Gain of Function research - but experts said the virus could not have been from GOF - and you were demonetized if you stated why the virus HAD to have come from lab manipulation (furin cleavage site etc)

We now know that the US funded this research - but experts said we did no such thing - and you were labeled a misinformation spreader if you pointed out the obvious paper trail through EcoHealth Alliance

We now know that work on a “vaccine” for this virus proceeded long before it ‘suddenly appeared’ - but experts said that we developed the mRNA ‘vaccine’ at warp speed - and you were labeled a disinformation radical for exposing those plans

We now know that Dr. Fauci facilitated the research and its funding - but he said to Congress that this wasn’t so - and you were considered evil if you pointed out that emails proved that the ‘FOIA lady’ in charge of getting the documents to Congress on this topic instead showed government employees how to evade potentially incriminating FOIA requests

We now know that the mRNA shots are dangerous - but experts assured us that they were ‘safe and effective’ - and if you proved the dangers from the shots you were labeled the worst kind of misinformation SUPERSPREADER

We now know that cloth masks don’t work for protection from aerosolized viruses - but experts assured us that they did - and you were maligned if you said otherwise

We now know that the shots were dangerous for pregnant women - but experts assured us that pregnant women needed these shots most of all - and you were called fools when you pointed out that pregnant women were specifically excluded from the trials and for good reason

We now know that natural immunity IS better than any brief immunity the jabs could give - but experts told us that the ‘natural immunity’ theory was bogus - and you were called grandma killers if you insisted that your natural immunity was all you needed

We now know that the jab created spike protein stays in the system in many different organs for potentially long periods of time - but experts assured us that it stayed in the arm and dissipated quickly - and you were demeaned if you pointed to evidence that it did hang around

We always knew that it was crazy to isolate indoors and not get out into the sun and fresh air - but we were told that your only safe place was locked up at home - and you were called a sociopath if you insisted on going out into nature

We now know and always knew that the worst thing for our elderly is ‘social isolation - but experts said that we had to lock them up alone for their health - and you were called reckless if you tried to visit your grandparents

We now know that kids were the least susceptible to the virus and need to be with peers and need to be learning in school - but experts told us that they were equally vulnerable and would kill their teachers and friends if they were allowed in school - and you were called foolhardy for thinking that in person classes were better than online

We now know that large groups of rioters were no safer than other large gatherings - but experts said that BLM and antifa gangs roaming our streets posed no COVID danger but churches had to close - and we were called racists if we questioned the logic

We now know that importing unvetted migrants by the millions with potential for carrying exotic diseases from all the around the world is a public health hazard - but experts told us that only US citizens had to undergo the mRNA jab if they wanted a job or to travel - and if you questioned the logic you were called xenophobic

We now know that ivermectin is safe and a useful agent in early treatment protocols - but we were told it is horse dewormer and deadly - and you were called dangerous to society if you said otherwise

We now know that vitamin D and other natural immune supporting agents are useful early treatment products - but we were told that they were not significant and only expensive prescription pharma drugs should be used - and you were called negligent for advocating these agents

We now know that remdesivir is a dangerous drug - but experts told us that it was the best treatment and was a safe and effective drug to use in treatment protocols - and we were called liars for pointing out the patients dying from this agent

We now know that the clinical trials for the shots were fraudulent and hid deaths in the vaccinated group - but experts said there was no need to see the trial raw data because the CDC had looked at it carefully and found it to be perfect - and you were called a conspiracy theorist if you doubted them

Trust me; I could do this all day, but I won’t.

What we can now conclude

We can now conclude that our NIH and related agencies have been engaged in coverups and outright lies

We can now conclude that greed has driven much of this process as billions of dollars were at stake

We can now conclude that preparations were in the works to “manage” a COVID pandemic long in advance of the viral release

Can we also conclude that the Covid follies are only the tip of the corruption in DC?

I’m no mathematician, but sometimes 2 plus 2 does equal 4. No; actually it always does. And it is hard to conclude otherwise. We may soon find out with our agencies under radically new management. Be patient.

Time will tell.

The flim-flam didn’t start or end with the mRNA shots. It didn’t start or end with Vioxx. Or Oxycontin. Or AZT for HIV. Stay hopeful that the phony hyping of so many drugs we know and love(?) today will be uncovered (think Ozempic, SSRIs and more). Stay hopeful that the truly great drugs that have been suppressed will also be uncovered (think vitamin D, ivermectin and more).

Stay hopeful because the “conspiracy theorists” are now in positions of power. The “misinformation superspreaders” have a voice. The ‘dangerous to society’ will have their say. I wish them luck in responsibly and scientifically unravelling the tangled webs of deceit. Be patient. This is a long process.

In health,

DocofLastResort