Now here is a name you may already know, but then again, perhaps not. In the scheme of things relating to COVID-dissent, his name is both at once well known and still somewhat obscure.

Mr. Levi is an Israeli-American who is known as an academic and an operations management expert. Having received his PhD in operations research from Cornell in 2005, he is published heavily in the areas of analytics, risk management and using data-driven approaches to complex systems. Included in this is application to healthcare and supply chains. He is NOT a doctor of medicine nor a virologist nor a vaccine-expert. Perhaps therein lies his advantage. He is not married to any medical script that others have memorized from medical school and their respective healthcare agencies. His viewpoint is that of a statistician and complex problem solver … something apparently sorely lacking in medicine.

Inter alia he has written on healthcare delivery, pharmaceutical supply chains, food systems, and risk assessment - all while serving on the professorial staff at MIT. He has over 5000 citations on Google Scholar.

I first noted his name while I was going through my own ‘awakening’ as to how deep the rot was in medicine, during this pandemic. My own timeline was gradual incredulity as things unfolded in 2020 and then switching to ‘activism’ (advising and writing) in early 2021 when the shots came out with less than stellar reports mounting quickly. Retsef Levi first came to light in February 2021 as a co-author of a British Medical Journal article entitled: “Concerns regarding the estimated efficiency of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in two large-scale observational studies in Israel.” He and co-author Avi Wohl pointed out the apparent severe upward biases in Pfizer’s claims of 95% efficacy of their mRNA shot. Retsef’s expertise made clear to him that claims of efficacy were exaggerated at best. By November of 2021, Levi was testifying regarding safety aspects of the shot.

In April of 2022, he published a study that first showed a significant increase in cardiovascular events in those receiving the shots between the ages of 16 and 39 years old. In his contributions on the platform ‘X’ - he became vocal in calling for suspension of the mRNA shots by around January 2023. He has pointed out safety signals and potential problems with manufacturing variability. This has of course earned him much scorn and derision. He has been called a disinformation spreader and a petition was circulated to dump him from Stanford’s faculty (partly because he served in the Israel Defense Forces, I should add). In other words, he has earned his bone fides in the trenches of honest and fearless analysis of the mRNA platform.

That brings us to today and his new roles that are of import to us.

In June of this year, Retsef Levi was appointed as one of the voting members on the CDC’s ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices). You likely noted with some optimism that the old committee was dumped wholesale. In this new role, Levi participates in reviewing evidence and voting on immunization practices. He should bring a clear-eyed vision to this group from a perspective that has perhaps been largely ignored. In addition, and importantly, as of today he has been selected to head up a new subcommittee, the COVID-19 Vaccine Work Group, which falls under the ACIP and whose task it is to evaluate the risks, benefits, and any unresolved questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

Here is the mandate:

Review DNA contamination in mRNA shot manufacturing process

Delve into the persistence and the biodistribution of the mRNA, the spike protein and the lipid nanoparticles

Learn about something called ‘immune class switching’ and how that affects autoimmunity

Revisit actual data on safety in pregnancy, cardiovascular risks and long-term disabilities

Compare our policies on this vaccine with other countries

Report on any gaps in our surveillance for delayed and for non-specific adverse events

By any measure, that is a fairly comprehensive and tall order. Retsef Levi will be joined on his new committee by notables such as Robert Malone and James Pagano and others. They will be looking for suppressed (unpublished or ‘retracted’) data and will work with various experts in the field, looking to finally give us some true evidence-based data and perhaps some important recommendations.

Levi has stressed that there will be transparency (for a change) and that attention will be given to ‘vaccine-injured’ patients and overall rebuilding the trust that has been eroded, by using rigorous science. There is no set completion date but I would imagine there will be intermittent communications as the group’s efforts become publishable.

I take this as a great move on Robert Kennedy’s part and hope that the efforts of the committee metastasize to other areas of the CDC to bring us better scientific data, untainted by economics or power structures. Time will tell. I know that many of us hoped for ‘more & quicker.’ But Kennedy said from the outset that his will be a slow and deliberate process in getting to the truth. I doubt any quick roads would have the long-term effects we would want for shaping the agency to be a responsible player going forward.

Not optimistic. Not pessimistic. But ever hopeful.

