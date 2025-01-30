Who is Eitan Haiim:

I bring to you a mixed good-news/bad-news story today. It is a story of a morally-grounded physician doing his duty to protect patients as best he can. It is also another story of how the US over the past few years turned into an immoral oppressive state.

I bring stories of individuals from time to time because history is a story of individuals who dare to act in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. Often the individual is chewed up and discarded and forgotten. That even happens when at the end of the day, their fight is vindicated. We should honor those who went first at great cost. Fortunately many still are willing to act on conviction, and I’d like to honor one such individual.

There are so many tales of physicians trying to do the right thing and being crushed by the powers that be. Medical boards set up to protect patients from rogue or impaired doctors have become Marxist-like enforcers of political dogma. Pharmacists who have been rightly tasked with finding errors in prescribing, have become governmental watch dogs making certain that doctors only prescribe what the government says they can. It has, as you might imagine, been a very sad and rapid decline that I have observed.

I have spoken of many of these cases in the past; from Canada to the US and beyond. And mostly it has been related to COVID. However, today I wish to mention one Dr. Eitan Haiim, a surgeon from Texas, and his sad tale, which is NOT COVID related.

The events:

In May of 2023, the Texas Senate passed SB14 which banned “gender-affirming care” for minors (an Orweliian term if ever there was one; it’s gender denying; and it’s not caring). That is, the State set out to prohibit prescribing puberty blockers or to perform transgender surgeries (aka: “top” or “bottom” surgeries; aka: genital mutilation surgeries) in children. The law was signed by Governor Abbott on June 2nd. The law officially took effect on the 1st of September of 2023.

Dr. Eitan Haiim graduated from his surgery residency program at Baylor Hospitals in 2021 and spent some time at Texas Children’s during his training. When the law banning these treatments was passed, he learned that Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) had stated publicly that they had discontinued providing these services. But he also knew from contacts he still had there, that they had simply removed their public facing advertising but were still providing these services on the quiet.

Haiim decided to ‘blow the whistle’ on this and that led to some unwanted increased public scrutiny of the hospital. I’m guessing the hospital decided to retaliate at the whistleblower and called in a favor from on high. Sadly, theoretical whistleblower protections have meant nothing under the Biden administration’s watch. Remember the adage: ‘show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.’ There is always something that can be used to retaliate against a whistleblower and we have seen it time and time again these past four years. Everyone breaks some law or another even without knowing it (there are so many); one just has to find which one and run with it.

In Dr. Haiim’s case, one month after the story went public (via Christopher Rufo, to whom Haiim disclosed the information), on June 23, 2023, the Feds came knocking at his door to ‘ask some questions.’ Wisely he declined to answer without an attorney present.

Ultimately, the crime he was charged with was violation of HIPAA law which guarantees patient privacy. I know a fair amount about HIPAA as in the ED one must always be on their toes to not run afoul of its many very specific provisions. Haiim was facing potentially 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 if convicted. No good deed goes unpunished.

We all know how near and dear transgenderism is to the hearts of the Biden administration. It was their new civil rights crusade. And they shoveled money by the bucketful out the door to grow transgender programs (a recent Daily Caller article on the SAMHSA agency indicates it was one venue for laundering money towards transgender programs: https://dailycaller.com/2025/01/23/biden-admin-turned-samhsa-agency-arm-trans-lobby-trump-eo/).

Free transgender surgeries were ordered for the military, and for any federal inmates including illegals. Further, there was favorable treatment of transgenderism being introduced into our schools of all grade levels. One has to wonder why the official governmental fetish with ‘transing’ our populace. Thus no action was taken against Texas Children’s while the entire weight of the government’s DOJ came crashing down on Dr. Haiim.

The legal case:

Eitan Haiim was charged with four counts of violating HIPAA. The claim is that he exposed patient specific data on four patients when he revealed his findings to Christopher Rufo. He pleaded not guilty and his defense was that any patient specific information was redacted. There was no specific information that would expose any specific patient. Further, it is argued that HIPAA allows for disclosures of health information when used to stop a serious and imminent threat to health or safety. In court it was shown that only procedures and physicians’ names were exposed, and not patient information. Haiim’s lawyers also claimed that the case was politically motivated and as such should be dismissed.

The government then refocused on ‘intent to harm’ the hospital rather than on any patient harm. That was rather the point of the whistleblowing, don’t you think?! Wouldn’t a hospital’s skirting of the law catch anyone’s attention? The short answer is that TCH never suffered any legal consequences that I could find in my research of the case.

The case dragged on and of course, the government has no budgetary limitations in prosecuting its citizens, nor any time limitations. The citizen usually has to capitulate or be forced into the poorhouse. In any battle with the federal government, win or lose, you have still lost. You lose time, reputation, money, and frequently jobs and even spouses to the stress. Whistleblowing isn’t for the faint of heart.

In June of 2024 both Senator Ted Cruz and Rep Chip Roy (both of Texas) decried the government’s political witch hunt. In September of 2024, new evidence came out showing that Haiim had NOT accessed the patient records in an illegal way, potentially weakening the government’s case.

Then there was an election. You may recall it.

Finally, just a few days ago, on January 24th of 2025, the Justice Department dismissed this case “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be retried. That pretty much shows how this case and so many others are not about the law but about politics.

Lady Justice - quit peeking!! Hopefully she is just replacing the blindfold so she can judge blindly and impartially once again.

The aftermath:

Throughout the ordeal, Eitan Haiim maintained his practice in Greenville, Texas. He was fortunate to have had the bulk of his legal bills covered by a crowdfunding campaign and it is estimated that his bills ran to over $1million. I wish him nothing but a boring medical practice going forward.

“The process is the punishment,” it is said. Whistleblower protections mean nothing. There is a significant price to pay for trying to do the right thing. And yet, Haiim is only one of admittedly not enough physicians, but one of hopefully an adequate number who will do the right thing and call out the evils in our once vaunted healthcare system. Hopefully just enough to make a difference.

In health,

DocofLastResort