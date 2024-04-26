docoflastresort’s Newsletter

Score One for Emergency Medicine
But only one ...
  
docoflastresort
5
Andrew Bridgen MP gives the Best Speech this Century
A phenomenon rarer than hen's teeth a politician has been caught telling the truth in the House of Commons
Published on Truth Addict  
Pfizer's Secret Documents - XXXII:
On missing safety signals ...
  
docoflastresort
On Critical Thinking in an Age of Propaganda
NPR - Now Politically Radicalized
  
docoflastresort
Legitimate Questions
Has this been your experience?
  
docoflastresort

March 2024

'Vaccine' vs. Gene Therapy - Part II
... and why it makes a difference
  
docoflastresort
Mixed Results in Lawsuit over Ivermectin
It could have been better ... but it could have been worse too
  
docoflastresort
From where ... to where
We are at an inflection point
  
docoflastresort
Kill Ratio
- or -
  
docoflastresort
'Vaccine' vs. Gene Therapy - Part I
... and why it makes a difference
  
docoflastresort
Hey Siri!
New data from the v-safe APP is finally starting to come out
  
docoflastresort

February 2024

Stupidity on Display
Sharing Dr. Kheriaty's collection of stupid headlines
  
docoflastresort
