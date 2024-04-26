docoflastresort’s Newsletter
Score One for Emergency Medicine
But only one ...
9 hrs ago
docoflastresort
Score One for Emergency Medicine
Andrew Bridgen MP gives the Best Speech this Century
A phenomenon rarer than hen's teeth a politician has been caught telling the truth in the House of Commons
Published on Truth Addict
Apr 21
Pfizer's Secret Documents - XXXII:
On missing safety signals ...
Apr 19
•
docoflastresort
Pfizer's Secret Documents - XXXII:
On Critical Thinking in an Age of Propaganda
NPR - Now Politically Radicalized
Apr 12
docoflastresort
On Critical Thinking in an Age of Propaganda
Legitimate Questions
Has this been your experience?
Apr 10
docoflastresort
Legitimate Questions
March 2024
'Vaccine' vs. Gene Therapy - Part II
... and why it makes a difference
Mar 29
docoflastresort
'Vaccine' vs. Gene Therapy - Part II
Mixed Results in Lawsuit over Ivermectin
It could have been better ... but it could have been worse too
Mar 24
docoflastresort
Mixed Results in Lawsuit over Ivermectin
From where ... to where
We are at an inflection point
Mar 14
docoflastresort
From where ... to where
Kill Ratio
- or -
Mar 6
docoflastresort
Kill Ratio
'Vaccine' vs. Gene Therapy - Part I
... and why it makes a difference
Mar 3
docoflastresort
'Vaccine' vs. Gene Therapy - Part I
Hey Siri!
New data from the v-safe APP is finally starting to come out
Mar 1
docoflastresort
Hey Siri!
February 2024
Stupidity on Display
Sharing Dr. Kheriaty's collection of stupid headlines
Feb 19
docoflastresort
Stupidity on Display
