What would you do for a billion dollars?

What if there was a law that said that the Senate must approve and ratify any and all treaties entered into by the United States. Why, you’d call a treaty an “agreement” and dispense with the silliness, right? Rules are meant to be broken after all.

What if there was a law that said that only Congress could make laws that appropriate money from our taxes and the Supreme Court certified that legality. Why, you’d come up with an executive order to do what you want and ignore the law. Democracy is so messy otherwise.

What if you thought that being the decision maker affecting millions of lives ought to be paid maybe 10X what the salary actually was. Why then you’d sell yourself to the highest bidder and take care of whatever your client needed … since they have the money and you have the power. I mean after all, what can the average citizen offer you? And what do they know anyway?!

A bit cynical you say?! I only wish.

Of course in the first instance I am referring to the WHO treaty; er, I mean agreement. No Senate needed for that. In the second instance I am referring to the giveaway to students in the form of debt cancellation (aka vote buying).

In the third instance … well … read on:

Just out from the New York Post is the following piece: NY Post on Royalties

Entitled: NIH scientists made $710M in royalties from drug makers - a fact they tried to hide

I have long reported on the cozy relationship between big government and big pharma but now we have more evidence of just how deep and widespread the rot is. We already had learned that “royalties” were paid to FDA, CDC and NIH “scientists” rewarding them for their efforts in creating a “vaccine.”

Investigative journalist Adam Andrzejewski has long been digging into sweetheart deals between big business and government officials. His latest findings, outlined in this article, show that the NIH alone garnered $710 million in “royalties” during the 2021 though 2023 years, apparently for “vaccine” related work. My father was a research chemist and if he invented something, he never got royalties. The owners of the business (ie: those that paid his salary) owned his intellectual property. But it seems that in the government, the owners of the enterprise (you and me, dear friends) have been cut out of the loop entirely. We pay their salaries (in theory) and own nothing. They found a sugar daddy and what we pay them is peanuts in comparison.

Of the $710 million, $690M went to the NIAID’s esteemed scientists. You will recall that the NIAID is the NIH division headed by none other than Anthony Fauci during the pandemic. We still don’t know who got what, but it is reported that this little dividend was shared by about 260 or so members of that fancy club (2400 or so recipients over the past decade). My math suggests that $690 million divided equally amongst the 260 participants would come to a tidy $2,653,846 each - as an average. It took a lawsuit for enforcement of a FOIA to uncover the sparse details that we have (OpenTheBooks.com is the organization that Adam runs which sued for the information). Even with that, much was redacted including a list of who got how much. They stall and deny: ‘you have no right to that private information.’ But we had to divulge our private ‘vaccine’ status in order to lead a life. Rules for thee and not for we.

This isn’t a new phenomenon just since Covid. No this is status quo ante in the government. From September 2009 to October 2021, Andrzejewski discovered more than 56,000 transactions classified as royalties totaling about $325 million. The pandemic years saw ‘royalty’ payments skyrocket. While a small business of mine along with more than a million others had to shut down on government orders, business was booming at the NIH. Cash into the NIH from pharma came in at over the amount of the prior twelve years combined. OpenTheBooks has found a total of $1.036 billion for all years combined … that we know of.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is currently testifying in front of a House oversight committee. The first day already saw fireworks and testy exchanges. It is doubtful that we will learn anything of substance, but who knows. If you had been fleecing the American taxpayer and working for the interests of pharma and not the American people, really, would you say anything of substance? It is worth noting that already without royalty payments, Dr. Fauci was the highest paid government bureaucrat in Washington. Never enough.

It is likely that these royalty payments passed the ethics test at the NIH. They have a Dr. Christine Grady as their head of Bioethics. Some just call her Mrs. Anthony Fauci. Yes - no conflict of interest there either, I’m certain.

The sheer magnitude of this rip-off of the American people is so compelling and staggering that Senator Rand Paul offered a bill called the Royalty Transparency Act which actually passed through committee without anyone of either party daring to come out against it. We will see how it fares on the floor of the Senate.

It’s sad but true that even with these revelations, there will be those that will ignore the doctored studies that denigrated early treatment options. They will overlook the malfeasance in the clinical trials. They will put on their blinders and stick to their mantra: ‘safe and effective, safe and effective.’ Nobody wants to believe that they were duped or that government agents would throw them to wolves for cash. But that is where we are at.

How do you spell c-o-n-f-l-i-c-t–o-f–i-n-t-e-r-e-st? In Washington it is spelled $-O-n-e–B-i-l-l-i-o-n. Every treatment they could suppress and every jab they could get into arms meant more of a bonus for them. And they were willing participants as the sales force for pharma.

What would you do for a hefty share of a billion dollars?

In health,

DocofLastResort